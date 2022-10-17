Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Related
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written
Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
John Legend Admits He's Going To Miss Working With 'Friend' Blake Shelton On 'The Voice'
Though John Legend was just as upset as fans when Blake Shelton announced next year's season of The Voice would be his last, the dad-of-two understood the reasoning behind the country crooner's departure. "He's been doing the show for 22 seasons, it'll be 23 when he's done, and you can't...
Showbiz411
Critics Choice Doc Nominees Include the Beatles, Lucy & Desi, Bowie, Poitier, George Carlin
Here are the nominees for the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Awards:. The Automat (A Slice of Pie Productions) Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon) Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down (Briarcliff Entertainment) Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios) The Janes (HBO) Moonage Daydream (HBO/Neon) Navalny (HBO/CNN/Warner Bros. Pictures) Sidney (Apple...
Showbiz411
Review: Big Stars Julia Roberts, George Clooney in Harmless, Fluffy 80s Throwback “Ticket to Paradise”
As I’ve already noted, “Ticket to Paradise,” with two big stars, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, has already made $68 million around the world before opening in the US this Friday. This may have been the wisest marketing and sales move of this century. “Ticket to Paradise”...
Carrie Underwood Spoofs ‘Full House’ Intro for Meet the Band Video [Watch]
Carrie Underwood spoofed the very spoofable introduction to the TV show Full House, and at least one of the show's stars loved it. The singer's new TikTok video finds her and her band adding just the right amount of cute to surprise moments in front of a camera. Longtime fans...
Showbiz411
Patti Lupone Gives Up Equity Card, Indicating Possible Retirement from US Theater Career
I guess Patti Lupone has had enough. The mega Broadway star Tweeted this morning that she’s turned in her Equity card, meaning she’s retired from performing in US theater productions. She can still perform in Europe, and around the world, and in the US in one woman shows,...
Showbiz411
Kanye West Buys Conspiracy Social Media App Parler from Right Wing Mercer Family: Will Music Biz Look the Other Way?
Kanye West has left the building. The right wing rapper who this week declared himself an anti-Semite has exited mainstream culture for the world of QAnon and conspiracies. He’s bought Parler, a website for nutjobs who share his crazy beliefs, after being censored and suspended by Twitter and Instagram.
Sally Hansen Is Proud to Celebrate Spirit Day 2022 and “Go Purple” With Empire State Building Lighting Ceremony Hosted by Drag Star Jujubee
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)-- Sally Hansen is proud to announce its ongoing partnership with GLAAD as a sponsor of Spirit Day 2022, which is celebrated today, Thursday, October 20 th. Sally Hansen is honored to take part in furthering GLAAD’s mission to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community through their 2 nd year sponsorship of Spirit Day, the world’s largest and most visible anti-bullying campaign for the LGBTQ community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005394/en/ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - October 20: Jujubee poses with Gotham Cheer during the lighting of the Empire State Building in celebration of Spirit Day at The Empire State Building on October 19, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
Iman says she refused jobs where white models were paid more
The model Iman has said she turned down jobs early in her career as she was not being paid the same as her white counterparts. Speaking to US news site the Wrap, she revealed that when she first started modelling in the 1970s she was expected to accept earning less than a white model, and turned jobs down as a result.
'The Voice' Contestant Sydney Kronmiller Wowed Judges Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Oct. 18 episode of The Voice. Each season, The Voice introduces viewers to a new group of talented vocalists, and the 2022-2023 premiere of the NBC series was no different. The blind auditions gave coaches — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend — a chance to stake their claim on the contestants they hope to recruit in Season 22.
Comments / 0