wbrz.com
Pair busted for distribution of large amounts of fentanyl; suspect threw gun at police during chase
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a pair of accused drug dealers who reportedly sold large amounts of fentanyl around a young child. According to arrest documents, deputies arrested Tyler Wood, 29, and Brooklynn Bonner, 27. A Facebook post from the sheriff's office said its narcotics division had been monitoring Wood for two weeks and even purchased fentanyl from him as part of its operation.
brproud.com
Plaquemine woman jailed after allegedly waving gun around in local bar’s doorway
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Plaquemine woman accused of waving a gun pointed inside a local bar was arrested Wednesday. The woman was identified by the sheriff’s office as Sherri White, 51, of Plaquemine. A video shared on the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows White yelling and waving a gun at a doorway of a bar.
wbrz.com
Woman arrested after waving gun around at Plaquemine bar
PLAQUEMINE - A woman was arrested Wednesday for waving a gun in a bar and shouting at patrons before leaving. A video shared by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows 51-year-old Sherri White standing in the doorway of a Plaquemine bar, yelling and repeatedly pointing a gun inside before leaving and swinging the gun over her head.
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
1 taken to hospital in serious condition after crash involving BRPD unit
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to emergency responders. A BRPD spokesman said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Shelley Street and North Foster Drive. Police say an officer was...
theadvocate.com
19-year-old arrested in stabbing death at Airline Highway Valero station, police say
A 19-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man during an early-morning fight in a gas station parking lot, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said. Police on Tuesday arrested Francis Denixon Vasquez-Aguilar, of Baton Rouge, in the deadly attack at a Valero station on...
wbrz.com
Car and BRPD unit both crash during vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A driver being chased by a police officer crashed into a utility pole and the officer in pursuit crashed into a fence Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive around 5:30 p.m. Officers said the driver...
brproud.com
One arrested after Central PD finds drugs inside vehicle parked at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana woman was arrested after a vehicle search uncovered drugs. Nicole Cash, 21, of Pride, was taken into custody by an officer with the Central Police Department. That officer was on patrol over the weekend at the Blackwater Conservation Area. The officer spotted...
Surveillance video released of truck believed to be connected to Ascension Parish road rage beating
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities released surveillance video Wednesday of the truck believed to be at the center of a road rage beating in Ascension Parish. The incident on Causey Road in Prairieville Sunday night left a handicapped cancer patient hospitalized. The video shows the truck believed to be owned...
wbrz.com
Father arrested after shooting at car with children inside, killing man during child custody visitation
HAMMOND - A father was arrested after shooting at a car with his two children inside, killing the driver. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Ajante Jackson told the mother of his two children that he would like to have a visit with them Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old...
Police: Car crashes into Monarch Avenue home after passenger is shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say one person sustained injuries in a Sunday (October 16) evening shooting and car crash that occurred just north of Glen Oaks, in the Zion City area. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), a driver and at least one passenger were traveling in the area when someone fired a […]
brproud.com
LSP catches Baton Rouge man driving with BAC over three times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A witness to an alleged hit-and-run crash helped law enforcement track down the drunk suspect. The witness stated that the crash took place on LA Hwy 44 and it involved a Ford F-150 that was driven by Armando Acosta, 42, of Baton Rouge. The...
Car Crashes Into Baton Rouge Home After Person in Vehicle Shot
Police in Baton Rouge are investigating a wild incident in the city after a car was shot at and then the vehicle crashed into a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue just before 6:00 pm on Sunday.
theadvocate.com
How a middle school fight, ongoing family feud led to the arrests of 5 adults and a teen
Five adults and a 17-year-old were arrested when an ongoing family feud came to a head with a brawl that initially erupted between students before the end of class Monday at Westdale Middle School, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. According to an affidavit, an on-duty deputy called for...
wbrz.com
Woman, 29, killed by truck while crossing Airline Highway in Ascension
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Ascension Parish late Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Commerce Street. The victim, 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville, was trying to cross the road when a pickup truck heading south struck her, police said.
wbrz.com
Person struck and killed by car on Airline Highway Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Airline Highway and St. Gerard Avenue, between Hollywood Street and Evangeline Street. Officials identified the victim as Darryl White, 63. Police said the 19-year-old...
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
Victim runs to home after being shot in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hayward and Mouton St.
LSP: Pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish crash
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - On October 18, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville. The initial...
wbrz.com
Abusive mom fled with kids to Louisiana after handcuffed teens escaped Texas home, report says
BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of abuse reportedly crammed her family into a car along with her boyfriend and drove to Baton Rouge after two malnourished, handcuffed teens escaped their home in Texas. KTRK obtained surveillance video showing the two 16-year-olds going door-to-door in their Cypress, Texas neighborhood looking...
