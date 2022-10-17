National reactions: Eagles are the best team in NFL after 26-17 win over Cowboys

The Eagles remained the NFL’s only undefeated team after Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns. C.J. Gardner-Johnson snagged two of Philadelphia’s three interceptions off Cooper Rush as the Birds logged a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Eagles will now head into the bye week 6-0, one win short of the best start in franchise history – the 7-0 start by the 2004 Super Bowl team.

As the only team without a loss, Philadelphia has some experts talking about home-field advantage, while others believe this is the NFL’s best team.

Kevin Durant

The Nets star is a huge fan of Big Play Slay.

Darius Butler

The former NFL cornerback turned analyst sees what we all see when watching Darius Slay.

Dez Bryant

The former Cowboys star is a big fan of Slay.

Jeff McLane

This isn’t 2021, and critics can no longer say that Philadelphia is beating up on teams with losing records.

NFL Media

The undefeated Eagles are playing for one another.

“I think being 2-5 (to start last season) did a lot for this team,” Sirianni said in the privacy of his office, his mom at his side and his dad across the room. “Not everybody was involved with that 2-5, I get it, but a big part of the meat and potatoes of this team was involved in that, and they just kept coming to work. All we wanted to do was improve daily, and get better, and get better, and get better. You do that by practicing harder. The best teams that I’ve been on have the common denominator that they practice hard, they walk-through hard, they meet hard; then you get this trajectory of where you’re building and building and building.”

USA Today

Are the Eagles the class of the NFC?

Philadelphia dominated the second quarter and that was enough, but the Eagles have inconsistencies on offense to address during their bye week. That didn’t prohibit quarterback Jalen Hurts from connecting with his top two wideouts, A.J. Brown (five catches, 67 receiving yards) and DeVonta Smith (five catches, 44 yards), for one touchdown each. Running back Miles Sanders also contributed a rushing touchdown.

NBC Sports

Do the undefeated Eagles need to continue improving?

Well, of course!

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni believes there is still room for improvement on his team because the Eagles have yet to play a “complete game” on both sides of the ball.

Peter King -- FMIA

The Eagles turned Micah Parsons into a mortal on Sunday, per Peter King.