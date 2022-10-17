Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver who crashed into Irish pub in Arlington had medical emergency, won’t face charges
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a rideshare driver whose car hit a pub and restaurant on Wilson Boulevard in August, starting a fire and injuring more than a dozen people, had a medical emergency while behind the wheel. Members of the Arlington County Police Department and other public safety workers were […]
Tips lead to arrest of Fairfax armed hotel room rape suspect
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
fox5dc.com
DC Metrobus attack victim speaks exclusively with FOX 5 about what led up to brutal assault
WASHINGTON - In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Kyla Thurston, the woman seen being attacked and pushed off of a D.C. Metrobus says she hopes what happened to her will compel Metro officials to find a way to keep the same thing from happening to anyone else. "I wouldn't...
fox5dc.com
Community tips led to arrest of Vienna rape suspect, Fairfax County Police say
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police say tips from the community led to the arrest of a rape suspect wanted for crimes in Vienna. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. Locke was arrested at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. ◀︎ ▶︎
NBC Washington
Woman Dies After SUV Hits Her in Fairfax County
A woman has died after an SUV hit her while she was walking in Lorton, Virginia, Tuesday evening, police say. Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court just before 5 p.m. when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox going south on Lorton Station Boulevard hit her, Fairfax County Police said.
Washington Examiner
One arrested after Woodbridge, Virginia, shooting that left four dead
A 24-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in a shooting that left four people dead in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Monday. Prince William County Chief of Police Peter Newsham said in a press conference that David Nathaniel Maine was arrested on Tuesday after shooting four people inside a home.
WJLA
CAUGHT ON CAM: Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in NE DC, MPD looking for suspect
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked Monday while gathering supplies to take inside a pharmacy in Northeast, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The delivery driver told MPD that it took place while he was delivering medical supplies to a Northeast D.C....
Police locate caregiver for young man found walking on I-495
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police say they have located the caregiver for a man walking down Interstate 495 Wednesday night. Police tweeted the caregiver had been located just before 11:30 p.m. According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the unidentified...
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: $8,000 reward offered in search for 2020 light rail stop murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released new video in connection with a brutal murder at a light rail stop two years ago and announced an $8,000 reward for finding the gunman. Detectives say they are releasing the video now at the request of the victim's family. The shooting...
Suspect Facing Murder Charge For Gunning Down Maryland Man In DC, Police Say
The months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Maryland man led to a murder charge for a suspect who was wanted in Washington, DC, police announced. Dionte Anderson, 24, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed for his role in the death of Greenbelt resident Adrian Mack over the summer.
Inside Nova
Man charged with murdering four people in Dale City home
A 24-year-old Dale City man faces four counts of murder in the "horrific" Monday afternoon shooting deaths of three family members and a tenant inside their Mapledale home. Suspect David Nathaniel Maine lived in the house in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court with the four victims and had a relationship with another resident of the house, who wasn't home at the time, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a Tuesday news conference.
fox5dc.com
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige
WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
alxnow.com
Two crashes with serious injuries bookend Monday
Twelve hours after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in the Landmark neighborhood, a crash between the drivers of a Ford Explorer and a motorcycle left the biker with life-threatening injuries. The second crash occurred at the intersection of West Braddock Road and High Street near the Rosemont neighborhood.
WJLA
Pedestrian struck, hospitalized after crash in Alexandria: Police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Authorities in Alexandria are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday morning. An individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Alexandria Police Department. Police said the North Bound lanes of Van Dorn Street...
alxnow.com
Pedestrian critically injured in Landmark crash
A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on Van Dorn Street this morning. Alexandria Police spokesman Marcel Bassett said around 6:36 a.m. the police received a call about a woman struck by a car. The woman was transported to a hospital while the driver remained on the scene.
Elderly Man Dead After Horrific Four-Vehicle Crash In Oxon Hill
An elderly man is dead after a multiple vehicle collision in Oxon Hill over the weekend, authorities say. James Charles Johnson, 86, was rushed to the hospital after getting into the crash around 2:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 in the area of Livingston Road and Crisfield Drive, according to Prince George's County Police.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident That Killed 33-Year-Old Waldorf Woman
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.
WJLA
Dog stolen during armed robbery in northeast DC has been found: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said a dog stolen dog in an armed robbery last week has been found. The robbery took place in the 4500 block of Polk Street, northeast on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 p.m. in northeast DC, according to MPD. Police said the suspect approached the owner, showed a handgun and demanded the dog.
Wbaltv.com
14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
