Pittsburgh, PA

NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Distractify

Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why

Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
lastwordonsports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Block After Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers won 20-18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Even with a bright future headlined by Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to be realistic about their chances this year. A loaded AFC and a competitive AFC North mean their playoff chances are slim at best. To set the team up for 2023 and beyond, Omar Khan could sell these three players for draft picks or disgruntled veterans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

2 Colts Players Who Should Lose Their Starting Jobs

The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Announces Significant Monday Update On Dak Prescott

It looks like we have seen the last of Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.  Mike McCarthy announced just moments ago that he expects Dak Prescott to be good to go for Week 7.  Prescott has been out since Week 1 after undergoing surgery on his right thumb. Rush has ...
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Five Cardinals Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football

We're nearly 24 hours away from Thursday Night Football between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, and we finally have game statuses. The Cardinals have ruled the following five players out due to injury: Marquise Brown (foot), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Rodney Hudson (knee), Justin Pugh (knee) and Darrel Williams (knee).
Yardbarker

Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
PITTSBURGH, PA

