Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding Opioid Overdose Awareness Seminar, free to the publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Man charged in weekend officer-involved shooting on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspect charged in this past weekend's officer involved shooting. John Henry Ervin, 34, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and a count of possession of a firearm by a Florida felon. A heavy police...
Man charged with murder after deadly Norwood Avenue shooting, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say they have charged someone in connection to the death of a man found dead on a sidewalk Monday morning. Quinton Burney, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and theft of a motor vehicle. JSO says a person...
JSO: Man charged after weekend shooting at Hilltop Apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a shooting that took place in the Moncrief area this past weekend. Javon Miller, 21, was charged with second-degree attempted murder as a result of the incident. JSO says just after midnight on Saturday, patrol officers responded...
On same day man found shot to death near Gateway Town Center, Jacksonville police make arrest in case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a man was found shot to death Monday morning in the Brentwood area, police made an arrest in the case later in the day, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the JSO Homicide United, said a police officer was flagged...
Woman found dead in home, Jacksonville police uncertain if foul play involved
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated after a woman was found dead inside a home in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO reports they were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to the 2400 block of Pullman Avenue to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a call. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Haleigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison after serving 12 years on drug charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 will be released from prison Wednesday after serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges. Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings, is set to be released from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, according...
SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
JSO: 30-year-old man shot and killed in Hogans Creek area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man has died in the hospital after being shot on the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in the Hogans Creek area. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say multiple people are talking, but so far no arrests have been made. The shooting happening Tuesday night on Cleveland...
JSO investigating woman’s death at Grand Park home near elementary schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a Grand Park home Wednesday morning by other residents of the house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO joined the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department around 10:40 a.m. at the house on Pullman Avenue. There are two schools within walking distance of the home — Susie Tolbert Elementary and RV Daniels Elementary. Neither school was placed on lockdown.
Man located in Virginia, arrested on murder charge in 2021 Arlington deadly shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last year in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On June 9, 2021, according to JSO, officers responded to an apartment complex on Townsend Boulevard, where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Police said the man, 32, was taken to a hospital, where died from his injuries.
Man found fatally shot less than a mile from hospital, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot Tuesday night on Cleveland Street, which is less than a mile from UF Health Jacksonville, but he died at the hospital, police said. Officers were called to Cleveland Street around 9 p.m. because of reports that a person had been shot. They found a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound, and paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died.
Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly planned to “start a war” with law enforcement officials, they say. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Ressler, 42, had planned to engage deputies in a shootout, in retaliation for having his driver’s license seized during an earlier traffic stop. His license had been suspended, they said.
Case of body found outside Arlington home closed as a suicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While foul play was initially suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in 2020 in front of her home in Arlington, it was determined to be a suicide, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records. In September 2020, Gail Clark, 68, was...
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
Former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested after FDLE investigation
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, authorities said. Clayton Pyle, 37, was a detention officer with the Sheriff’s Office and was terminated after he left Florida while on administrative leave, according to the agency.
Case that rocked community back in spotlight as HaLeigh Cummings’ father walks out of prison
As the father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 walked out of prison Wednesday, his daughter’s unsolved case, which has remained a raw wound in the community for more than a decade, has been thrust back into the spotlight. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed...
17-year-old driver led police on chase down Roosevelt Boulevard, arrest report reveals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver who led police on an 8-mile chase last week from the Paxon area down Roosevelt Boulevard before he crashed a stolen pickup truck in Ortega is 17 years old, according to an arrest report. The report shows the driver, Marquis Felton, is facing a...
State fire marshal’s office says someone purposely ignited explosive device outside family of 5′s Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a neighborhood crime alert for people living on and around Edison Street in the Lackawanna neighborhood. A family of five is lucky to be alive and still have a home after the state fire marshal said someone purposely ignited an explosive device in their driveway.
JSO: Man injured after argument leads to shooting at local gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an argument at a RaceTrac gas station turned into a shooting. STORY: Clay County residents voice concerns on future county road projects. Sgt. Barns with JSO said that at approximately 7 a.m., officers responded to Cassat Avenue in...
Child arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Clay County High
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A child not affiliated with Clay High School has been charged after allegedly making a threat on Snapchat that referenced shooting up the school Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting...
