ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus police name two officers involved in shooting that led to arrest

By Daniel Griffin, Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1sfX_0icGz9d600

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police named the two officers who were involved in a shooting on Saturday that led to a man being arrested.

According to Columbus police, officers heard several gunshots in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive Saturday at approximately 5:38 a.m. During a search of the area, officers saw an SUV driving at a high rate of speed and tried to stop the vehicle on the 1300 block of Moundview Avenue, police said.

Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House

Two officers, Alfred Blevins and Luke Stickle, fired their guns when one of the people in the SUV got out of the vehicle carrying a rifle, according to police. The suspect was later found hiding shoeless in several bushes near the area. Police identified the suspect as Franklin Osmin Chinchilla Hernandez, 21.

Police identified Hernandez as the person who fired the gunshots in the area of the 1500 block of Southfield Drive South, and charged Hernandez with the discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony.

Police said Blevins and Stickle have been with CPD for two years each. The Major Crimes Bureau of the Columbus Division of Police is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Police: Man attempts to rob Ohio bank, leaves angry, empty-handed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said attempted to rob a west side bank Tuesday but left without any money. Police said the man walked into the Chase Bank on the 5600 block of West Broad Street at approximately 1:11 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note demanding […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police said he was involved in an argument Tuesday evening. Officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the station, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus councilman, a shooting survivor, urges violence to end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Columbus is continuing to look for answers to stop violence in the city. On Sunday, Aniyah Ellie, 17, was shot and killed, the fourth Columbus teen to lose their life to gun violence in a seven-day span. City leaders including Columbus City Councilmember Nick Bankston said the community […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 20, dies one week after South Linden shooting

A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died one week after he was shot in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police. Police said Josiah Montgomery was pronounced dead Saturday evening at 6:15 p.m. CPD stated Montgomery’s shooting death was the 113th […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police locate stolen COTA van; 1 in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio plane crash video released

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2019 girlfriend killing sees guilty plea from Columbus man

Above: See the previous reporting from when police arrested the suspect in 2019. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing his girlfriend more than three years ago, according to court records. Marcos Solis III, 26, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as well as displaying or brandishing a firearm, both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police cruiser damaged in chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police arrested a person who drove off during an attempted traffic stop Monday morning around 4 a.m. Columbus PD say it tried to stop a vehicle and the driver took off. The pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Briarwood Avenue and Howey Road with minor damage caused […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy