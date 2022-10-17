Read full article on original website
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For HelpAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat
Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dolphins Tried to 'Push' Surfer Being Stalked by 20-Foot Shark to Shore
Bill Ballard did not realize he was surfing next to a huge shark until a nearby aircraft's passengers were close enough to warn him, screaming, "Shark, shark!"
CNET
Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks
Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
Bobcat Takes Out Baby Alligator, Blows Florida Bro’s Mind
I don’t get how some people don’t love Florida…. Best beaches in the country, great seafood, tons of nightlife, incredible weather, major sports teams, and the absolute coolest wildlife of any state, hands down. Sure, you may have to avoid the methed-out homeless guys on street corners and...
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Watch Shark Leap From Water To Catch Fish in Extremely Rare Footage
A Reddit user told Newsweek that other beachgoers were shocked and "didn't understand what was happening," as the shark thrashed about.
Humpback Whales Spotted Charging Orca Trying to Hunt in Monterey Bay
The Monterey Bay Whale Watch saw about 20 humpback whales surrounding the orca.
Fish with human like teeth leaves the internet baffled
What is your first reaction after seeing a fish with human like teeth?. At first glance you might be wondering how a fish like this even exists. The teeth resemble almost perfectly to that of humans. In an online post posted on a year ago, which has now received 1400 upvotes and over 100 comments, showcases this fascinating creature.
Bizarre Video Shows Stream of Thousands of Suffocating Fish Crawling
A video posted to Facebook shows the fish flowing down a lane, appearing to suffocate as the water runs dry. The phenomenon is so far unexplained.
KRMG
WATCH: Rare clash between orcas and humpback whales
WATCH: Rare clash between orcas and humpback whales A large group of orcas and a pair of humpback whales seemingly harassed each other for hours. (NCD)
Incredible Footage Shows Rescue of Young Humpback Twisted in Rope
The young humpback whale had bitten down on a buoy line, which had then tangled around its tail and head, preventing it from eating effectively.
WATCH: Crazy Florida Man Dances With Alligator in Waist-Deep Water
In this insane footage posted to Twitter, a crazy Florida man dances with an alligator in waist-deep water. And by dancing, we literally mean dancing. The pair looks to be box-stepping across the water as the gator locks fingers with the man in a completely upright position. The gator leans...
Texas Father & Son ‘Shocked’ After Their Rare Catch Wasn’t A Massive Shark
"Catching a manta ray on the beach is like catching lightning in a bottle. You know, it just doesn't happen."
WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of Sharks Follow Shrimp Boat in Feeding Frenzy
One Florida fisherman is sharing a horrifying sight after spotting a massive shark-feeding frenzy just off the side of his fishing boat. One of the most terrifying aspects of this massive feeding frenzy is the fact that it occurred frighteningly close to the water’s edge, the fisherman notes. In...
Mainer Helps Tiny Baby Turtle Get to Water After Seeing a ‘Small Rock Moving’
A seriously cute baby turtle recently decided to make an appearance at a road work site. The Maine Department of Transportation posted this great image of the baby turtle on social media. The hatchling was caught, and quickly moved close to a nearby waterway. This simple little act gives a new chance to the turtle, who could've easily been caught right up in the rest of the rocks.
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
vinlove.net
Unique skill of a fisherman who earns thousands of dollars of silver in the floating season
Every day, Lam Thanh Nhan and his wife travel more than 40km from Chau Phu district (An Giang) to channel 13 in Phu Hoi commune to catch tens of kilograms of wild fish, earning more than 1 million. According to the An Giang people, this year the flood season comes...
Migaloo Take Two? Rare Albino Humpback Whale Pictured Swimming With Mom
Felipe Chávez, who captured photos of the calf, believed the white color was garbage at first, but then realized it was "something very strange."
saltwatersportsman.com
The Weird World of Saltwater Hybrids
Spend enough time fishing and an odd catch is inevitable. Maybe it’s a strange, mysterious species. Like expecting to catch whiting when dunking cut squid in the South Carolina surf and instead pulling in a freaky-looking Atlantic cuttlefish. At least we know exactly what an Atlantic cuttlefish is. (Well, maybe after you look it up.)
Howl! Fantastic Halloween Pet Parade this Weekend in Point Pleasant, NJ
Is there anything better than a pet parade? Halloween costumes for pets are the cutest. My two dogs do not like getting dressed up, but I try my hardest. I've had them in little devil costumes, hot dogs, and tacos. They looked cute but the costume was off of their little bodies in about 5 minutes.
