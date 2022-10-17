ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta woman charged with defrauding FEMA in $156M contract for Hurricane Maria relief

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is accused of defrauding the Federal Management Agency on a contract to help with Hurricane Maria relief. Tiffany Brown, 43, received a $156 million contract to provide 30 million self-heating meals for Puerto Ricans in the wake of the devastating hurricane in 2017. Federal investigators claimed that she provided only 50,000 meals and none of them were self-heating as promised.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Organization offers help for families struggling to pay heating bills

ATLANTA — There is help for Georgia homeowners struggling to pay their energy bills as the temperatures begin to drop and the cost of heating a home begins to go up. Most homes in the south use electricity for heat. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts electricity bills will be 12% higher than they were last winter. The forecast also calls for a 28% increase in natural gas bills.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes

According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta City Council makes former inmates a protected class

Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Monday voted in favor of adopting a measure to establish formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The bill was propagated by Barred Business, an advocate for ex-prisoners. “With this vote, the City of Atlanta is taking the first step in recognizing that we all are human beings,” said Bridgette Simpson, the group’s executive director, adding that people who are out of prison “have the right to move on from the sentences we served.”
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

US Secret Service Atlanta hunting down COVID relief fraudsters

ATLANTA — When COVID-19 hit, jobs tanked, small businesses collapsed, families suffered, and millions of paychecks disappeared. As dollars started flowing out in COVID related Paycheck Protection loans (PPP), and unemployment benefits to rescue struggling businesses and help those who lost jobs, millions of dollars ended up the hands of fraudsters and scammers.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Campaign cash follows Kemp veto of oversight bill

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign has loaded up on money given by a company under state scrutiny for Medicaid overbilling. And Kemp vetoed a bill that would have added state oversight for such companies. Georgia law allows politicians to take campaign money from folks who do business...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments of up to $500 sent to families in Georgia

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You might want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible. Why? Well, you should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

Hill jury sees jailhouse video, injury photos

Testimony from several witnesses, mostly former CCSO deputies, as well as photos showing a witness’ wrists cut from his skin through the subcutaneous fat layer and into his flesh, have been part of the federal government’s case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Trial resumes today at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Dekalb development authority approves tax incentives for massive mixed-use project

The board of directors of Dekalb County’s development authority, Decide DeKalb, approved a $15 million property-tax incentive for Related Development LLC’s $160 million Brookhaven mixed-use development, Manor Druid Hills. The project, located at 2601 Briarcliff Road and near the future site of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s new facility,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'That could've been me' | Atlantic Station says it is adding security to the area after recent shootings sent innocent bystanders to the hospital

ATLANTA — Security at Atlantic Station is beefing up following two shootings within two weeks of each other, where two bystanders were sent to the hospital. The most recent shooting happened early on Wednesday at 17th Street. Atlanta Police are still searching for a car involved in a "gun battle," where a woman driver was caught in the middle of gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
