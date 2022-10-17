Read full article on original website
bkreader.com
Man Arrested for 2 Brooklyn Robberies on Same Corner 1 Day Apart
A man who robbed two women in separate incidents at the same Brooklyn intersection was busted, police said Tuesday. Timothy Thompson, 42, was hit with robbery, assault, and harassment, among other charges, according to a criminal complaint. Police caught up to Thompson on Monday after he robbed a 39-year-old woman...
fox29.com
2 men who kidnapped Philadelphia teen, demanded $500k ransom from parents sentenced to 40 years in prison
LEONIA, N.J. - Two men are set to spend 40 years behind bars for their involvement in the kidnapping of a Philadelphia teen in 2021. United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the sentence for 39-year-old Eduardo Castelan-Prado of Leonia, New Jersey and 32-year-old Jose Ochoa of Moreno Valley, California.
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
WBOC
Delaware DOC Arrests Two Following Contraband Investigation
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people in connection with an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Through proactive intelligence gathering measures, SCI investigators said they gathered evidence of a conspiracy between an...
fox29.com
Shots fired inside Wilmington bar as argument turns violent, state police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - An argument quickly escalated into a shooting that ended with one man being struck early Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to the Overtime Bar and Grill on Kirkwood Square in Wilmington just after midnight for shots fired. A 26-year-old man had been shot once in...
WDEL 1150AM
Sussex Co. prison inmate, New Castle woman charged following prison contraband investigation
An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Man Shot Inside Bar Early Wednesday
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square in Wilmington, regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that a 26-year-old male victim from New Castle had a verbal altercation with a group of individuals inside of the bar. During the altercation, one suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim. The victim was struck one time in the shoulder.
Six charged with gun and drugs in Pleasantville
An investigation sparked by resident complaints in Pleasantville led to the arrest of six people and recovery of drugs and a handgun. A search of 132 N. First Street led to heroin, crack and a gun, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. Officers also found a handgun that had been reported stolen,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
fox29.com
Police: Philadelphia shooting suspect fires into crowd, misses mom and infant
Police are searching for two men in connection with a shooting on a crowded Philadelphia sidewalk last week. Amazingly, no one was injured in the incident.
fox29.com
Video: Masked shooter fires gunshots into moving car on North Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for information regarding a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of a shooting they say occurred on October 8 at 5:08 p.m. Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in his left shoulder...
Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
3 men, 1 minor charged with murder in Camden, NJ summertime shooting
CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3. Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Victim in Dover Homicide
DOVER, Del - Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street in Dover. Dover police identified the victim as Jesse Holley, 29, of Dover. Police said that just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100...
Loaded Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop In Inwood, Duo Charged, Police Say
Two people were charged after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Inwood at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said officers saw a 2018 Nissan Rogue failing to maintain its lane while traveling...
fox29.com
Police: Woman strikes 3 teenage girls while trying to flee fight at New Jersey apartment complex
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
3 Men, 1 Juvenile Charged With First-degree Murder for Camden, NJ, Shooting
Three men and one juvenile have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Camden this past summer. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on the evening of July 27th, Camden County Police officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation in the 100 block of North 25th Street.
WATCH: Philly Motorcyclists Throw Bottles At Police In Shocking Video
A group of dirt bikers are seen circling a group of Philadelphia police officers and throwing objects at their squad cars in a video released by the police department on Tuesday. Oct. 18. Officers arrived at the Lukoil gas station on Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street just after 8...
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON MEMORIAL DRIVE
The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit continues to investigate the fatal crash that occurred on Memorial Drive on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022. At this time the operator of the Ford Escape was pronounced deceased at Christiana Medical Center. The New Castle County Division of Police has...
