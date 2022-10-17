Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. With this Saturday being the year’s most popular wedding date, I’m reminded why shows like Marriage or Mortgage exist. The average cost of a wedding in 2021 was $28,000, and a third of newlyweds incurred debt when paying for their wedding, borrowing an average of $11,737. That sum could pay off your student loans, be your down payment on a home, or cushion your 401(k) so you two lovebirds can grow old (and financially independent) together.

1 DAY AGO