Artpark & Company shares record-breaking results from 2022 season
Artpark & Company on Tuesday announced its recently concluded 2022 season was “one of its strongest and programmatically rich” in recent history. Since May, 271 events/workshops and programs have served close to 150,000 visitors, a 156% increase from 2021. Artpark & Company also employed 362 staff, who, along with 74 volunteers, supported 967 artists and their touring teams throughout the season. The estimated economic impact is $10 million.
Buffalo Dolls to perform in Youngstown
The Buffalo Dolls will perform a concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. The church is located at 100 Church St. The group is comprised of music educators and performers dedicated to keeping the...
New date announced for 'Festival of Slice'
Organizers of the third annual “Festival of Slice” announced the popular event will be moved to Jan. 28, 2023. A press release explained, “Moving the date of the event after the busy holiday season will allow more pizzerias to participate, and it is expected that attendees will have fewer conflicts, as well.”
'La Bohéme' at the NACC - an opera story
The story resonates – that's why Peter and Karen D'Angelo advocated to the NACC opera committee to produce “La Bohéme” at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, Oct. 21-23. The NACC has been celebrating international opera day and the legacy of opera in the Buffalo/Niagara Region...
Niagara Power Vista 'Hallow-GREEN Spooktacular'
√ Pose for photos with Lloyd, Niagara County’s SPCA dog battling terminal illness & inspiring Western New York community. The New York Power Authority will host its annual “Hallow-GREEN Spooktacular” on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Niagara Power Vista, located at 5777 Lewiston Road.
Start of construction on $55 million wastewater treatment project in Buffalo
State investment advances Buffalo Sewer Authority's plan to improve treatment and reduce sewer overflows to Niagara River. √ NYS: Modernizing aging infrastructure will help protect public health and the environment. In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the federal Clean Water Act, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction...
USAN announces completion of Third Street rehab project in Niagara Falls
Project brings new residential, commercial opportunities to Third Street business district. Submitted on behalf of USA Niagara Development Corp. USA Niagara Development Corp. (USAN) announced 466 Third St., in Niagara Falls, is now complete, adding value to the Third Street business district, and providing new residential and commercial opportunities. Cataract...
Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
The Summit Federal Credit Union will sponsor the fifth Buffalo Wine and Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12, at The Powerhouse, an historical, 22,000-square-foot space nestled in the heart of industrial Buffalo. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: an early session from 1-4 p.m., and a later session from 5-8 p.m.
Niagara Falls USA: Public Employees Federation citywide convention brings business to region
Destination Niagara USA and the Niagara Falls Convention Center will welcome the 44th annual Public Employees Federation (PEF) convention from Sunday, Oct. 23, through Wednesday, Oct. 26. Since 1979, PEF has been certified as the collective bargaining agent for the members of the professional, scientific and technical units of New...
Niagara Falls City Market hosts 'Artisan Day' initiative to help promote historic venue
The Niagara Falls City Market will host what organizers hope will be the first annual “Artisan Day at the Market.” This event is set for Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 779 E. Market St. Organizers said, “Celebrate the fall harvest and stock up...
Buffalo City Mission launches annual 'One Mission, One Hope' fall campaign & turkey drive
Campaign aims to raise $3.3 million to provide critical programs & services to Western New York’s homeless community; annual turkey drive sets a goal of 1,000 donated turkeys to collect before Thanksgiving holiday. On Monday, the Buffalo City Mission announced the launch of its annual fall fundraising campaign. Named...
'Big R': Banquet tickets available beginning Oct. 19
Tickets for the 2022 Ransomville Speedway awards banquet will be available beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lewiston No. 2 Firehall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. catered by Donna...
Village of Lewiston tables mold remediation compensation
Village of Lewiston trustees voted Monday to table a resolution calling for fund balance monies to be used in paying 716 Clean Up and Restoration for recent mold remediation. Mayor Anne Welch said, “We have some more research to do on that.”. Following the meeting, Treasurer Stephanie Longwell said...
ECDOH, Literacy Buffalo Niagara partner to promote health literacy awareness
Says everyone can play a role in supporting health literacy and better health outcomes. The Erie County Department of Health and Literacy Buffalo Niagara (LBN) are partnering on a week-long campaign to raise awareness about health literacy. Starting Oct. 17 – during October, Health Literacy Month – ECDOH and LBN will share advice for organizations and resources for people with lower literacy skills. The campaign will make connections between health literacy skills and better health outcomes. Look to these organizations’ social media accounts and a new, dedicated webpage for health literacy on the ECDOH website.
Starpoint Middle School raises $12,000 for NFMMC
Almost 250 students took part in Starpoint Middle School’s annual “Color Run to Crush Cancer” event earlier this year, raising $12,000 for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new, 3T MRI machine for...
UB receives $1.3 million to train next generation of public health workforce
Funding from Health Resources and Services Administration will provide scholarships for graduate students from underrepresented groups. The University at Buffalo’s School of Public Health and Health Professions has been awarded $1.3 million from the U.S. government to help train the next generation of public health workers by providing scholarship opportunities to graduate students from disadvantaged or underrepresented groups.
Erie County residents with (and without) disabilities invited to meet candidates
For many years, Western New York Independent Living (WNYIL) has encouraged citizens with disabilities to participate in the electoral process and make their preferences known about the candidates on the ballot in November – but first, voters need to learn more about those running to make an informed decision.
Niagara County awarded $1.3 million from Department of Justice to fight substance abuse
The Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH) has been awarded a $1.3 million grant from the federal Department of Justice to support its efforts in the battle against substance abuse and overdoses. The grant will fund a two-pronged, harm-reduction approach connecting individuals to recovery supports and treatment while diverting from criminal justice involvement.
