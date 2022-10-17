ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Fuller Warren Bridge project — with pedestrian bridge — is nearly done

It has been one of the most questioned Jacksonville road projects since the first bits of dirt were excavated on it in mid-2017. And while the Florida Department of Transportation website says the $126 million I-10/I-95 Interchange Improvements Project is expected to be done by fall 2022, there are still construction barriers, cones and other evidence around its multi-mile length that say otherwise.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Town house project begins construction in LaVilla

More than three years after the city began to search for a developer to build for-sale town houses in LaVilla, Corner Lot Development Group and JWB Real Estate Johnson Commons LLC broke ground Tuesday on a 91-unit project. Representatives of the Johnson Common partnership joined city officials for a ceremony...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Southbank Riverwalk continues to flood weeks after Tropical Storm Ian

Riverwalkers have reported an interruption to their strolls in the weeks since Tropical Storm Ian passed over Jacksonville — a blocked area along the Southbank. Flooding has persisted especially during times of high tide under the Main Street bridge, making the section of the Riverwalk impassable. The city's public works department has taped and fenced off the affected area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

St. Johns River Report; Green Chamber; JASMYN; sports

The 2022 St. Johns River Report is out this week for the public to read. We’ve got a preview from Gretchen Bielmyer Fraser, professor of chemistry at Jacksonville University, and Gerard F. Pinto, associate research scientist, Marine Science Research Institute at Jacksonville University. Green Chamber. Jessica Tittl, the new...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Vogtle nuclear plant loads fuel in step toward startup

Georgia Power has started loading fuel into Unit 3 of the delayed nuclear Plant Vogtle expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia, a project expected to generate 206 megawatts of electricity for JEA. In a news release, Jacksonville’s city-owned utility called the step “a milestone toward startup and commercial operation” for the first...
WAYNESBORO, GA
wjct.org

First Lady in Jax: Disaster fund for Ian is up to $45 million

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis was in Jacksonville on Monday to talk about Hurricane Ian relief. At an afternoon news conference, she announced more than $45 million has been raised so far for the Florida Disaster Fund. She made the announcement at Adamec Harley-Davidson of Baymeadows, which is donating money...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

HaLeigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison

HaLeigh Cummings’ father, Ronald Cummings, will be released from prison on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in 2010, the year after the disappearance of his 5-year-old daughter. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office considers the case an unsolved homicide. Ronald Cummings was never a suspect because he was...

