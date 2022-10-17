Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
19-year-old's death is the latest case in a string of gun violence in Tampa involving teenagers
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old. Detectives said they received a call about shots being fired in the area of 37th Street and Wilder Avenue. When they arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds in his upper body.
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Tampa homicide, Hillsborough deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Coral Drive in Hillsborough County back on October 7, deputies said. Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Rashaad Kerney, 21, on Tuesday, and he is facing a second-degree murder with a firearm charge.
fox13news.com
16-year-old shot and killed in McDonald's parking lot in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The shooting happened at the McDonald's located at 4009 North Armenia Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. During a press conference Wednesday morning, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said the teen was...
fox13news.com
Police: 16-year-old suspect arrested in South Tampa shooting that critically injured teen girl
TAMPA, Fla. - A 16-year-old was arrested in connection to a Tampa shooting on South Manhattan Avenue that critically injured a teen girl Friday morning. The Tampa Police Department said the 16-year-old was arrested on multiple felony charges following the shooting. Officer said they were called to the 6200 block...
fox13news.com
Bodycam video shows convicted felons being taken into custody during crackdown on alleged voter fraud
TAMPA, Fla. - Body camera video released Tuesday by the Tampa Police Department shows convicted felons as they're taken into custody during Gov. Ron DeSantis' crackdown on alleged voter fraud. The video was recorded August 18, as police served warrants to people charged with illegally voting in the 2020 election....
fox13news.com
Man charged for killing witness planning on testifying against him in attempted murder trial, FDLE announces
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales man was arrested for killing a witness who was planning on testifying against him in an attempted murder trial, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Tuesday. Agents served an arrest warrant on Marlon Tyrone Burgess, 37. FDLE said he will now...
fox13news.com
Juvenile shot and killed at McDonald's in Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A juvenile was shot and killed at a McDonald's on North Armenia Avenue in Tampa Tuesday evening, police said. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the McDonald's about a person that was shot. Once on scene, patrol officers found a juvenile who was shot one...
fox13news.com
Tampa man punches woman, tries to hit her with SUV before crashing through business, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Police said a man tried to hit a woman with his SUV and when she ran out of the vehicle's path, he ended up driving into a South Tampa business. When officers arrived at the scene 8 a.m. Tuesday, an SUV was partially inside the business, a medical day spa.
fox13news.com
Aircraft sprays Polk County for mosquitoes after uptick since Hurricane Ian
LAKELAND, Fla. - Mosquitos have been a big problem throughout Polk County since Hurricane Ian hit three weeks ago. When county managers got back to the office after the storm passed, they had 700 requests for mosquito control, when they would typically have about 45, according to Polk County Mosquito Control.
fox13news.com
Florida man dies on Disney World ride after possible heart attack, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An 83-year-old Florida man died on a ride at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando after likely suffering from a heart attack, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an incident report. On Sept. 25, deputies said the Palm Coast man and his wife were riding on...
fox13news.com
New video reveals confusion over voter fraud arrests
Newly-released Tampa police body camera video shows convicted felons heading back to jail for voter fraud. They were arrested in August as part of the governor's statewide crackdown on election crimes.
fox13news.com
Lakeland swans get their annual veterinary checkup
Lake Morton is less crowded today. Some of the usual residents are gone for their annual check up. This is the 42nd year the city has held the roundup of Lakeland's swans.
fox13news.com
Cross-Bay Ferry returns for extended 2022-2023 season
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County, Tampa and St. Petersburg public officials are celebrating the return of the Cross-Bay Ferry for its sixth season of service from downtown to downtown. The first trip of the season embarked at 4:45 p.m. from the dock at North Straub Park in St. Pete. "The...
fox13news.com
Volunteers help clean up Wimauma historic cemetery after Hurricane Ian
WIMAUMA, Fla. - Volunteers were at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Wimauma on Monday, chopping up trees that fell on top of gravestones and other storm debris caused by Hurricane Ian. The cemetery is privately owned – meaning upkeep and repairs are the responsibility of the families. Brenda Eaton...
fox13news.com
'Eerily beautiful': Local photographer offers coffin photo shoots
YBOR CITY, Fla. - A photographer is offering photo shoots in coffins, and she said it's something different that's meant to be fun. Jessica Dillon, the photographer who came up with the idea, said the inspiration stems from her day job as a mortician. "I really like postmortem photography, but...
fox13news.com
Girl Scouts of West Central Florida receives $2 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
TAMPA, Fla. - Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott awarded an $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts USA, and 29 local Girl Scout Councils. It's the largest cash donation they have ever received, and it will help Girl Scout groups nationwide. As part of that gift, Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF)...
fox13news.com
Famous beer brewed in Tampa more than a century ago makes comeback
TAMPA, Fla. - From the street, an Ybor City landmark looks the same today as it did more than a hundred years ago. It began as the Florida Brewery, the home of La Tropical Beer, and it now houses law offices. "We are brewing the original 1888 formula of La...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough school board approves new mascot at Chamberlain High
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough School Board formally approved a new logo and mascot at Tampa’s Chamberlain High School after students decided to drop their old Chiefs moniker and logo. The former Chamberlain Chiefs will officially become the Chamberlain Storm. The new logo selected by students earlier this month...
fox13news.com
New grant helps Tampa non-profit continue training community for trade jobs
TAMPA, Fla. - Trade jobs are in high demand, and a new grant is helping a Tampa non-profit continue training the community for the industry. New classes and new skills led Morgan Erkard to a new version of himself. "It's a really, really big transition from putting on gloves and...
fox13news.com
Undead in the Water: American Victory Ship transforms into haunted experience in downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - On select nights through Halloween weekend, guests can check out a nautical haunted experience in downtown Tampa. Undead in the Water takes place at the American Victory Ship located along Sparkman Wharf. The 60,000 square foot World War II era museum ship transforms over the weekends to...
