Suspect sought after elderly man robbed, hit on head at Tampa apartment garage, deputies say
Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly man and struck him on the head.
Man in custody after claiming to have bomb in backpack at Sarasota bar, deputies say
A bomb threat was reported in Sarasota on Wednesday night, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.
Bomb threat reported at Sarasota bar
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigating reported bomb threat at Hurricane Mike's bar near Mall Dr. and Gateway Ave.
Child Fatally Shot at Florida McDonald's: Reports
Tampa police say they found a child fatally shot in the chest late Tuesday.
Police Search for Suspect in Weekend Homicide
Lakeland Police say they are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot to death a 17-year-old male Saturday night. According to an LPD media release, uniformed patrol officers rushed to the Park at Palazzo Apartments on Victoria Manor Drive at 10:17 p.m. after receiving a report about a male victim. They located the critically injured teen victim inside an apartment, began treating the victim until paramedics arrived, and secured the apartment.
Man slices police K9 following pursuit, armed burglary in Manatee County
A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.
Tampa Teen Charged, Shooting 17-Year-Old Girl In The Back Over Pot He Purchased With Fake $100 Bill
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident last Friday. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S Manhattan Ave at approximately 8:40 a.m. on October 14, 2022, shortly after two teenage girls
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Suspect in stolen car leads Florida deputies on wild chase
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect in a stolen car takes deputies on a wild chase into the woods on the west coast of Florida. The suspect, Christopher Darlington, 36, is seen on video driving off the road and into a wooded area. Deputies said he slammed into a fence, got out of the vehicle and broke into a nearby home through the back door.
Child predator arrested in Charlotte County
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he agreed to sell drugs to and receive sexual favors from a minor
‘I saw the gun and I just panicked’: Winter Haven mom narrowly escapes gunfire outside apartment
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Fear has become a part of Gladybel Caudill’s life. “I’m scared. Going to work and coming home, I’m scared, and I don’t like being scared,” she said. “I think about it every day now when I park there in my own home. I have to look around, and I’m paranoid. […]
Man crashes into Tampa business while trying to hit woman with SUV, police say
Tampa police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he allegedly tried to hit a woman with an SUV during an argument, according to a release
Woman reacts after man breaks into her home, slices police K9 following pursuit in Manatee County
A police K-9 suffered several cuts across its nose and face during an intense armed burglary take-down in Manatee County Friday.
Clearwater man, armed with knife, shot by deputy who feared for her life: sheriff's office
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy shot a man as he ran toward law enforcement with a knife, ultimately refusing to put down the weapon, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home in the area of Ella Place and Dora Drive in Clearwater following a call from a woman who said her adult son was armed and threatening to hurt himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.
Suspect In Custody After Man Found Shot In Bartow
BARTOW, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after police in Bartow responded to a call for an injured person who had been shot on Monday. At approximately 3:00 PM on Monday, the Bartow Police Department responded to a report of an injured person in
Man dies in Bartow after shooting: police
A man died in Bartow after a shooting, according to police.
Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Winter Haven man
A 37-year-old man from Lake Wales was arrested nearly two years after authorities said he killed a witness who was planning to testify against him in an upcoming attempted murder trial.
Body-Cam Footage Of 2020 Chokehold By Deputy In Hillsborough County Surfaces
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – On November 27, 2020, 24-year-old Jenny DeLeon was arrested for battery and resisting an officer after investigators say she grabbed a deputy by the wrist and knocked him off balance. The body-cam video of the November 2020 incident obtained by The
nowhabersham.com
Mother and son arrested in Florida, charged with burglarizing Sky Valley Post Office
A mother and son are awaiting extradition to Georgia to face charges tied to a recent break-in at the Sky Valley Post Office in Rabun County. Law enforcement arrested 46-year-old Stefini Joi Kirkland-Murphy and 24-year-old Austyn Christopher Kirkland in Pinellas County, Florida, where they live. Surveillance video helped authorities identify...
Boy, 16, arrested for shooting that critically injured Tampa girl, 17
A 16-year-old boy was arrested after police said he shot a girl who got into a fight with his relative.
16-year-old killed in shooting at Tampa McDonald's, police say
Tampa Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a McDonald's on Tuesday night.
