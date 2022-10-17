Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Phishing alert for EBT cardholders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health doctor gives advice on over-the-counter hearing aids
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People can now purchase hearing aids over the counter. The change went into effect Monday, October 17. Experts at UVA Health believe this will save patients money by skipping expensive specialists and medical exams. Doctor Bradley Kesser with UVA Health says OTC hearing aids could allow people to save as much as $3,000 in exam costs.
C-Ville Weekly
‘Life or death issue’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender student policy prompted members of UVA’s Sigma Omicron Rho fraternity to form the Virginia Collegiate Queer Collective with three other queer organizations at the university. Supplied photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
cardinalnews.org
Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’
This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg trains additional staff for CDL licenses, better prepared for snow removal
Harrisonburg Public Works recently rolled out a new program focused on getting more staff ready to roll behind the wheel of one of the department’s many public service vehicles. Eight public works employees now hold a commercial driver’s license after the department completed its first entry-level driver training course....
jmu.edu
SMAD Day 2022 to feature plenty of career advice, networking
SMAD students in search of career advice, job-hunting tips and networking opportunities with alumni will have that chance Friday, Oct. 21, during this year’s SMAD Day events. SMAD Day, which will go from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. across various rooms in Harrison Hall, will include a resume/portfolio review, career-focused panel...
Augusta Free Press
Pop-up clinic coming to Fishersville for two days; offering free dental, vision, medical care
A free two-day clinic is being offered to the community for dental, vision and medical care on Nov. 19-20. Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics, will be set up at Augusta Expo in Fishersville. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Medical services will be offered to everyone...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police seek person of interest in debit card theft case
The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Police are investigating a recent debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. If anyone...
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: PCOB director resigns, and more
C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
theriver953.com
News Maker Meghan Bowers on HSWC Thrift Store
The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) has a number of exciting things coming that will support their ongoing efforts to help homeless pets in the county. We spoke with HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren...
WHSV
Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many James Madison University students were on fall break and not in Harrisonburg when eight people were shot early Sunday morning not far from campus. As students returned on Monday, some felt uneasy. As of now, the Harrisonburg Police Department has made one arrest in connection...
WHSV
“Lock your car when you are not near it”
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder to lock your cars when not in use. This reminder comes after many calls about valuables taken from vehicles left unlocked, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the recent calls came from Fishersville, and Weyers Cave, and typically happened during the night.
8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
UV Cavalier Daily
Shots fired incident reported in the 800 Block of Hardy Drive
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shots fired incident Sunday at 2:39 a.m. in the 800 Block of Hardy Drive, per a community alert sent Sunday morning by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots and...
UV Cavalier Daily
Aggravated Assault reported in the area of 14th Street and Wertland St
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an aggravated assault incident Monday at 9:09 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Wertland Street, per a community alert sent Monday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. CPD received several notifications...
WHSV
Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
schillingshow.com
Truth bomb: “Quiet Man” drops live prayer of repentance at Albemarle County School Board meeting
“Public comment” at the October 13 Albemarle County School Board meeting was full of impassioned observations and collective angst. But, amidst all this, there was a refreshing pause in the acrimony. Among a litany of speakers on such topics as “family leave” and “the propriety of pro-transgender t-shirts in...
WHSV
Two years after Miller Circle Explosion, affected businesses doing well
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the Miller Circle Explosion in Harrisonburg when a natural gas leak caused a large blast that destroyed several businesses. Some businesses in the area ended up closing permanently after the explosion while others spent months repairing damage and working to...
