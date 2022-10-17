A New York mother was arrested early last week after it was discovered that she let her 10-year-old son get a tattoo on his forearm from a neighbor in a motel. According to a report by Kathy Reakes of Daily Voice, Crystal Thomas of Highland, New York was arrested on October 4th and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She allegedly allowed her 10-year-old son to get a permanent ink tattoo on his forearm.

