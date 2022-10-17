Read full article on original website
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
msn.com
17 "Red Flags" You Should Look Out For In Doctors, Straight From Medical Professionals
After learning that most nurses have a "doctors I don't want to treat me" list, I thought I'd ask healthcare workers of the BuzzFeed Community for the little red flags us patients should look for in a doctor that would tell us to run away. Here are some of their very useful responses!
Pinellas pain clinic prescribed drugs improperly, leading to 2 deaths, feds say
A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order halting a Tarpon Springs pain clinic from prescribing drugs based on accusations that the clinic unlawfully issued drugs that led to two overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Christopher and Patricia Ferguson, owners of Phoenix Medical Management Care...
NYC couple affected by stillbirth goes to Washington to raise awareness
Cristian Ortiz and Crystal Rivera. While New York allows parents to take up to 12 weeks of leave with 67% of an employee’s weekly wage to bond with their newborn or adopted child, this isn’t the case for parents affected by stillbirths. [ more › ]
Ex-patients of Michigan cancer doctor outraged warnings weren't shared
Patients of a Michigan cancer doctor are furious that Ascension Hospital never shared warnings signs that the physician was performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies, according to internal...
BBC
Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise
A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
Federal court prohibits Tarpon Springs pain clinic from distributing opioids and other prescription drugs
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Department of Justice announced a federal court issued a temporary restraining order on a clinic in Tarpon Springs. The order prohibits the clinic, its operators, and the doctor from administering, dispensing, or distributing any controlled substances, including issuing prescriptions for opioids. The DOJ said...
Childbearing women at risk as maternity care 'deserts' increase nationwide
In his 40 years as an obstetrician-gynecologist, Carl Smith has delivered thousands of babies in the Midwest. Smith works at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and says many childbearing women in the state have to travel dozens of miles just to see their provider. “We have a large number...
Some hearing aids now sold over the counter without prescription
Millions of Americans with hearing loss are celebrating a new move by the Food and Drug Administration that will allow some hearing aids to be sold over the counter and without a prescription.
Abortion access looms over medical residency applications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs...
morningbrew.com
News-Medical.net
Study finds highlight the potential for lowering rehabilitation utilization for colorectal patients
The first months of the COVID pandemic had a profound effect on hospital discharge practices and use patterns for patients with colorectal disease, according to findings presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. A study of more than 100,000 surgical patients who underwent procedures for colorectal cancer found that they had 40% lower odds of being discharged to post-hospital rehabilitation during the pandemic than before.
Study finds more than a million diabetics in the U.S. are rationing insulin
A new study finds more than a million diabetics in the USA are rationing the insulin they depend on to keep them alive. The news not surprising to Nicole Smith Holt, whose son died after he rationed insulin because it was too expensive for him to buy. “He called me...
verywellhealth.com
Signs and Symptoms
Do not leave it up to the person to tell you they are overdosing; they may not know or not be able to communicate it to you. When it comes to drug overdose, being proactive is essential to reversing overdose and preventing death. If you see these signs of overdose, do not abandon the person out of fear of getting in trouble.
mmm-online.com
Tarsus encourages eye care docs to Look at the Lids in new campaign
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is tackling a common eyelid condition that affects millions of Americans as part of its recently launched Look at the Lids campaign. The educational effort targets demodex blepharitis, an eye condition caused by demodex mites and results in eyelid inflammation, redness and ocular irritation. The discomforting condition affects an estimated 25 million Americans.
