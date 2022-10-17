ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LkldNow

Police Search for Suspect in Weekend Homicide

Lakeland Police say they are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot to death a 17-year-old male Saturday night. According to an LPD media release, uniformed patrol officers rushed to the Park at Palazzo Apartments on Victoria Manor Drive at 10:17 p.m. after receiving a report about a male victim. They located the critically injured teen victim inside an apartment, began treating the victim until paramedics arrived, and secured the apartment.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
CLEARWATER, FL

