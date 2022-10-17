Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Jim Cramer Makes the Bull Case for Consumer Goods Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding shares of well-established consumer packaged-goods companies to their portfolios. Cramer highlighted three companies' most recent quarterly results as examples of why investors should have such stocks on their shopping lists. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding...
NBC Connecticut
Dow Futures Rise More Than 100 Points as Investors Digest Corporate Earnings
Stock futures rose slightly on Thursday as traders weighed several key earnings reports. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 161 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures gained more than 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.1%. Several strong earnings reports were boosting the market, with AT&T, American Airlines and...
NBC Connecticut
Procter & Gamble's Earnings Beat as Higher Pricing Offsets Drop in Volume
Procter & Gamble topped Wall Street's estimates for quarterly earnings and revenue as higher prices helped mitigate rising costs. But the pricing strategy has hurt demand for its products, leading to shrinking volume for the last two fiscal quarters. P&G also said it expects foreign currency to be a bigger...
NBC Connecticut
Adobe Stock Jumps on Estimates for Next Year as Strong Dollar Cuts Into Growth
Adobe called for about 9% growth in the upcoming fiscal year, compared with almost 13% growth in the most recent quarter. But the forecast would have been 4% higher if it were not for the stronger U.S. dollar, Adobe said. CEO Shantanu Narayen said the company continues to succeed in...
NBC Connecticut
P&G's Pricing Strategy Saved the Quarter, But the Dollar's Strength Could Ruin the Year
Pricing was the saving grace for Procter & Gamble's fiscal first-quarter performance, but it might not be sufficient in the future. The maker of Tide detergent, Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper beat Wall Street's profit expectations by 3 cents a share on Wednesday, sending shares nearly 3% in trading, but not all is rosy.
NBC Connecticut
Europe's $9 Billion Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Service Amid Bear Market
N26 Crypto will let users buy and sell 100 tokens including bitcoin and ether. The feature is first launching in Austria. N26 plans to expand it to other markets in the next six months. An N26 executive said interest in cryptocurrencies "remains super high, even in a bear market." European...
NBC Connecticut
Wall Street Eyes Auto Industry Earnings for Signs of ‘Demand Destruction'
DETROIT – Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, U.S. automakers and dealers have seen record profits as demand outpaced supplies of new cars amid supply chain problems. But with interest rates rising, inflation at record highs and recession fears looming, Wall Street is closely watching third-quarter...
NBC Connecticut
Rarely-Humbled Goldman Sachs Concedes Missteps in Plan to Take on Megabanks in Retail Finance
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon on Tuesday said the bank was pivoting away from its previous strategy of building a full-scale digital bank with Marcus. During an hour-plus long conference call, Solomon was forced to admit missteps as analysts, one after another, peppered him with critical questions. Even one of...
NBC Connecticut
Japanese Yen Hits 150 Against the U.S. Dollar, Weakest Levels Not Seen Since August 1990
The Japanese yen weakened past 150 against the U.S. dollar, a key psychological level, reaching levels not seen since August 1990. The Bank of Japan's two-day meeting is slated for next week. Policymakers have ruled out a rate hike in order to defend against further weakening of the currency. On...
NBC Connecticut
United Shrugs Off Recession Fears as Workers ‘Untethered From the Desk' Fuel Travel Demand
United said unit revenues were up more than 25% from 2019 levels. Airlines have been upbeat about consumer demand despite high inflation. United expects to surpass 2019 margins in the next quarter. United Airlines forecast another profit for the end of the year and said consumer appetite for travel is...
NBC Connecticut
Costco Moved Up, Amazon Dropped Off: These Are the 10 Best Employers in the World for 2022
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
NBC Connecticut
Bill Gates Says Investment in Innovation Is the Important Part of ESG
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday addressed the issue of businesses that exaggerate environmental, social and governance credentials, arguing that though corporate sustainability credentials are often controversial, they are still critical for assessing whether to invest in a company. "The part that I believe in is where you accelerate the...
NBC Connecticut
Biden to Announce Release of Up to 15 Million Barrels of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce an additional release of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Wednesday in the range of 10 million to 15 million barrels, sources familiar with the plan told CNBC. The move aims to extend the current SPR delivery program, which began...
That nondescript building on the side of the highway is the newest gold mine Wall Street is trying to tap
Wall Street is seeing massive returns from a boring, albeit steady, investment strategy in warehouses.
Comments / 0