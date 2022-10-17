Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Related
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition
Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Katie for sending this beaut from outside Nats Park. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. 35th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race is Tuesday (Oct. 25th)!!. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. Photo by pablo.raw From the Mayor’s...
popville.com
Petworth Social Bar & Grill coming to former Taqueria Del Barrio space
821 Upshur Street, NW previously home to Taqueria Del Barrio. Remember Domku?. “Initially, the southern-style comfort food menu will offer staples like burgers, pasta and salads, along with specialties like Cajun-Maple Wings, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Fried Catfish Fingers and more, as well as a dessert menu.”. The liquor license placard...
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
popville.com
Wangari Gardens Fall Festival is October 29th!
“It’s going to be a big, beautiful event, and we’d love to make sure neighbors know about it.”. photo by Ron Cohn Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. “Dear PoPville, Saturday 2pm 5th and I NE.
georgetowner.com
The Wharf Celebrates Waterfront Completion, 5th Anniversary
The Wharf’s developers, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, celebrated two milestones on Oct. 12: The fifth anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its opening on Oct. 12, 2017, “The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished Washington, D.C., as a true waterfront city,” the partnership announced.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
New Construction: 601 and 603 N. Alfred St.
Two brand-new homes are looking for owners in Alexandria. 601 N. Alfred St. and 603 N. Alfred Street were both just built by award winning developer Regent Company, and listed by Lyssa Seward, Seward Group, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information or a private showing, contact Lyssa at...
alxnow.com
Jersey Mike’s to open in Alexandria Commons tomorrow
Popular sandwich franchise Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location in Alexandria tomorrow. The shop is opening at 3219 Duke Street — formerly Sweet Frog — on Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition to in-store dining, guests can order through the website or app and delivery is...
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
Tips lead to arrest of Fairfax armed hotel room rape suspect
Fairfax Police posted images taken from security cameras near the hotel and several Metro stations in Virginia and D.C. after an incident in Vienna on Saturday, Oct. 1, in which an armed man went into an unlocked hotel room before physically and sexually assaulting a woman.
WTOP
Celebrate spooky season with DC-area haunted houses
As spooky season arrives, haunted houses in the D.C. area will help get you into the Halloween spirit. Here’s where residents can find frights in the D.C. region:. Discover what’s lurking in the woods of the haunted forest or venture onto the mile-long haunted trail. When: Open 6:30...
WJLA
Dig into the annual Chicken Pot Pie A-thon at 1310 Kitchen & Bar
7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff got a first taste of the annual Chicken Pot Pie A-thon at 1310 Kitchen & Bar. The event raises money to provide direct grants to small business owners in Georgetown who were finding it difficult to pay rent, electricity, or other bills essential to maintaining an establishment.
fox5dc.com
DC Council to consider changes to residency rules for District employees
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council members are considering changes that would strengthen residency requirements in the District. After FOX 5’s reporting uncovered some government employees are not abiding by the spirit of the residency law in DC Code, council members are starting to take a closer look. The move comes...
popville.com
“Silver Line extension operationally ready to open for passengers by Thanksgiving” But Will It?
“new wmata fare chart. this one at Farragut North has the silver line extension on it.” photo by Austin. “Date for opening now rests with Safety Commission concurrence on both Silver Line certification and new 7K Return to Service Plan. After successfully completing two weeks of simulated service, Metro...
popville.com
“Lincoln Park is an important venue for families, dog owners, park lovers.” NPS says “improving grassy areas…expected to reopen Nov. 1”
Thanks to Howard for sending: “Sad to see the National Park Service unilaterally shutting down a major Capitol Hill park space with no notice to the community. Lincoln Park is an important venue for families, dog owners, park lovers.”. “The highlighted portion of this photo are the three grass...
Washingtonian.com
Rats! DC Is One of America’s Rattiest Cities
For the third year in a row, DC has maintained a top five spot on pest control company Orkin’s list of rattiest cities in America. Coming in fourth place—the same spot as last year—Washington is the second rattiest locale on the East Coast, following New York. The ranking is based on new residential and commercial rodent treatments completed between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.
fox5dc.com
11 children displaced after fire burns southeast DC home
WASHINGTON - Authorities say 11 children have been displaced after a fire burned their southeast D.C. home. The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Firefighters say all residents safely evacuated prior to their arrival and no injuries reported. The...
32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot to death shortly after midnight yesterday morning in Southeast, D.C. At 12:10 am, the DC Metro Police received a report of the sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, they discovered 32-year-old Jamontate Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside
WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
Comments / 0