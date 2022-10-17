It has been one of the most questioned Jacksonville road projects since the first bits of dirt were excavated on it in mid-2017. And while the Florida Department of Transportation website says the $126 million I-10/I-95 Interchange Improvements Project is expected to be done by fall 2022, there are still construction barriers, cones and other evidence around its multi-mile length that say otherwise.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO