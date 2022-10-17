Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person, Multiple Agencies Looking for This Man
Four local police agencies are looking for a Rome man on several warrants, including weapons charges. Police are looking for 40-year-old Joseph E. Flock, last known to be living in the Rome area. Flock is wanted by Oneida City Police on Criminal Possession of a Firearm, according to Sgt Mike...
Town of Chenango “Road Rage” Case Leads to Stabbing of Teenager
A suspect has been arrested following the stabbing of a teenager in the aftermath of a road rage incident that occurred on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Michael Seaman of South New Berlin has been charged with first-degree assault.
Suspect evades police in Binghamton vehicle pursuit
This morning, at around 1:50 a.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee after it failed to stop for a red light at South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue.
Broome County Jail employee arrested
A member of the Broome County Jail staff has been arrested for allegedly giving a prohibited item to an inmate.
GET OUT! Syracuse Man Sets Shower Curtain On Fire to Make Guests Leave
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]. A Syracuse man recently found a not-so-subtle way to get...
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
cortlandvoice.com
More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville
A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
Amsterdam Police probe death of 19-month-old child
The City of Amsterdam Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 19-month-old child.
whcuradio.com
Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
Sheriff’s update on investigation into fatal Rt 5 crash
On Monday at around 1:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal car crash that shut down State Highway 5 in both directions for a few hours.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man in custody charged with felonies related to June burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a June burglary. Cortland City Police officers arrested 32-year-old Todd Brady yesterday for a crime that happened on Hill Street this summer. Brady was at Cortland County Jail on an unrelated charge. Authorities say Brady illegally entered a residence on the street and fought with a maintenance worker when he was discovered in an apartment. The apartment was ransacked, and all interior doors had been broken into. Brady is charged with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief.
Syracuse man charged with arson after setting shower curtain on fire to get visitors to leave
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged with arson after police said he set his shower curtain on fire in his apartment to try to get visitors to leave on Friday. At 12:21 a.m. Daniel Hart, 39, wanted the people inside of his apartment at 304 Court St. to leave, police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
Oswego County man charged with raping woman in his vehicle, troopers say
Scriba, N.Y. — A Scriba man was charged Tuesday with raping a woman in his vehicle, troopers said. Rusty D. Gates, 37, was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, according to a state police news release. The assault happened outside Gates’ home in December 2021, troopers said. Gates is...
Three men arrested after Syracuse double murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made two additional arrests surrounding the double murder that happened in late August. On Wednesday, August 24, Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 3100 […]
iheart.com
Mom & Daughter Stalked at CNY Walmart Prompting Situational Awareness Talk!
A viral video of a mom and daughter being stalked at a Central New York Walmart is prompting a "situational awareness" talk with our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
Cortland man charged with burglary and assault
On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault.
CNY man arrested after stabbing coworker, sending him to hospital, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A restaurant employee was arrested after stabbing his coworker in the kitchen of the New Hartford cafe they were working on Saturday, police said. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater, was fighting with another coworker Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Café DelBuono on Commercial Drive, according to a news release from the New Hartford Police Department.
cnyhomepage.com
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
cnycentral.com
Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
