Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

New Dominion Bookshop to host author event with Brian Teare

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author and UVA professor Brian Teare on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. Teare will be reading from his poetry collection The Empty Form Goes All the Way to Heaven, which will be reissued from Nightboat in mid-October. A...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award

Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. in Afton is one of four recipients of The First Lady of Virginia’s Spirit of Virginia Award 2022. “It’s really wonderful to have the recognition of all the hard work and dedication of the volunteers,” said Hope’s Legacy Executive Director Maya Proulx.
AFTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Pre-construction under way for electric transmission rebuild in Staunton

Pre-construction is under way for Dominion Energy’s electric transmission line rebuild project. According to the Augusta County Government Facebook page, “you may see crews in the right of way corridor doing some surveys.”. The current lines will be upgraded to 230 kV standards. Dominion will replace lines in...
Augusta Free Press

Nighttime closures on U.S. 250 Bypass extend through November

There will be additional nighttime closures on the U.S. 250 Bypass in October and November. The closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Emmet Street, according to a traffic alert sent by the City of Charlottesville. The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Man being held in Sunday shooting on Village Drive

A man is in custody in connection with a shooting reported on Sunday in Waynesboro. Waynesboro Police arrested Gage William Mayne, 26, who has no fixed address, on attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of obstruction of justice.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Police seek person of interest in debit card theft case

The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Police are investigating a recent debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. If anyone...
WAYNESBORO, VA

