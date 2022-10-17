NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)-- Sally Hansen is proud to announce its ongoing partnership with GLAAD as a sponsor of Spirit Day 2022, which is celebrated today, Thursday, October 20 th. Sally Hansen is honored to take part in furthering GLAAD’s mission to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community through their 2 nd year sponsorship of Spirit Day, the world’s largest and most visible anti-bullying campaign for the LGBTQ community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005394/en/ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - October 20: Jujubee poses with Gotham Cheer during the lighting of the Empire State Building in celebration of Spirit Day at The Empire State Building on October 19, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO