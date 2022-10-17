ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notes from your Neighbors – Trash Can edition

Today’s Rental for the location and it’s on the third floor. This rental is located at 1423 R Street, NW near 14th. The Craigslist ad says: “$2,100 / 1br – LOGAN/DUPONT CIRCLE – Sunny 1 bedroom on 3rd floor (Logan/Dupont East) Dear PoPville, Gym. “What...
Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Katie for sending this beaut from outside Nats Park. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. 35th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race is Tuesday (Oct. 25th)!!. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. Photo by pablo.raw From the Mayor’s...
Petworth Social Bar & Grill coming to former Taqueria Del Barrio space

821 Upshur Street, NW previously home to Taqueria Del Barrio. Remember Domku?. “Initially, the southern-style comfort food menu will offer staples like burgers, pasta and salads, along with specialties like Cajun-Maple Wings, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Fried Catfish Fingers and more, as well as a dessert menu.”. The liquor license placard...
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
Wangari Gardens Fall Festival is October 29th!

“It’s going to be a big, beautiful event, and we’d love to make sure neighbors know about it.”. photo by Ron Cohn Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. “Dear PoPville, Saturday 2pm 5th and I NE.
The Wharf Celebrates Waterfront Completion, 5th Anniversary

The Wharf’s developers, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, celebrated two milestones on Oct. 12: The fifth anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its opening on Oct. 12, 2017, “The Wharf, one of the country’s most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished Washington, D.C., as a true waterfront city,” the partnership announced.
New Construction: 601 and 603 N. Alfred St.

Two brand-new homes are looking for owners in Alexandria. 601 N. Alfred St. and 603 N. Alfred Street were both just built by award winning developer Regent Company, and listed by Lyssa Seward, Seward Group, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information or a private showing, contact Lyssa at...
Jersey Mike’s to open in Alexandria Commons tomorrow

Popular sandwich franchise Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location in Alexandria tomorrow. The shop is opening at 3219 Duke Street — formerly Sweet Frog — on Wednesday, Oct. 19. In addition to in-store dining, guests can order through the website or app and delivery is...
Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
Celebrate spooky season with DC-area haunted houses

As spooky season arrives, haunted houses in the D.C. area will help get you into the Halloween spirit. Here’s where residents can find frights in the D.C. region:. Discover what’s lurking in the woods of the haunted forest or venture onto the mile-long haunted trail. When: Open 6:30...
Dig into the annual Chicken Pot Pie A-thon at 1310 Kitchen & Bar

7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff got a first taste of the annual Chicken Pot Pie A-thon at 1310 Kitchen & Bar. The event raises money to provide direct grants to small business owners in Georgetown who were finding it difficult to pay rent, electricity, or other bills essential to maintaining an establishment.
Rats! DC Is One of America’s Rattiest Cities

For the third year in a row, DC has maintained a top five spot on pest control company Orkin’s list of rattiest cities in America. Coming in fourth place—the same spot as last year—Washington is the second rattiest locale on the East Coast, following New York. The ranking is based on new residential and commercial rodent treatments completed between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.
11 children displaced after fire burns southeast DC home

WASHINGTON - Authorities say 11 children have been displaced after a fire burned their southeast D.C. home. The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Firefighters say all residents safely evacuated prior to their arrival and no injuries reported. The...
32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot to death shortly after midnight yesterday morning in Southeast, D.C. At 12:10 am, the DC Metro Police received a report of the sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, they discovered 32-year-old Jamontate Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside

WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
