TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing 26-year-old man. Nelson Bond’s family has not heard from him since October 5, 2022. The last time Nelson’s family saw him in person was in May of 2022 in Talladega. Nelson suffers from schizophrenia and is not on medication, according to authorities.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO