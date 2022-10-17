ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Lakers score, takeaways: Stephen Curry, defending champs down LeBron and Co. on NBA opening night

For the second consecutive season, a Los Angeles Lakers team featuring Russell Westbrook has opened its season against the Golden State Warriors, and for the second consecutive season, the Warriors have left that opener as the victor. Golden State defeated Los Angeles 123-109 on opening night after raising the fourth championship banner of the Stephen Curry era into the rafters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
6abc

NBA Opening Night live highlights, reactions and takeaways

The 2022-23 season tips off with a doubleheader. First up, the Boston Celticsdefeated thePhiladelphia 76ersin an early clash of Eastern Conference contenders. The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who scored 35 points each in the win. Out West, the defending champion Golden State Warriorsreceived their rings...
6abc

NBA 2022-23 season opening night: 76ers and Celtics arrive in style

The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and some of the league's most storied franchises will get the action started. First, former Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers will return to Boston's TD Garden as Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76erstake on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the defending Eastern Conference champions.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Pining For Buddy Hield-To-L.A. Trade

Following your Los Angeles Lakers' 123-109 opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, NBA fans all over the Twittersphere thought the club needed a massive perimeter shooting upgrade. And everyone had one candidate in mind: Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield. The 6'4" guard is a career 39.8% shooter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Chicago Bulls top all NBA teams in offseason Lids gear sales

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ever notice you seem to see Chicago Bulls jerseys and caps anywhere you go? You're not alone. Heading into their season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are proving to be one of America's favorite NBA teams, leading the league in team gear sales in most of the U.S.
CHICAGO, IL

