Augusta Free Press
New Dominion Bookshop to host author event with Brian Teare
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author and UVA professor Brian Teare on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. Teare will be reading from his poetry collection The Empty Form Goes All the Way to Heaven, which will be reissued from Nightboat in mid-October. A...
Augusta Free Press
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award
Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. in Afton is one of four recipients of The First Lady of Virginia’s Spirit of Virginia Award 2022. “It’s really wonderful to have the recognition of all the hard work and dedication of the volunteers,” said Hope’s Legacy Executive Director Maya Proulx.
Augusta Free Press
UVA students give back to Epilepsy Foundation, planning bake sale to raise awareness
As third-year students at the University of Virginia, Liya Tadesse and Rachel Lee decided to give back to their community by volunteering. They came across the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia and immediately fell in love. It has been more than a year since they invested their time and effort in...
Augusta Free Press
‘Don’t Stop Believin”: Rock band Journey brings 50th anniversary Freedom Tour to JPJ
One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, announces the continuation of their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 featuring special guest Toto. The tour comes to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Feb. 5, 2023. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the...
Augusta Free Press
Vic Garber brings experience from Roanoke, Charlottesville to Harrisonburg Parks & Rec
A parks and recreation career that started in 1979 at Harrisonburg’s Community Activities Center has now come full circle, as Vic Garber began a new job today as Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation’s new assistant director. Garber, who currently serves as the deputy director of the City of Charlottesville’s...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County Care Fair aims to connect seniors, caregivers to services
Here to Stay in Wintergreen is planning a Care Fair for senior citizens and caregivers living in Nelson County. The Nelson County Care Fair is taking place on Nov. 10 from 1-4 p.m. at Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton. The goal of the event is to introduce and connect...
Augusta Free Press
Burlington ribbon cutting on Friday in Waynesboro’s Town Center
The sign has been up for some time, and the day is almost here for Burlington to open its new location in the Town Center in Waynesboro on Friday. The new Burlington will take the place of the former Bed, Bath and Beyond location in the shopping center. The ribbon...
Augusta Free Press
Our votes in Waynesboro: Lee, Hostetter for City Council, Maneval for School Board
Early voting is already well under way in Waynesboro, so if you’re one of the 981 people that has already cast your lot in the 2022 city elections as of this writing, here’s to hoping you got it right. If you haven’t yet voted, we’re here to tell...
Augusta Free Press
Pre-construction under way for electric transmission rebuild in Staunton
Pre-construction is under way for Dominion Energy’s electric transmission line rebuild project. According to the Augusta County Government Facebook page, “you may see crews in the right of way corridor doing some surveys.”. The current lines will be upgraded to 230 kV standards. Dominion will replace lines in...
Augusta Free Press
Nighttime closures on U.S. 250 Bypass extend through November
There will be additional nighttime closures on the U.S. 250 Bypass in October and November. The closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and Emmet Street, according to a traffic alert sent by the City of Charlottesville. The Route 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue will...
Augusta Free Press
Pop-up clinic coming to Fishersville for two days; offering free dental, vision, medical care
A free two-day clinic is being offered to the community for dental, vision and medical care on Nov. 19-20. Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics, will be set up at Augusta Expo in Fishersville. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Medical services will be offered to everyone...
Augusta Free Press
The strange political bedfellows in the Augusta County-Nexus Services dustup
Politics is sure making for some strange bedfellows in Augusta County, which is blowing up over controversial comments made by the Commonwealth’s attorney at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting. You almost need a scorecard to keep track of who’s who and where they all fit in. I’ll...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Man being held in Sunday shooting on Village Drive
A man is in custody in connection with a shooting reported on Sunday in Waynesboro. Waynesboro Police arrested Gage William Mayne, 26, who has no fixed address, on attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and four counts of obstruction of justice.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg trains additional staff for CDL licenses, better prepared for snow removal
Harrisonburg Public Works recently rolled out a new program focused on getting more staff ready to roll behind the wheel of one of the department’s many public service vehicles. Eight public works employees now hold a commercial driver’s license after the department completed its first entry-level driver training course....
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police seek person of interest in debit card theft case
The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Police are investigating a recent debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. If anyone...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Man dead in head-on collision with tractor-trailer on South Main Street
A Harrisonburg man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline on South Main Street and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. The name of the 51-year-old male victim has not been released. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Portion of Route 612 closed two days next week for pipe replacement
VDOT announced that the portion of Route 612 between Route 784 and Route 608 in the New Hope area will be closed during the daytime hours for two days next week to allow crews to replace multiple pipes that run across the road. The closures will be Tuesday, Oct. 25,...
