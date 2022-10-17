ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown Times Herald

LIVE: Phillies vs Padres NLCS Playoff Game 2

The Phillies won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series last night against the Padres by a score of 2 to 0. Kyle Schwarber hit a monster home run in the sixth inning. At 488 feet it was his longest hit and the longest home run ever hit in Petco Park.
NJ.com

Pair of ex-roommates face off in Phillies-Padres NLCS

As if there isn’t enough excitement surrounding the National League Championship Series. The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to San Diego to face the Padres in Game 1 on Tuesday. The unlikely championship series matchup is made up of two Wild Card teams. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Yankees Vs. Astros in the ALCS

How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs. On one side are the Houston Astros,...
NBC Connecticut

Five-Run 5th Inning Helps Padres beat Phillies 8-5 in Game 2

The Padres lineup never got going in Tuesday's NLCS opener. While a 2-0 deficit was too much to overcome in Game 1, a 4-0 hole was barely an obstacle for the Padres - who came back for an 8-5 win. On Saturday the Padres used a five-run seventh inning to...
chulavistatoday.com

Padres to Begin NL Championship Series Against Philadelphia

The San Diego Padres will play their first National League Championship Series game since Oct. 14, 1998, today when they face the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park. The series matches two wild-card teams that both upset division champions in the National League Division Series. The Padres earned their spot in...
NBC Connecticut

Padres Fans Perform the Worst Rap Song Ever

Padres fans perform the worst rap song ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. One of the ubiquitous scenes when teams make a deep playoff run is the local TV live shots, featuring superfans of all shapes, sizes, and colors, displaying their fandom the best way they know how. Sometimes...
