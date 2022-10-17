ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

KUTV

Utah power brokers want more accountability for school boards

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Power brokers in Utah want school boards to take more accountability. It is an alliance you don’t see everyday on Utah’s Capitol Hill. The leader of a conservative parent’s group and the head of Utah’s largest civil rights organization, asking state lawmakers for the same thing.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Here's what's being done to make sure elections in Utah are safe, secure

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Elections in Utah have been under attack and the state and county clerks have bene fighting back with an information campaign showing how elections are safe and secure. Along I-15 are billboards with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson with a caption reminding Utahns elections are...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KUTV

Preservation Utah annual awards event

KUTV — Preservation Utah is an organization that works to preserve Utah's history. David Amott and Patrick Becker spoke about their mission and the upcoming awards event. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Grizzly bear attacks two college wrestlers, including Utahn in Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men, including a Utahn who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and...
CODY, WY
KUTV

Winter weather alerts in effect as cold front sweeps across eastern US

WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 100 million people are currently under winter weather alerts because of a massive, lingering cold front. Two dozen temperature records could fall across several southeastern states Thursday. All will see temperatures in the 30s. This early season cold snap will feel even colder with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KUTV

Utah resorts, residents preparing for upcoming snow season

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — It may not seem like winter is approaching given this week's warm weather, but snow is already in the forecast. It's all fall colors and groups of people going rock climbing up Little Cottonwood Canyon right now, but that will soon be replaced by snow and skis.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah could experience first significant mountain snowfall this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could see snow in the mountains this weekend, marking the Beehive State's first significant snowfall of the season. Beautiful weather is expected to last through Friday, but changes are on the way. Daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal, in the mid-70s,...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Season's first snowstorm arriving during annual deer hunt

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snowstorm of the season is on its way to Utah, and it's happening as hunters across the state take to the outdoors in hopes of bagging a buck. The state's annual general deer hunt starts Oct. 22 and runs through the 30th,...
UTAH STATE

