Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman arrested after waving gun around at Plaquemine bar

PLAQUEMINE - A woman was arrested Wednesday for waving a gun in a bar and shouting at patrons before leaving. A video shared by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows 51-year-old Sherri White standing in the doorway of a Plaquemine bar, yelling and repeatedly pointing a gun inside before leaving and swinging the gun over her head.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
truecrimedaily

16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WGNO

Police: Car crashes into Monarch Avenue home after passenger is shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say one person sustained injuries in a Sunday (October 16) evening shooting and car crash that occurred just north of Glen Oaks, in the Zion City area.  According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), a driver and at least one passenger were traveling in the area when someone fired a […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Person struck and killed by car on Airline Highway Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Airline Highway and St. Gerard Avenue, between Hollywood Street and Evangeline Street. Officials identified the victim as Darryl White, 63. Police said the 19-year-old...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

