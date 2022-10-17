ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

bkreader.com

Man Arrested for 2 Brooklyn Robberies on Same Corner 1 Day Apart

A man who robbed two women in separate incidents at the same Brooklyn intersection was busted, police said Tuesday. Timothy Thompson, 42, was hit with robbery, assault, and harassment, among other charges, according to a criminal complaint. Police caught up to Thompson on Monday after he robbed a 39-year-old woman...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street

An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
BRONX, NY
WBOC

Delaware DOC Arrests Two Following Contraband Investigation

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people in connection with an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Through proactive intelligence gathering measures, SCI investigators said they gathered evidence of a conspiracy between an...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Sussex Co. prison inmate, New Castle woman charged following prison contraband investigation

An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Say Man Shot Inside Bar Early Wednesday

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square in Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
WILMINGTON, DE
BreakingAC

Six charged with gun and drugs in Pleasantville

An investigation sparked by resident complaints in Pleasantville led to the arrest of six people and recovery of drugs and a handgun. A search of 132 N. First Street led to heroin, crack and a gun, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Officers also found a handgun that had been reported stolen,...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34

A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Paterson Times

Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
PATERSON, NJ
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Victim in Dover Homicide

DOVER, Del - Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street in Dover. Dover police identified the victim as Jesse Holley, 29, of Dover. Police said that just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100...
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON MEMORIAL DRIVE

The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit continues to investigate the fatal crash that occurred on Memorial Drive on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. At this time the operator of the Ford Escape was pronounced deceased at Christiana Medical Center. The New Castle County Division of Police has...
NEW CASTLE, DE

