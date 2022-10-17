The idle week for Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) is in the rearview mirror. Now, the Hawkeyes hit the road for the season’s biggest challenge to date. Iowa heads to No. 2 Ohio State to take on a legitimate College Football Playoff and national title contender. As the Hawkeyes gear up to embark on this big-time challenge, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to preview the Big Ten tilt against the Buckeyes. Opening statement Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK "Certainly good for us to have a bye. I imagine everybody feels that way. I think it...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO