Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
Bill Belichick explained why he wasn’t at Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg’s wedding
"I was very happy for Robert and Dana, and I heard it was a really special night." The Patriots beat the Browns 38-15 on Sunday, with Bailey Zappe orchestrating his second straight win as an NFL starter. New England, now 3-3 on the season, will face the Bears next Monday in Week 7.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News
It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
Who should start at QB for the Steelers vs the Dolphins?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback problem. May be a good problem to have but this remains to be seen. Pittsburgh was struggling on Sunday to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to a floundering offense. But when quarterback Kenny Pickett went down with a concussion, Mitch Trubisky...
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Block After Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers won 20-18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Even with a bright future headlined by Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to be realistic about their chances this year. A loaded AFC and a competitive AFC North mean their playoff chances are slim at best. To set the team up for 2023 and beyond, Omar Khan could sell these three players for draft picks or disgruntled veterans.
Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett should start if cleared to play
There's chatter in the media and elsewhere about whether the Steelers have a quarterback controversy between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is having none of it. "If Kenny's cleared to play this week, Kenny's starting," Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast....
Bill Belichick explains snubbing Brenden Schooler's fumble celebration
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is obviously a man who leads by example, as evident in him snubbing special-teamer Brenden Schooler’s fumble celebration in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Schooler, who came up with a muffed punt late in the fourth quarter, attempted to give the...
2 Colts Players Who Should Lose Their Starting Jobs
The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in tears as he leaves game vs. Jets with ankle injury
Veteran receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Packers-Jets game.
Mike McCarthy Announces Significant Monday Update On Dak Prescott
It looks like we have seen the last of Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy announced just moments ago that he expects Dak Prescott to be good to go for Week 7. Prescott has been out since Week 1 after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. Rush has ...
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Five Cardinals Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football
We're nearly 24 hours away from Thursday Night Football between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, and we finally have game statuses. The Cardinals have ruled the following five players out due to injury: Marquise Brown (foot), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Rodney Hudson (knee), Justin Pugh (knee) and Darrel Williams (knee).
Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
