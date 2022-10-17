Read full article on original website
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding Opioid Overdose Awareness Seminar, free to the publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Honoring two former mayors: New names proposed for park and community center
A permanent memorial for one of Mandarin's favorite sons is being considered by the Jacksonville City Council — renaming the sprawling Mandarin Park for former Mayor Tommy Hazouri. And as lawmakers mull over that name change for an iconic lawmaker who died just over a year ago, a separate...
Jacksonville redistricting; canceling student debt; The Farmery; Streams of Sound
The Jacksonville City Council has decided to appeal a federal court order that found the city likely racially gerrymandered its district lines. While waiting on the appeal, the council will try to draw a new map to comply with the court order. We took a closer look at what this...
Fuller Warren Bridge project — with pedestrian bridge — is nearly done
It has been one of the most questioned Jacksonville road projects since the first bits of dirt were excavated on it in mid-2017. And while the Florida Department of Transportation website says the $126 million I-10/I-95 Interchange Improvements Project is expected to be done by fall 2022, there are still construction barriers, cones and other evidence around its multi-mile length that say otherwise.
Town house project begins construction in LaVilla
More than three years after the city began to search for a developer to build for-sale town houses in LaVilla, Corner Lot Development Group and JWB Real Estate Johnson Commons LLC broke ground Tuesday on a 91-unit project. Representatives of the Johnson Common partnership joined city officials for a ceremony...
Southbank Riverwalk continues to flood weeks after Tropical Storm Ian
Riverwalkers have reported an interruption to their strolls in the weeks since Tropical Storm Ian passed over Jacksonville — a blocked area along the Southbank. Flooding has persisted especially during times of high tide under the Main Street bridge, making the section of the Riverwalk impassable. The city's public works department has taped and fenced off the affected area.
St. Johns River Report; Green Chamber; JASMYN; sports
The 2022 St. Johns River Report is out this week for the public to read. We’ve got a preview from Gretchen Bielmyer Fraser, professor of chemistry at Jacksonville University, and Gerard F. Pinto, associate research scientist, Marine Science Research Institute at Jacksonville University. Green Chamber. Jessica Tittl, the new...
Adventure Landing plan moves forward with addition of affordable housing
Trevato Development Group agreed to add affordable housing to its proposed apartment community that would replace the Adventure Landing amusement and water park to win support from the Jacksonville Beach City Council. The City Council voted 6-1 on Monday to advance the developer’s rezoning request for the Beach Boulevard property...
Vogtle nuclear plant loads fuel in step toward startup
Georgia Power has started loading fuel into Unit 3 of the delayed nuclear Plant Vogtle expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia, a project expected to generate 206 megawatts of electricity for JEA. In a news release, Jacksonville’s city-owned utility called the step “a milestone toward startup and commercial operation” for the first...
First Lady in Jax: Disaster fund for Ian is up to $45 million
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was in Jacksonville on Monday to talk about Hurricane Ian relief. At an afternoon news conference, she announced more than $45 million has been raised so far for the Florida Disaster Fund. She made the announcement at Adamec Harley-Davidson of Baymeadows, which is donating money...
HaLeigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison
HaLeigh Cummings’ father, Ronald Cummings, will be released from prison on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in 2010, the year after the disappearance of his 5-year-old daughter. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office considers the case an unsolved homicide. Ronald Cummings was never a suspect because he was...
