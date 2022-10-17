Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Defense asks judge to recuse himself from “Courtyard Killer” case because of college ties
POUGHKEEPSIE – The attorneys representing the two men involved in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel killing of a man asked the judge to recuse himself from the case due to his ties to Marist College. Roy Johnson Jr., 35, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon...
'Can We Party Today?' Larchmont Man Convicted In Father's Murder-For-Hire At McDonald's
A Westchester County man has been found guilty in the murder-for-hire killing of his own father, who was shot to death while sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru. Anthony Zottola, age 44, of Larchmont, was convicted by a federal jury in Brooklyn Wednesday, Oct. 19, of murder-for-hire conspiracy in the October 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola in the Bronx.
Police: Ossining man charged with possession of controlled substance, endangering welfare of child
Ossining police say a man is charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child stemming from an incident last week.
talkofthesound.com
Special Treatment of New Rochelle Police Brutality Cop Concealed from DA by Judges, Cops, Court Officers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 19, 2022) — The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office was never told of unprecedented special treatment accorded to New Rochelle Detective Michael Vaccaro between July 2021 and July 2022, before and after court proceedings, in his high-profile police brutality case, Talk of the Sound has confirmed.
Yonkers doctor pleads guilty to prescribing over 100K oxycodone pills to people who didn't need them
A Yonkers doctor pleaded guilty for prescribing more than 100,000 oxycodone pills to people who didn't legitimately need them.
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
Troconis attorney wants state's attorney's office, CSP investigators disqualified from case
The attorney for Michelle Troconis, who's charged in connection to the disappearance and death of Jennifer Dulos, wants the entire Stamford/Norwalk State's Attorney's Office disqualified from her case and the future trial moved to a new venue.
VIDEO: 2nd person sought in shooting death of Bronx NYCHA employee
Police on Monday released video of a second gunman wanted in the August fatal shooting a Bronx NYCHA maintenance worker.
longisland.com
Father-and-Son Owners of Orange County Car Dealership Sentenced for Fraud
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that SAAED MOSLEM and his father MEHDI MOSLEM were sentenced today to 96 months in prison and 40 months in prison, respectively, for defrauding their lenders and the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”). The defendants were previously found guilty of multiple offenses following a two-and-a-half-week jury trial in June 2021. U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel imposed the sentence in White Plains federal court.
News 12
Prosecutor: Teacher accused of secretly filming underclothing of female students
A Sussex County teacher is facing charges for allegedly filming his female students’ underclothing. Michael F. Wagner, 39, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and third-degree invasion of privacy. Wagner taught at Pope John High School in Sparta.
New York Mother Arrested After Letting 10-Year-Old Get Tattoo
A New York mother was arrested early last week after it was discovered that she let her 10-year-old son get a tattoo on his forearm from a neighbor in a motel. According to a report by Kathy Reakes of Daily Voice, Crystal Thomas of Highland, New York was arrested on October 4th and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She allegedly allowed her 10-year-old son to get a permanent ink tattoo on his forearm.
UPDATE: Arrest warrant details Lyft driver’s injuries after attack, how Darien police caught suspect
The Lyft passenger accused of stabbing a driver over the summer during a trip through Darien is now being held at Bridgeport Correctional Center on $500,000 bond.
Teacher in testimony recalls Thomas Valva looking ‘frail’ and bruised in class
Thomas Valva's second-grade teacher Michelle Cagliano took the stand for the first time, as did Christine MacQarrie, who works with the school he attended and was employed by the Institute for Children With Autism.
Man Accused Of Punching Person 'Holding Up Line' At Milford Dunkin' Donuts, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly punching another man in the face for taking too long in line at a Connecticut Dunkin' Donuts. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the shop in Milford. According to the Milford Police, New York resident...
Tattoo artist accused of inking 10-year-old
After a Highland woman was accused of letting her 10-year-old child get a tattoo on his arm, Lloyd police say they tracked down the artist behind the ink.
Man held imitation handgun when officer fatally shot him, document shows
The man a Paterson police officer shot last week on Van Houten Street had a Florida address and was holding what investigators later found was an imitation handgun, a state Attorney General’s Office document shows. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, died at the scene of the Oct. 10,...
Man Charged With Attempted Murder Outside Putnam County Restaurant
A suspect has been charged after the stabbing of a 27-year-old man outside a Hudson Valley restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 16, in Putnam County at approximately 4 a.m. sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved.
Police In Yonkers Investigating 3 Overdose Deaths That May Be Linked To Fentanyl
Police are investigating three overdose deaths suspected to have resulted from fentanyl in Westchester County. On Monday, Oct. 17, the Yonkers Police Department said it learned of three apparent overdose deaths that may have been connected to the same source of heroin, which is believed to have been laced with fentanyl.
News 12
Connecticut man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Putnam County
A Connecticut man has been arrested for attempted murder in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says that deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved on Oct. 16 around 4 a.m. When...
Police chase ends in crash, suspect charged with attacking girlfriend with hammer
Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County.
