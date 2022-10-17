Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Atlanta woman charged with defrauding FEMA in $156M contract for Hurricane Maria relief
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is accused of defrauding the Federal Management Agency on a contract to help with Hurricane Maria relief. Tiffany Brown, 43, received a $156 million contract to provide 30 million self-heating meals for Puerto Ricans in the wake of the devastating hurricane in 2017. Federal investigators claimed that she provided only 50,000 meals and none of them were self-heating as promised.
Detainees testify in federal trail of suspended Clayton County sheriff
ATLANTA — Two former jail detainees testified that deputies of a Georgia sheriff charged with violating their civil rights kept them in restraint chairs for hours, causing them to urinate on themselves while they were bound. “It felt horrible,” one of the men, Joseph Harper, told a jury Tuesday...
Organization offers help for families struggling to pay heating bills
ATLANTA — There is help for Georgia homeowners struggling to pay their energy bills as the temperatures begin to drop and the cost of heating a home begins to go up. Most homes in the south use electricity for heat. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts electricity bills will be 12% higher than they were last winter. The forecast also calls for a 28% increase in natural gas bills.
allongeorgia.com
Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes
According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta City Council makes former inmates a protected class
Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Monday voted in favor of adopting a measure to establish formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The bill was propagated by Barred Business, an advocate for ex-prisoners. “With this vote, the City of Atlanta is taking the first step in recognizing that we all are human beings,” said Bridgette Simpson, the group’s executive director, adding that people who are out of prison “have the right to move on from the sentences we served.”
Two detainees testify in Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s federal trial
Two men told a federal jury Tuesday that they were strapped to Clayton County jail restraint chairs for so long that the...
East Point Amazon warehouse employees file complaints over alleged retaliation, discrimination
EAST POINT, Ga. — People who work at Amazon warehouses in Fulton and DeKalb Counties rallied together Wednesday to demand better pay, while also accusing the company of unfair labor practices at its East Point location. The people who protested want a $5 an hour raise and a minimum...
US Secret Service Atlanta hunting down COVID relief fraudsters
ATLANTA — When COVID-19 hit, jobs tanked, small businesses collapsed, families suffered, and millions of paychecks disappeared. As dollars started flowing out in COVID related Paycheck Protection loans (PPP), and unemployment benefits to rescue struggling businesses and help those who lost jobs, millions of dollars ended up the hands of fraudsters and scammers.
Gunna’s attorneys request 4th bond hearing
Claiming a Fulton County prosecutor misled a judge last week when she referenced a text message in which a co-defendant ...
Atlanta City Council adds formerly incarcerated persons as a protected class
ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has added formerly incarcerated persons to the city's list of protected classes, amending the city's Code of Ordinances to prohibit discrimination of anyone based on criminal history. The council made the amendment with a unanimous vote at Monday's meeting. It adds to the...
Campaign cash follows Kemp veto of oversight bill
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign has loaded up on money given by a company under state scrutiny for Medicaid overbilling. And Kemp vetoed a bill that would have added state oversight for such companies. Georgia law allows politicians to take campaign money from folks who do business...
18-year-old indicted on murder, gang charges in Cobb
An 18-year-old suspected of murder and gang activity who was arrested earlier this year has been indicted by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s new Gang Prosecution Unit, officials announced Wednesday.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
Jail officers say detainees showed no ill will in testimony against embattled Sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA — Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the federal trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. He’s accused of violating the civil rights of detainees by putting them in restraint chairs for hours. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in the courtroom Wednesday as several officers who worked...
Turning pain into purpose | Mom helps creates program to reduce opioid use at Grady Memorial Hospital
ATLANTA — It all started with a prescription for 90 pills. "We didn't know. We just were doing what the doctor told us," Cammie Wolf Rice explained. "He actually came to me and said 'Mom, I need help.'" Cammie's son Christopher had been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in middle...
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
Payments of up to $500 sent to families in Georgia
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You might want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible. Why? Well, you should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.
claytoncrescent.org
Hill jury sees jailhouse video, injury photos
Testimony from several witnesses, mostly former CCSO deputies, as well as photos showing a witness’ wrists cut from his skin through the subcutaneous fat layer and into his flesh, have been part of the federal government’s case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Trial resumes today at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Dekalb development authority approves tax incentives for massive mixed-use project
The board of directors of Dekalb County’s development authority, Decide DeKalb, approved a $15 million property-tax incentive for Related Development LLC’s $160 million Brookhaven mixed-use development, Manor Druid Hills. The project, located at 2601 Briarcliff Road and near the future site of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s new facility,...
'That could've been me' | Atlantic Station says it is adding security to the area after recent shootings sent innocent bystanders to the hospital
ATLANTA — Security at Atlantic Station is beefing up following two shootings within two weeks of each other, where two bystanders were sent to the hospital. The most recent shooting happened early on Wednesday at 17th Street. Atlanta Police are still searching for a car involved in a "gun battle," where a woman driver was caught in the middle of gunfire.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0