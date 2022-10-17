ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Critics Choice Doc Nominees Include the Beatles, Lucy & Desi, Bowie, Poitier, George Carlin

Here are the nominees for the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Awards:. The Automat (A Slice of Pie Productions) Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon) Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down (Briarcliff Entertainment) Good Night Oppy (Amazon Studios) The Janes (HBO) Moonage Daydream (HBO/Neon) Navalny (HBO/CNN/Warner Bros. Pictures) Sidney (Apple...
Sally Hansen Is Proud to Celebrate Spirit Day 2022 and “Go Purple” With Empire State Building Lighting Ceremony Hosted by Drag Star Jujubee

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)-- Sally Hansen is proud to announce its ongoing partnership with GLAAD as a sponsor of Spirit Day 2022, which is celebrated today, Thursday, October 20 th. Sally Hansen is honored to take part in furthering GLAAD’s mission to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community through their 2 nd year sponsorship of Spirit Day, the world’s largest and most visible anti-bullying campaign for the LGBTQ community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005394/en/ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - October 20: Jujubee poses with Gotham Cheer during the lighting of the Empire State Building in celebration of Spirit Day at The Empire State Building on October 19, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
Iman says she refused jobs where white models were paid more

The model Iman has said she turned down jobs early in her career as she was not being paid the same as her white counterparts. Speaking to US news site the Wrap, she revealed that when she first started modelling in the 1970s she was expected to accept earning less than a white model, and turned jobs down as a result.
'The Voice' Contestant Sydney Kronmiller Wowed Judges Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Oct. 18 episode of The Voice. Each season, The Voice introduces viewers to a new group of talented vocalists, and the 2022-2023 premiere of the NBC series was no different. The blind auditions gave coaches — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend — a chance to stake their claim on the contestants they hope to recruit in Season 22.

