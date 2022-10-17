ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Minor injuries reported after SUV crashes into fast food restaurant

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZW5b_0icH2MaV00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Around 7:14 p.m. on Sunday, the Midland Police Department responded after an SUV crashed into, and drove through, a Burger King located at 710 Andrews Highway. MPD said no customers were in the restaurant at the time of the crash.

Investigators said an SUV was traveling east on Kansas Street and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of Kansas Street and Andrews Highway. The SUV struck the front of a truck entering the intersection, then veered to the left, colliding with the building.

The driver and a passenger were taken to Midland Memorial hospital with minor injuries. One employee was in the building at the time of the crash- that employee was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle as a precaution.

MPD said the driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way, an expired driver’s license, and an expired registration. Investigators said failure to yield, excessive speed, as well as a wet roadway, were all contributing factors in the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAG46_0icH2MaV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ytPX_0icH2MaV00
Courtesy: West Texas Oil Field Traffic Update Facebook

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

