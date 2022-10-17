ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

National reactions: Eagles are the best team in NFL after 26-17 win over Cowboys

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445EQP_0icH3Axa00

The Eagles remained the NFL’s only undefeated team after Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns. C.J. Gardner-Johnson snagged two of Philadelphia’s three interceptions off Cooper Rush as the Birds logged a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Eagles will now head into the bye week 6-0, one win short of the best start in franchise history – the 7-0 start by the 2004 Super Bowl team.

As the only team without a loss, Philadelphia has some experts talking about home-field advantage, while others believe this is the NFL’s best team.

Kevin Durant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDKdS_0icH3Axa00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Nets star is a huge fan of Big Play Slay.

Darius Butler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuNpp_0icH3Axa00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The former NFL cornerback turned analyst sees what we all see when watching Darius Slay.

Dez Bryant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJclu_0icH3Axa00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The former Cowboys star is a big fan of Slay.

Jeff McLane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rok4_0icH3Axa00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t 2021, and critics can no longer say that Philadelphia is beating up on teams with losing records.

NFL Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anE75_0icH3Axa00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The undefeated Eagles are playing for one another.

“I think being 2-5 (to start last season) did a lot for this team,” Sirianni said in the privacy of his office, his mom at his side and his dad across the room. “Not everybody was involved with that 2-5, I get it, but a big part of the meat and potatoes of this team was involved in that, and they just kept coming to work. All we wanted to do was improve daily, and get better, and get better, and get better. You do that by practicing harder. The best teams that I’ve been on have the common denominator that they practice hard, they walk-through hard, they meet hard; then you get this trajectory of where you’re building and building and building.”

USA Today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caMyS_0icH3Axa00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Eagles the class of the NFC?

Philadelphia dominated the second quarter and that was enough, but the Eagles have inconsistencies on offense to address during their bye week. That didn’t prohibit quarterback Jalen Hurts from connecting with his top two wideouts, A.J. Brown (five catches, 67 receiving yards) and DeVonta Smith (five catches, 44 yards), for one touchdown each. Running back Miles Sanders also contributed a rushing touchdown.

NBC Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267J45_0icH3Axa00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Do the undefeated Eagles need to continue improving?

Well, of course!

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni believes there is still room for improvement on his team because the Eagles have yet to play a “complete game” on both sides of the ball.

Peter King -- FMIA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bS3ZX_0icH3Axa00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles turned Micah Parsons into a mortal on Sunday, per Peter King.

The Eagles got to 6-0 for the first time since their Super season of 2004 by beating the Cowboys, because Dallas got mortal performances from Micah Parsons (no sacks) and Cooper Rush (three picks).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman has harsh words for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did not leave Troy Aikman impressed on Monday night. The Broncos entered the game 2-3 and lost 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Denver’s offense continued to have problems, including on the opening possession of overtime. Denver got into a 3rd-and-1 situation and was unable to convert, so they punted.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Hurls ‘F Bomb’ at Dallas Cowboys Bench: VIDEO

On Sunday night, a fight broke out between Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys players in the closing moments of the primetime matchup. Not long after, cameras captured Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni visibly angered by the Cowboys. Thanks to high-definition footage, we know exactly what Sirianni screamed at Dallas’ bench and we’ll just say it wasn’t complimentary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Should Fire Head Coach

Nathaniel Hackett has only coached six games with the Denver Broncos, but already one sports personality is calling for him to be fired. Colin Cowherd said on his talk show "The Herd" that the Broncos need to move on from Hackett after just one season. Cowherd's take comes a day after the Broncos ...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington signs former Georgia Bulldogs QB

The Washington Commanders have signed former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm previously had workouts for the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. Washington’s starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, is out for several weeks with a finger injury. Washington’s second-string quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, is projected to start for the next few weeks. Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is expected to back-up Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday

A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers.  The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position.  ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.  In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy