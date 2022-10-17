ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

'Can We Party Today?' Larchmont Man Convicted In Father's Murder-For-Hire At McDonald's

A Westchester County man has been found guilty in the murder-for-hire killing of his own father, who was shot to death while sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru. Anthony Zottola, age 44, of Larchmont, was convicted by a federal jury in Brooklyn Wednesday, Oct. 19, of murder-for-hire conspiracy in the October 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola in the Bronx.
LARCHMONT, NY
Daily News

Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street

An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

Father-and-Son Owners of Orange County Car Dealership Sentenced for Fraud

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that SAAED MOSLEM and his father MEHDI MOSLEM were sentenced today to 96 months in prison and 40 months in prison, respectively, for defrauding their lenders and the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”). The defendants were previously found guilty of multiple offenses following a two-and-a-half-week jury trial in June 2021. U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel imposed the sentence in White Plains federal court.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

New York Mother Arrested After Letting 10-Year-Old Get Tattoo

A New York mother was arrested early last week after it was discovered that she let her 10-year-old son get a tattoo on his forearm from a neighbor in a motel. According to a report by Kathy Reakes of Daily Voice, Crystal Thomas of Highland, New York was arrested on October 4th and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She allegedly allowed her 10-year-old son to get a permanent ink tattoo on his forearm.
HIGHLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy