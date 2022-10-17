ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Makes the Bull Case for Consumer Goods Stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding shares of well-established consumer packaged-goods companies to their portfolios. Cramer highlighted three companies' most recent quarterly results as examples of why investors should have such stocks on their shopping lists. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding...
NBC Connecticut

Dow Futures Rise More Than 100 Points as Investors Digest Corporate Earnings

Stock futures rose slightly on Thursday as traders weighed several key earnings reports. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 161 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures gained more than 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.1%. Several strong earnings reports were boosting the market, with AT&T, American Airlines and...
NBC Connecticut

Procter & Gamble's Earnings Beat as Higher Pricing Offsets Drop in Volume

Procter & Gamble topped Wall Street's estimates for quarterly earnings and revenue as higher prices helped mitigate rising costs. But the pricing strategy has hurt demand for its products, leading to shrinking volume for the last two fiscal quarters. P&G also said it expects foreign currency to be a bigger...
NBC Connecticut

Adobe Stock Jumps on Estimates for Next Year as Strong Dollar Cuts Into Growth

Adobe called for about 9% growth in the upcoming fiscal year, compared with almost 13% growth in the most recent quarter. But the forecast would have been 4% higher if it were not for the stronger U.S. dollar, Adobe said. CEO Shantanu Narayen said the company continues to succeed in...
NBC Connecticut

P&G's Pricing Strategy Saved the Quarter, But the Dollar's Strength Could Ruin the Year

Pricing was the saving grace for Procter & Gamble's fiscal first-quarter performance, but it might not be sufficient in the future. The maker of Tide detergent, Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper beat Wall Street's profit expectations by 3 cents a share on Wednesday, sending shares nearly 3% in trading, but not all is rosy.
NBC Connecticut

Wall Street Eyes Auto Industry Earnings for Signs of ‘Demand Destruction'

DETROIT – Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, U.S. automakers and dealers have seen record profits as demand outpaced supplies of new cars amid supply chain problems. But with interest rates rising, inflation at record highs and recession fears looming, Wall Street is closely watching third-quarter...
NBC Connecticut

Bill Gates Says Investment in Innovation Is the Important Part of ESG

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday addressed the issue of businesses that exaggerate environmental, social and governance credentials, arguing that though corporate sustainability credentials are often controversial, they are still critical for assessing whether to invest in a company. "The part that I believe in is where you accelerate the...

