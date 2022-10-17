The Bruins have officially become the latest Pac-12 team to enter the race for a late blooming local lineman. Class of 2023 offensive tackle and defensive end Tavake Tuikolovatu has picked up an offer from UCLA football, the Summit High School (CA) product announced Wednesday morning on Twitter. Tuikolovatu plays at a high level on both sides of the ball, but considering the offer came from offensive line coach Tim Drevno, the Bruins appear to be looking at him as an offensive tackle.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO