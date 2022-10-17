Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Through Containment Lines, Evacuation Areas Cover Much of East Clark County

Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County caused by ‘pyrotechnic’
The Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County is burning nearly 2,000 acres and causing air quality issues from Portland to Seattle. The fire started on Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Officials said this week they believe it was caused by a “pyrotechnic.”. Clark County Fire Marshal...
Chronicle
Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez Differ on Interstate 5 Bridge Project
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez supports replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge. Joe Kent wants a third bridge to be built west of I-5 and the existing bridge to be retrofitted to withstand earthquakes. Few topics are more charged than the 3rd Congressional District race between Democrat Perez and Republican Kent or the...
Containment lines hold as firefighters make progress on Nakia Creek Fire
Containment lines are holding as firefighters make progress on the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
Evacuation zones shrink as crews continue to battle Nakia Creek Fire
A "dynamic situation" in Camas, Wash. continues as the Nakia Creek Fire has spread to what officials now estimate is 1,565 acres. The smoke from the fire has become so dense that it has grounded some of the aircraft that have been trying to fight it.
KING-5
Inmates evacuated from Larch Corrections Center as nearby Nakia Creek Fire grows
YACOLT, Wash. — People incarcerated at the Larch Corrections Center in Clark County were evacuated as the Nakia Creek Fire burning nearby expanded in size Sunday afternoon. The fire broke containment lines on Sunday and prompted officials to quickly issue new Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation notices to thousands of homes.
Smoke from Nakia Creek fire affects outside high school sports
The Nakia Creek fire in Washington’s Clark County has spread up to 1,796 as of Tuesday morning, and it also brought with it a noticeable amount of smoke to the Portland area. And the smoke has taken out some local high school sports, including a major Portland Interscholastic League...
q13fox.com
Fire Marshal looking to identify people, vehicle of interest in Nakia Creek Fire
CAMAS, Wash. - The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is looking to identify a vehicle and a person or people seen near the Nakia Creek wildfire. The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has forced evacuation orders as it has burned 1,796 acres. Fire officials say it is around 5% contained.
NBCMontana
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
Photos: Nakia Creek Fire evacuations, October 16, 2022
About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.
International Business Times
Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Containment Lines, Grows Aggressively
The spread of the Nakia Creek Fire dramatically increased near the northern border of Oregon Sunday. The fire broke the containment lines and triggered an expansion of the evacuation zone, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The blaze, which has been raging for more than a week, has majorly...
opb.org
Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster
Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
Chronicle
Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road
A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Dozens of evacuated horses find refuge at the Clark County Fairgrounds
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire is impacting rural landowners with livestock and big animals as they evacuate to safety. There's a shelter set up for horses at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Kellian Whidden is the manager of Green Mountain Stables out in the Fern Prairie...
Vancouver Waterfront masterplan nears completion
The next phase of the Vancouver development is slated to include senior living, additional apartments and parking.Barry Cain, president and owner of Gramor Development Inc., didn't plan for his vision for Vancouver's waterfront to take 20 years to accomplish. Now that it's nearing buildout and attracting growing numbers of locals and tourists to its restaurants and shops, hotel, apartments and condos, and natural spaces, he takes in views of the Columbia River and the people enjoying the waterfront's amenities with a broad smile. Cain knew the 32-acre property could become something special when Boise Cascade closed its paper mill there...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
According to the Washinton State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 5 south of Longview at around 1:20 a.m. The officials reported a driver pulled over on the left shoulder partially blocking the left lane. Two vehicles struck...
kptv.com
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
Chronicle
Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday
EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
Why reverse-911 calls showed as ‘spam’ for Nakia Creek Fire
As the Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders were put in place for residents near the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, some reverse-911 calls were being flagged as "spam" or coming from a city north of Seattle.
