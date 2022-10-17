ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

NBC Washington

Woman Dies After SUV Hits Her in Fairfax County

A woman has died after an SUV hit her while she was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Tuesday evening, police say. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard hit her, Fairfax County Police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

One arrested after Woodbridge, Virginia, shooting that left four dead

A 24-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting that left four people dead in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Monday. Prince William County Chief of Police Peter Newsham said in a press conference that David Nathaniel Maine was arrested on Tuesday after shooting four people inside a home.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say

The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced. Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Man charged with murdering four people in Dale City home

A 24-year-old Dale City man faces four counts of murder in the "horrific" Monday afternoon shooting deaths of three family members and a tenant inside their Mapledale home. Suspect David Nathaniel Maine lived in the house in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court with the four victims and had a relationship with another resident of the house, who wasn't home at the time, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a Tuesday news conference.
DALE CITY, VA
fox5dc.com

Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige

WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Two crashes with serious injuries bookend Monday

Twelve hours after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in the Landmark neighborhood, a crash between the drivers of a Ford Explorer and a motorcycle left the biker with life-threatening injuries. The second crash occurred at the intersection of West Braddock Road and High Street near the Rosemont neighborhood.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Pedestrian struck, hospitalized after crash in Alexandria: Police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Authorities in Alexandria are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday morning. An individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Alexandria Police Department. Police said the North Bound lanes of Van Dorn Street...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Pedestrian critically injured in Landmark crash

A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on Van Dorn Street this morning. Alexandria Police spokesman Marcel Bassett said around 6:36 a.m. the police received a call about a woman struck by a car. The woman was transported to a hospital while the driver remained on the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
ACCOKEEK, MD
WJLA

Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
FREDERICK, MD

