ktvo.com
Iowa candidates for governor will meet for sole debate
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear will face off in a debate in the only such meeting scheduled to be held before Election Day. It will be televised live Monday night on Iowa PBS. The candidates will meet for the debate...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes campaign stop in Ottumwa
Iowa governor Kim Reynolds made a campaign stop in Ottumwa today to encourage people to vote. Reynolds hosted a "get out and vote" rally at the Indian hills community college campus to talk to voters. Several republican candidates were also at the rally. This week's visit comes just days after...
Reynolds v. Dejear: Iowa Governor debate highlights rift in ideologies
It was a big day for Iowa politics, with the only debate in Iowa's race for governor taking place Monday evening. The heated debate for the governorship, and a new poll showing a dead heat in the race for Senate, come as Iowa's most powerful positions go up for grabs in just over three weeks from now.
Absentee voting in Iowa begins on Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa residents can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office. It's also the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
Ashcroft proposes library rule he says will protect children
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a rule that would impose measures on libraries in Missouri that he says would protect minors from materials determined to be non-age-appropriate. According to Ashcroft, libraries would be required to adopt written policies to determine what constitutes age-appropriate...
Hurricane Ian agriculture loss could reach $1.56B, report says
The damage done to farmers and their crops is still being counted in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Agriculture losses from Ian could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida said Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The latest United...
Progress on the fall harvest continues across the state of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest continued with 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 16, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. Topsoil moisture condition rated 21 percent very short, 40...
Low water disrupts industry along lower Mississippi River
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- Plummeting water levels in the lower Mississippi River are projected to drop even lower in the weeks ahead. The water is approaching its lowest level since 2012 in some areas. A lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi approaching record lows across several...
Governor attends ceremony at Thousand Hills State Park for opening of new trail
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville. Gov. Mike Parson cut the ribbon and officially opened the new Carolyn Bagley Harding Trail at the park. The estimated cost of the project was $1.6 million.
