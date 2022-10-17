Read full article on original website
Two residents injured in west Birmingham apartment fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two residents were injured in an apartment fire Wednesday evening in the western part of the city. Crews with the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service responded to the 3100 block of Prince Avenue. We’re told the fire was knocked down, then crews searched for any residents...
Fire destroys home on Eufaula Avenue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A home on Eufaula Ave. in Birmingham is a total loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called to the home at 7:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof with heavy smoke. The homeowner was around when the flames...
Birmingham firefighters rescue critically injured person trapped in burning apartment
Fire swept through a small west Birmingham apartment building Wednesday night, leaving one person with critical injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to the apartments on the corner of Warrior Road and Prince Avenue. The initial report was that there were people possibly trapped on the second floor.
Two pedestrians hit by cars in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead another seriously injured after being hit by a car in separate incidents Wednesday evening. The first incident occurred in the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway around 5:20 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to...
Early morning house fire in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
1 pedestrian killed, another critically injured hours apart in separate Center Point area crashes
One pedestrian was killed, and another critically injured in separate crashes Wednesday night in the Center Point area. The first happened about 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of 18th Avenue N.W. near Center Point Parkway. Jefferson County sheriff’s Lt. Joni Money said the 24-year-old male victim was taken to...
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
Talladega Police need help finding missing man
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing 26-year-old man. Nelson Bond’s family has not heard from him since October 5, 2022. The last time Nelson’s family saw him in person was in May of 2022 in Talladega. Nelson suffers from schizophrenia and is not on medication, according to authorities.
5-year-old Birmingham boy found at bottom of hotel pool has died
A boy found unresponsive in the indoor pool at a Birmingham hotel has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Jamir Ali-Shabazz-Hawkins. He was 5 and lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Embassy Suites on Woodcrest Place, which is off Red...
71-year-old man missing from Talladega County for 2 days
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for two days. David Wayne Kilgore, 71, was last seen about 4:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Jeremy Lane in Lincoln. Police said he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.
Two men killed after verbal altercation at food truck identified
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a double homicide investigation that occurred at a food truck have been identified on Sunday, Oct. 16, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Carlos Antonio Stewart, 43, of Birmingham, and Cornelius Quinterryo Kennedy, 23, of Birmingham, […]
Hoover police charge Bessemer man for allegedly shooting at drivers on I-459
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis held a press conference to formally announce the charges against Evan Lucas. The 31-year-old man from Bessemer is facing three counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing a gun at a family of three on the I-459. Learn more in the video above.
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
Teen injured in shooting outside apartment complex in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday and left a teenager injured. According to Sgt. Monica Law with BPD, a 17-year-old male was standing outside an apartment building on Sunset Lane when a sedan pulled up and fired shots. He was taken to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening […]
Man who shot Hoover officer randomly fired at family on I-459, police say
The suspect involved in a shootout with Hoover police officers first fired multiple shots at a family on Interstate 459 in what authorities said appears to have been random. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Sunday incident, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. on I-459 between Morgan Road and John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis announced Tuesday.
I-20 exit closure Thursday in Birmingham for road lighting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation says it needs to temporarily close an exit on I-20 East on Thursday for roadway lighting activities. They plan to close Exit 130-B to U.S. Highway 11, or 1st Avenue North on October 20, starting at 9 a.m. They expect the exit will reopen by 11 a.m. the same day.
How to protect your vehicle from a break in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car break ins on the rise in Birmingham. Numbers are up in three of the city’s four precincts, and up by more than fifty percent in the north precinct alone. Birmingham Police now working to provide tips to keep drivers safe. “We have a lot...
Hoover apartment residents share compelling video and pictures of neighbor's shootout with police
HOOVER, Ala. — We now know a road rage incident on Interstate 459 is what sparked a shootout with Hoover police on Sunday. Charges are pending for Evan Lucas of Bessemer. That’s who Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says shot a Hoover police officer. Learn more in the video above.
