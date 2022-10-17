Read full article on original website
City of Laredo to hold Autism townhall meeting
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to obtain more feedback from the Laredo community regarding an autism and special needs masterplan, the City of Laredo Health Department will hold its second autism town hall meeting. The meeting will take place on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m....
Consulate General of Mexico invites Laredo community to take part in altar contest
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The altar of the dead is one the most important symbols of the day of the dead celebration. The tradition of placing the altar has to do with the belief that, during the celebration of the Day of the Dead, the deceased’s souls are allowed to return to the world of the living.
Committee works to make Laredo a disabled-accessible city
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In Texas, 11% of our population lives with a disability and in Laredo, it’s 12% of our population who has a disability. The People with Disabilities Blue Ribbon Committee held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 19. They say having a disabled-accessible city is their most important mission.
Help put a stop to the vandalism at Laredo Parks!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating the culprits responsible for vandalizing a popular Laredo park. North Central Park is a place where Laredoans go to escape to either play basketball, volleyball, go swimming or skateboard. Unfortunately, the facility was recently vandalized. The most...
Laredo invited to local church’s fall festival
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nothing says fall in Laredo like a nice jamaica to get everyone’s spirits up. The community is invited to Saint John Neumann Catholic Church’s Fall Festival on Saturday, October 29 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. People can expect all kinds of food, games,...
KGNS recognizes Eighth Graders of the Month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of students were recognized for going above and beyond in and outside the classrooms. Your family of stations, along with the Laredo Police Department were on hand to recognize some stellar students for the Eighth Grader of the Month Awards for September. The ceremony...
Fire extinguishers filled with liquid meth land South Texas cartel traffickers in prison
Two South Texas men who Justice Department officials say have ties to the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel have been sentenced to 14 and 15 years in prison on drug trafficking convictions.
Valentine Ruiz announces candidacy for LISD District 5
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Another candidate is throwing his hat into the race for LISD Board of Trustees District Five. Newcomer, Valentine “Vale” Ruiz is a veteran, educator, and father of two. Mr. Ruiz said he saw the need to get involved after noticing that the JROTC program...
Hit and run accident reported in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A hit and run accident is reported in downtown Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department, it happened near Scott and Santa Ursula. Authorities said Border Patrol was allegedly chasing a vehicle that ultimately crashed. The driver then got out and fled on foot. Fortunately, no...
Car crashes into north Laredo mobile store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle accident is reported at a north Laredo mobile store. The incident happened a little after noon at the 100 block of Del Mar. According to Laredo Police, an elderly woman crashed into a mobile store. Officials with the Laredo Police and fire department were...
DPS Troopers foil human smuggling attempt in east Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly a dozen undocumetned immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer in east Laredo over the weekend. The incident happened on Oct. 15 when DPS Troopers discovered several people getting into a tractor trailer on Davy Ward Street. DPS Troopers halted what they believed to be...
City of Laredo announces new road to help alleviate traffic on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new project aims to bring some much-needed relief to the Mines Road area. Drivers who use Mines Road know that traffic can get pretty hectic which is why leaders announced plans to build a new roadway. On Wednesday, Congressman Henry Cuellar presented a $3 million...
Concord Hills’ new exit might soon be available for south Laredo residents
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After more than several years of waiting a new exit might soon be available to residents in south Laredo. This new street will run through Highway 359 to Los Presidentes and Lomas del Sur. The council member for District 2 Vidal Rodriguez spoke with city employees and contractors about an update on the project.
City of Laredo cuts ties with company that manages Uni-Trade Stadium
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo ends ties with the company managing Uni-Trade Stadium. This decision now effectively puts the future of the stadium in limbo. During Monday night’s meeting on October 17, council voted to end its contract with STX Venue Management. This comes weeks after the city decided not to renew its contract with the Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredo baseball team.
Laredo school districts take a stand against bullying on Unity Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District stood together as a front against bullying. Officials came together on Wednesday, October 19 to proclaim it “Unity Day.”. Unfortunately, officials say they’ve seen an increase in bullying since students largely returned after the pandemic. Melissa Ramirez, the director of...
Laredo family remembers loved one killed in AstroWorld Music Festival
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been almost a year since a music festival in Houston turned deadly resulting in the deaths of ten people, one of which was a Laredoan. Last November, Rodolfo “Rudy” Peña, 20 was one of many concertgoers who was looking to have a good time at the AstroWorld Music Festival organized by Travis Scott and Live Nation.
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you frequently drive north up I-35 from Laredo, there will be a great chance you’ll find the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint north of the Gateway City closed. According to Border Patrol officials, the checkpoint at I-35 will be forced to close sporadically as a...
Webb County approves temporary deputy medical examiner
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County votes to fund additional help for the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office. During their recent meeting, Commissioners gave the green light to move forward with an agreement with Dr. Siegfried Pueblitz. Dr. Pueblitz will temporarily perform the duties of deputy chief medical examiner....
Vehicle pursuit prompts brief lockdown at South Laredo school
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A south Laredo elementary school was placed on a brief lockdown after a car chase was reported near the area. According to the Laredo Police, the lockdown was placed on Santo Nino Elementary School due to a vehicle pursuit that ended near the campus and a person was allegedly seen with a weapon.
Woman loses limb after attempting to jump on a train
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman loses part of her leg after attempting to jump on a moving train over the weekend. The incident happened on Friday at around 1 a.m. near the train tracks on Carrier Road and Frontage Drive. According to Laredo Police, the victim was a migrant...
