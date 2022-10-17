Read full article on original website
Related
Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever
Some of the greatest players all think that Stephen Curry is Top 10 all-time in NBA history.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
The Los Angeles Lakers injury report ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors could spell trouble for the 17-time NBA champions.
NBA Fan Claims Stephen Curry Ruined The Careers Of LeBron James, James Harden, And Damian Lillard
A fans explained how Stephen Curry ruined the careers of LeBron James, James Harden, and Damian Lillard.
Yardbarker
LeBron Ripped by Charles Barkley: 'Just Getting Numbers' as Lakers Look Bad at Warriors
OCT 19 LAKERS 'STILL BAD' Here at DallasBasketball.com we have a long and glorious history of "Loving to Hate'' the Los Angeles Lakers. So it is with unbridled glee that when we view the Lakers' season-opener on on the road playing the defending champion Warriors. ... and we see the 123-109 loss in which L.A. seemed completely disjointed ...
Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of The Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well
Charles Barkley says the Golden State Warriors' championship dynasty may go on longer because of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Warriors were a big winner Tuesday night as they got their 2022 NBA championship rings then kicked off a new season with a rout of the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Warriors vs. Lakers score, takeaways: Stephen Curry, defending champs down LeBron and Co. on NBA opening night
For the second consecutive season, a Los Angeles Lakers team featuring Russell Westbrook has opened its season against the Golden State Warriors, and for the second consecutive season, the Warriors have left that opener as the victor. Golden State defeated Los Angeles 123-109 on opening night after raising the fourth championship banner of the Stephen Curry era into the rafters.
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history.
Danny Green joining ESPN in part-time analyst role while playing with Memphis Grizzlies
Not only will the Memphis Grizzlies be on ESPN more this season, but one of their players will be featured on the network's NBA shows. Grizzlies forward Danny Green has agreed to a TV deal with ESPN. Green will make 15 appearances and give his analysis and opinion on what's happening in the association.
6abc
NBA Opening Night live highlights, reactions and takeaways
The 2022-23 season tips off with a doubleheader. First up, the Boston Celticsdefeated thePhiladelphia 76ersin an early clash of Eastern Conference contenders. The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who scored 35 points each in the win. Out West, the defending champion Golden State Warriorsreceived their rings...
6abc
NBA 2022-23 season opening night: 76ers and Celtics arrive in style
The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and some of the league's most storied franchises will get the action started. First, former Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers will return to Boston's TD Garden as Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76erstake on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the defending Eastern Conference champions.
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Dallas Mavericks (0-0) visit the Phoenix Suns (0-0) to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Suns prediction and pick. Dallas and Phoenix face off in the first of four regular-season meetings between the...
NBA player props October 19: Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant props for NBA tip-off Wednesday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Wednesday marks the second night of the season and the first game for most teams, and we’ve got the best NBA player props...
John Stockton's Game-Winning 3 Against The Rockets Lifts The Jazz To Their First NBA Finals Appearance In 1997
John Stockton sank buzzer-beating 3 against the Rockets to lead the Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Pining For Buddy Hield-To-L.A. Trade
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' 123-109 opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, NBA fans all over the Twittersphere thought the club needed a massive perimeter shooting upgrade. And everyone had one candidate in mind: Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield. The 6'4" guard is a career 39.8% shooter...
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"
The Dallas Mavericks blew a 22-point lead to the Phoenix Suns on their season opener and fans let them have it.
Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
Russell Westbrook is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
CBS News
Chicago Bulls top all NBA teams in offseason Lids gear sales
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ever notice you seem to see Chicago Bulls jerseys and caps anywhere you go? You're not alone. Heading into their season opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls are proving to be one of America's favorite NBA teams, leading the league in team gear sales in most of the U.S.
6abc
'It gives me goose bumps': How the Phillies saved their season -- and made a fan base's dreams co...
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES SLUGGER Bryce Harper didn't quite get his birthday wish. All season long, Harper had said he wanted to still be playing on his 30th birthday, which was on Sunday. That day came and went without the Phillies on the field -- but only on a technicality. It's mid-October,...
Comments / 0