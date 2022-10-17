ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise

A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
ABC Action News WFTS

Federal court prohibits Tarpon Springs pain clinic from distributing opioids and other prescription drugs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Department of Justice announced a federal court issued a temporary restraining order on a clinic in Tarpon Springs. The order prohibits the clinic, its operators, and the doctor from administering, dispensing, or distributing any controlled substances, including issuing prescriptions for opioids. The DOJ said...
morningbrew.com

Marriage or mortgage

Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. With this Saturday being the year’s most popular wedding date, I’m reminded why shows like Marriage or Mortgage exist. The average cost of a wedding in 2021 was $28,000, and a third of newlyweds incurred debt when paying for their wedding, borrowing an average of $11,737. That sum could pay off your student loans, be your down payment on a home, or cushion your 401(k) so you two lovebirds can grow old (and financially independent) together.
morningbrew.com

How inflation could lower your taxes in 2023

Rising inflation is an evil scourge that eats away at your income. But, like Tony Soprano, it’s a villain not entirely without sympathetic qualities. Americans whose earnings have not kept up with inflation could pay less in taxes next year, thanks to cost-of-living adjustments to the tax code announced by the IRS on Tuesday. Here’s a quick roundup:
morningbrew.com

Fa la la la fraud

Calling out con artists, swindlers, and thieves for the crooks they are. Ah, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Medicare open enrollment is happening now through December 7. But of course, ’tis the season for scamming. Case in point: Half of the top 10 Medicare Advantage providers have been accused of fraud by the federal government. And eight out of 10 may have overbilled the government to inflate their profits, according to auditors. Oof.
News-Medical.net

Study finds highlight the potential for lowering rehabilitation utilization for colorectal patients

The first months of the COVID pandemic had a profound effect on hospital discharge practices and use patterns for patients with colorectal disease, according to findings presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. A study of more than 100,000 surgical patients who underwent procedures for colorectal cancer found that they had 40% lower odds of being discharged to post-hospital rehabilitation during the pandemic than before.
verywellhealth.com

Signs and Symptoms

Do not leave it up to the person to tell you they are overdosing; they may not know or not be able to communicate it to you. When it comes to drug overdose, being proactive is essential to reversing overdose and preventing death. If you see these signs of overdose, do not abandon the person out of fear of getting in trouble.
mmm-online.com

Tarsus encourages eye care docs to Look at the Lids in new campaign

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is tackling a common eyelid condition that affects millions of Americans as part of its recently launched Look at the Lids campaign. The educational effort targets demodex blepharitis, an eye condition caused by demodex mites and results in eyelid inflammation, redness and ocular irritation. The discomforting condition affects an estimated 25 million Americans.

