ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midfield, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Two residents injured in west Birmingham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two residents were injured in an apartment fire Wednesday evening in the western part of the city. Crews with the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service responded to the 3100 block of Prince Avenue. We’re told the fire was knocked down, then crews searched for any residents...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire destroys home on Eufaula Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A home on Eufaula Ave. in Birmingham is a total loss following a fire Wednesday morning. Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called to the home at 7:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof with heavy smoke. The homeowner was around when the flames...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two pedestrians hit by cars in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead another seriously injured after being hit by a car in separate incidents Wednesday evening. The first incident occurred in the 400 block of 18th Avenue NW, near Center Point Parkway around 5:20 p.m. The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to...
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Early morning house fire in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Talladega Police need help finding missing man

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing 26-year-old man. Nelson Bond’s family has not heard from him since October 5, 2022. The last time Nelson’s family saw him in person was in May of 2022 in Talladega. Nelson suffers from schizophrenia and is not on medication, according to authorities.
TALLADEGA, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

5-year-old Birmingham boy found at bottom of hotel pool has died

A boy found unresponsive in the indoor pool at a Birmingham hotel has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Jamir Ali-Shabazz-Hawkins. He was 5 and lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Embassy Suites on Woodcrest Place, which is off Red...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two men killed after verbal altercation at food truck identified

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a double homicide investigation that occurred at a food truck have been identified on Sunday, Oct. 16, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Carlos Antonio Stewart, 43, of Birmingham, and Cornelius Quinterryo Kennedy, 23, of Birmingham, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Teen injured in shooting outside apartment complex in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday and left a teenager injured. According to Sgt. Monica Law with BPD, a 17-year-old male was standing outside an apartment building on Sunset Lane when a sedan pulled up and fired shots. He was taken to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man who shot Hoover officer randomly fired at family on I-459, police say

The suspect involved in a shootout with Hoover police officers first fired multiple shots at a family on Interstate 459 in what authorities said appears to have been random. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Sunday incident, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. on I-459 between Morgan Road and John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis announced Tuesday.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

I-20 exit closure Thursday in Birmingham for road lighting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation says it needs to temporarily close an exit on I-20 East on Thursday for roadway lighting activities. They plan to close Exit 130-B to U.S. Highway 11, or 1st Avenue North on October 20, starting at 9 a.m. They expect the exit will reopen by 11 a.m. the same day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

How to protect your vehicle from a break in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Car break ins on the rise in Birmingham. Numbers are up in three of the city’s four precincts, and up by more than fifty percent in the north precinct alone. Birmingham Police now working to provide tips to keep drivers safe. “We have a lot...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy