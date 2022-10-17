ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

UCLA Football Offers Up-and-Coming OT Tavake Tuikolovatu

The Bruins have officially become the latest Pac-12 team to enter the race for a late blooming local lineman. Class of 2023 offensive tackle and defensive end Tavake Tuikolovatu has picked up an offer from UCLA football, the Summit High School (CA) product announced Wednesday morning on Twitter. Tuikolovatu plays at a high level on both sides of the ball, but considering the offer came from offensive line coach Tim Drevno, the Bruins appear to be looking at him as an offensive tackle.
How to Watch, Stream and Listen to Oregon vs. UCLA

It's a big week for the Ducks as they prepare to welcome the UCLA Bruins to Eugene for a top-10 matchup. Both teams are coming off of bye weeks with Oregon defeating Arizona in Tucson and UCLA defeating Utah at home in Pasadena in their last games. Bo Nix has...
