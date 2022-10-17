ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten Power Rankings: Smash-mouth Michigan moves ahead of idle Ohio State into top spot

Call it Wally Pipp week. Pipp was the New York Yankees first baseman who in 1925 sat out a game with a headache. His replacement? Lou Gehrig, who played the next 2,130 consecutive games. Michigan won’t retain the No. 1 spot for that long, but with their 41-17 drubbing of previously undefeated Penn State, the Wolverines take advantage of Ohio State “sitting out” a week to move atop the rankings. The Buckeyes can regain their lofty position, but for now they’ve been “Wally Pipped.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

Huskies Make a Point to Get Kalepo, Mele Playing Time on Game Day

Defensive linemen and linebackers regularly rotate in and out on game day for the University of Washington football team, such are the physical demands of their positions. Same with running backs and wide receivers. There are plenty of interchangeable parts to go around. However, starting Husky offensive linemen typically remain...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Sirmons Look Happy Being Part of the Same Team for the First Time

In the middle of a long-winding college football coaching career, Peter Sirmon spent a year each as an assistant for Mississippi State and Louisville. At the time, he maintained the family home in Nashville, Tennessee, where he played his NFL football. Similar to the military, Sirmon and his wife and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Nate Oats Talks Summer Basketball, NCAA Tournament Expansion

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — SEC Media Days are a time where coaches are asked about many of the issues surrounding the state of college basketball. At SEC Tipoff '23, many SEC basketball coaches were asked about their opinions on NIL and the transfer portal, but additionally two newer issues that have also come to light in recent months: the playing of mor exhibition games in the summer and the expansion of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz said ahead of Ohio State matchup

The idle week for Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) is in the rearview mirror. Now, the Hawkeyes hit the road for the season’s biggest challenge to date. Iowa heads to No. 2 Ohio State to take on a legitimate College Football Playoff and national title contender. As the Hawkeyes gear up to embark on this big-time challenge, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to preview the Big Ten tilt against the Buckeyes. Opening statement Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK "Certainly good for us to have a bye. I imagine everybody feels that way. I think it...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

Big Ten football: Illinois, Wisconsin and unease in the West

The race toward this year’s Big Ten title game in Indianapolis is beginning to take shape as the college football season crosses its midway point. Michigan’s thumping 41-17 win over Penn State cemented the Wolverines as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender for the second year running. And to reach that pinnacle, head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team will more than likely need to upend bitter rival Ohio State in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999 and 2000.
MADISON, WI
Wichita Eagle

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions' offense has been hampered with injuries throughout the opening weeks of the 2022 season. Wide receivers DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift have each missed at least one game with an injury, leaving quarterback Jared Goff to adjust to the options that are available.
DETROIT, MI

