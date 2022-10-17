WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot to death shortly after midnight yesterday morning in Southeast, D.C. At 12:10 am, the DC Metro Police received a report of the sound of gunshots. When they arrived at the 2500 Block of Pomeroy Road, they discovered 32-year-old Jamontate Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO