BTS performs emotional concert in Busan, Korea, as uncertainty hovers over group's future
Global superstars BTS gave a free “Yet to Come in Busan” concert in Busan, South Korea, Saturday night, lending their star power to the port city’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030,. The seven members of BTS delivered a performance that was equal parts reunion,...
BTS Members to Break for Military Service, Band to Reconvene in 2025
BTS, the biggest names in K-Pop, announced Monday that they will sign up for Korea’s mandatory military service, with Jin initiating the process at the end of October. The move means that the septet will become temporarily inactive as a group. But, “both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” said label Bighit Music. “The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded...
BTS fans send the hashtag #ForeverWithBTS to number one worldwide after devastating announcement
After years of speculation and attempts to delay the inevitable, BTS has officially announced they will be enlisting in the military to complete South Korea’s compulsory 18-21 month service. This has understandably left the band’s fans, known as the ARMY, devastated. The statement released by BTS’ label, BIGHIT...
BTS Members to Complete ‘Mandatory Military Duties’ in South Korea, Extending Hiatus Through 2025
After months of exploring options for possible exemption, BTS’ label has confirmed that all seven members of the K-Pop group plan to fulfill their mandatory military duties in South Korea. Jin will be the first to enlist following the release of his forthcoming solo material at the end of the month. According to a statement from Big Hit Entertainment, the six remaining members will follow based on their individual schedules, thus extending the band’s previously announced hiatus to 2025. “Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into...
BTS Is Taking a Break From Running Pop Music to Enlist in the South Korea Military
For most of the last decade, BTS has been one of the truly indomitable forces of pop music, topping the charts and selling out arena shows around the country. But their label, Big Hit, announced on October 17 that the septet will be going on a multiyear hiatus as members of the trailblazing group begin the process of enlisting in the South Korea military.
BTS’ Jin confirmed to release solo single in late October
BTS vocalist Jin will be releasing a solo single later this month, Big Hit Music has confirmed. On October 18, the K-pop agency confirmed to MBN that the idol will soon be dropping his solo single at the end of the month. This comes days after Jin himself shared his plans to release a solo track at the boyband’s recent Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert.
BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator
Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday. Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” The collaboration will...
BTS Concert in Busan Viewed by 50 Million Worldwide
The free concert by K-pop sensation BTS in Busan, Korea, was viewed by upwards of 49 million people on Saturday. The free-of-charge “BTS ‘Yet to Come’ in Busan” concert was held in support of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and represented an attempt to introduce the city and Korean culture to global audience. After a change of venue, the physical component was held at the city’s Asiad Main Stadium and attracted some 50,000 in-person guests. An additional 10,000 people in the city watched a live retransmission at the Busan Port, and a further 2,000 gathered in Haeundae, the tourist...
Song Kang and 4 Popular K-Drama Actors Enlisting in the Military in 2022
As BTS announces they will move forward with military enlistment, many other K-drama actors are scheduled to enlist. Actors like Park JinYoung are closing in on 30 years old, the maximum age requirement.
K-pop star BTS member Jin to release first solo single next week ahead of military duty
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty.
BTS's Jin Reveals Coldplay Co-Wrote His First Solo Single 'The Astronaut'
Jin co-write his solo debut "The Astronaut" with the British rock band.
Shares in BTS' Management Rise After Band Clears Uncertainty Over Military Service
SEOUL (Reuters) - The announcement by K-pop mega band BTS that members would serve mandatory military service in South Korea has removed a cloud of uncertainty that has hung over their plans. Investors in HYBE Co, BTS' management group, responded to the news by driving its shares up as much...
BTS reunites for free concert in South Korea
BUSAN, South Korea — BTS reunited for a free concert Saturday, as the boy band lent its support for South Korea’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030. The global superstars played before more than 50,000 fans in Busan, South Korea, The Washington Post reported. The “Yet...
