ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Independent

Claridge: 4 things to consider when renting out your home short-term

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go0bh_0icH4ra600

Online home-sharing, such as Airbnb, Vrbo and HomeAway, has become increasingly popular for both hosts and guests.

According to a recent study by Roofstock, a real estate investment marketplace, about 10.6 million people in the U.S. earn money from more than 17 million rental properties. And according to Statista, there will be 64.7 million home-sharing users in 2022 and more than 68 million in 2023.

While it can be very appealing for the property owner to secure extra income, there are risks associated with renting out your home to strangers. Knowing these risks and liabilities before jumping in can save you a lot of headaches and future expenses.

Below is a list of four things to consider before renting out your home:

Follow city, county and state regulations — When considering home sharing, it’s important to understand your city, county and state laws. For example, in Phoenix, renters are required to be registered with the city of Phoenix, and all residential rental units — including vacation and short-term rentals — must be registered with Maricopa County. It’s also important to consider your contracts with leases, condo boards, mortgage lenders, HOAs, etc. There may be limitations you need to be aware of.

Be aware of tax implications — As a renter, you’ll have to pay taxes on your earnings, but you can also deduct some expenses related to your rental. It’s also important to understand the various taxes applicable when renting your home. Phoenix assesses a sales tax on property rentals and a transient lodging tax for guest stays less than 30 days. Consulting a tax expert is always a good idea.

Check your insurance — Before renting out your house, you must ensure you have appropriate insurance coverage. Most homeowners assume they have protection under their homeowners’ policy, but this may not be the case. Websites like Airbnb offer some property protection for hosts against property damage by a guest but do not include liability insurance. You may need to invest in an umbrella insurance policy that will cover loss due to injury, loss of belongings or damage to your home. If you rent your home with Airbnb, HomeAway, Vrbo or the like, you will need landlord protection insurance or vacation rental insurance.

Know what you are getting into — Renting your home short-term can be a big responsibility. In addition to the above-mentioned risks, a renter should also consider additional expenses that will incur, such as stocking the home with all the necessities like towels, kitchen essentials, toilet paper, etc. It’s also likely you will see higher-than-normal utility bills.

Additionally, Airbnb, for example, charges hosts 3% per reservation. And, of course, don’t have anything in the home that you’d be heartbroken of if it was damaged.

If you’re thinking of renting your home out as a side hustle, don’t forget to do your research. There’s much more to it than just deciding and listing it on websites like Airbnb. Consult with an attorney on the legal implications and do your homework when it comes to the demand in your area, pricing, laws, taxes and insurance. Happy renting!

Comments / 0

Related
morningbrew.com

Buyers beware (and stop checking Zillow)

At the peak of 2021’s homebuying rush, as mortgage rates fell and families fled to the suburbs, buyers went a little crazy securing their dream homes. A prospective buyer in New Jersey offered $75,000 over the asking price and got rejected. Another buyer in Austin, Texas, landed their dream home by buying the seller’s next house for them. And in Bethesda, Maryland, a homebuyer got creative and offered to name her first-born child after the seller. (She lost.)
TEXAS STATE
mansionglobal.com

As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Builder

Study: Renters Can Afford a Starter Home in Only 4 Large U.S. Cities

A combination of rising mortgage rates and a shortage of newly built single-family homes has made homeownership more unattainable for the majority of renters in major U.S. metro markets, according to an analysis by Point2Homes. After the latest mortgage rate increase, Point2Homes estimates renters in 46 of the 50 largest U.S. cities can no longer afford a starter home.
TENNESSEE STATE
Motley Fool

Rent Growth Is Slowing, and That's Good News for Struggling Home Buyers and Renters

Finally, there's some much-needed relief in the housing market. Rents have been sky-high on a national level this year. Decreasing rents could make home buying a less appealing prospect. At a time when many consumers have been facing skyrocketing prices at the pump, supermarket, and just about everywhere, rents have...
inbusinessphx.com

First-Time Home Buyers are Back, Despite Affordability Challenges

First-time home buyers have returned to the housing market and those who can afford a home are finding success after years of setbacks. The share of buyers purchasing a home for the first time has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. First-time buyers now represent 45% of all buyers, up from 37% of buyers surveyed last year, according to Zillow’s 2022 Consumer Housing Trends Report. If they can overcome affordability challenges, first-time buyers could be well positioned to continue increasing their share in today’s shifting market, with more options and time to decide on the right home.
massrealty

Pros and Cons of an Escalation Clause in Real Estate Contracts

When you are buying a home in a hot real estate market, you need every edge you can get. Strong seller's markets often mean multiple bidders on the same property. Home buyers need to think outside the box to land their dream home when there is significant property competition.
ceoworld.biz

Get In On the Real Estate Market Now

If you are a high net worth individual or are a high-income earner, you should consider real estate for these four reasons: tax benefits, passive income, long term asset appreciation, and leverage. Real estate is currently on the forefront of everybody’s radar since the last the crash in 2008-2010. But has anyone ever explained why it is such a wealth building and income protecting investment vehicle?
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy