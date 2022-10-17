Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
Big Ten Power Rankings: Smash-mouth Michigan moves ahead of idle Ohio State into top spot
Call it Wally Pipp week. Pipp was the New York Yankees first baseman who in 1925 sat out a game with a headache. His replacement? Lou Gehrig, who played the next 2,130 consecutive games. Michigan won’t retain the No. 1 spot for that long, but with their 41-17 drubbing of previously undefeated Penn State, the Wolverines take advantage of Ohio State “sitting out” a week to move atop the rankings. The Buckeyes can regain their lofty position, but for now they’ve been “Wally Pipped.”
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
How To Watch: No. 16 Penn State football’s White Out game vs. Minnesota
No. 16 Penn State plays host to unranked Minnesota in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium Saturday. The contest is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) sustained a humbling 41-17 loss at Michigan last Saturday....
Huskies Make a Point to Get Kalepo, Mele Playing Time on Game Day
Defensive linemen and linebackers regularly rotate in and out on game day for the University of Washington football team, such are the physical demands of their positions. Same with running backs and wide receivers. There are plenty of interchangeable parts to go around. However, starting Husky offensive linemen typically remain...
Sirmons Look Happy Being Part of the Same Team for the First Time
In the middle of a long-winding college football coaching career, Peter Sirmon spent a year each as an assistant for Mississippi State and Louisville. At the time, he maintained the family home in Nashville, Tennessee, where he played his NFL football. Similar to the military, Sirmon and his wife and...
Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
PHOTOS: Penn State football practice action while preparing for the White Out
Penn State opened a portion of Wednesday’s practice to the media, and — as usual — we were on hand to photograph the session. You can see our gallery of action shots below. Was quarterback Sean Clifford back on the field after being knocked out of the...
You Voted: Best linebacker in high school football is...?
We came up with our list of the top linebackers among the city/area high school football teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek. Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll. After all the votes were in, you have given...
Nate Oats Talks Summer Basketball, NCAA Tournament Expansion
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — SEC Media Days are a time where coaches are asked about many of the issues surrounding the state of college basketball. At SEC Tipoff '23, many SEC basketball coaches were asked about their opinions on NIL and the transfer portal, but additionally two newer issues that have also come to light in recent months: the playing of mor exhibition games in the summer and the expansion of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
Everything Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz said ahead of Ohio State matchup
The idle week for Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) is in the rearview mirror. Now, the Hawkeyes hit the road for the season’s biggest challenge to date. Iowa heads to No. 2 Ohio State to take on a legitimate College Football Playoff and national title contender. As the Hawkeyes gear up to embark on this big-time challenge, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to preview the Big Ten tilt against the Buckeyes. Opening statement Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK "Certainly good for us to have a bye. I imagine everybody feels that way. I think it...
FOX Sports
Big Ten football: Illinois, Wisconsin and unease in the West
The race toward this year’s Big Ten title game in Indianapolis is beginning to take shape as the college football season crosses its midway point. Michigan’s thumping 41-17 win over Penn State cemented the Wolverines as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender for the second year running. And to reach that pinnacle, head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team will more than likely need to upend bitter rival Ohio State in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999 and 2000.
Big 12 hoops can legitimately brag about being the nation’s top conference. Here’s why
Through the years, Big 12 men’s basketball told a story with legendary leaders and top-notch talent. Hall of Fame coaches like Eddie Sutton, Roy Williams and Bob Knight and future NBA stars such as Kevin Durant, Paul Pierce and Blake Griffin turned Big 12 hoops into must-see viewing and gave it national credibility.
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Earns NFL Honor Following Standout Game vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota's strong showing last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers is the gift that keeps on giving. After having a difficult previous two games in which he went a combined 21 of 44 passing for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception, Mariota turned in his most efficient performance to date in Atlanta's 28-14 victory over San Francisco, finishing 13 of 14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding 50 yards and a score on the ground.
Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions' offense has been hampered with injuries throughout the opening weeks of the 2022 season. Wide receivers DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift have each missed at least one game with an injury, leaving quarterback Jared Goff to adjust to the options that are available.
'Carlos & Shawn': Michigan football feels special; Detroit Lions aren't as bad as you think
Apple Podcasts | Spotify • Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Producer: Andrew Hammond ...
