Suspect arrested in connection to Tampa homicide, Hillsborough deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. - A suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Coral Drive in Hillsborough County back on October 7, deputies said. Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Rashaad Kerney, 21, on Tuesday, and he is facing a second-degree murder with a firearm charge.
16-year-old shot and killed in McDonald's parking lot in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The shooting happened at the McDonald's located at 4009 North Armenia Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. During a press conference Wednesday morning, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said the teen was...
Juvenile shot and killed at McDonald's in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A juvenile was shot and killed at a McDonald's on North Armenia Avenue in Tampa Tuesday evening, police said. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the McDonald's about a person that was shot. Once on scene, patrol officers found a juvenile who was shot one...
Cross-Bay Ferry returns for extended 2022-2023 season

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County, Tampa and St. Petersburg public officials are celebrating the return of the Cross-Bay Ferry for its sixth season of service from downtown to downtown. The first trip of the season embarked at 4:45 p.m. from the dock at North Straub Park in St. Pete. "The...
Volunteers help clean up Wimauma historic cemetery after Hurricane Ian

WIMAUMA, Fla. - Volunteers were at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Wimauma on Monday, chopping up trees that fell on top of gravestones and other storm debris caused by Hurricane Ian. The cemetery is privately owned – meaning upkeep and repairs are the responsibility of the families. Brenda Eaton...
'Eerily beautiful': Local photographer offers coffin photo shoots

YBOR CITY, Fla. - A photographer is offering photo shoots in coffins, and she said it's something different that's meant to be fun. Jessica Dillon, the photographer who came up with the idea, said the inspiration stems from her day job as a mortician. "I really like postmortem photography, but...
Hillsborough school board approves new mascot at Chamberlain High

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough School Board formally approved a new logo and mascot at Tampa’s Chamberlain High School after students decided to drop their old Chiefs moniker and logo. The former Chamberlain Chiefs will officially become the Chamberlain Storm. The new logo selected by students earlier this month...
