Tammy
2d ago
I work in special education and I'm happier teaching from home with my 21 years of experience. It's more about my safety in a school building than money. I miss the physical classroom space but safety in the workplace is paramount.
Rick Praml
2d ago
I have three teachers in the family. yes money and health care are important but a big issue are stupid federal mandates that do not help students learn and woke CRT training that cares more about teaching white hatred than educating all children to succeed in life
Nancy Stoepker
2d ago
there goes Virginia's national school rankings. I thought he was trying to attract people to the state and that was definitely a good reason to live here. No wonder people are moving out.
