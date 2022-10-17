ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

therealdeal.com

Torrance housing plan squeaks under state deadline

The City of Torrance has found room to build nearly 5,000 new homes, many of them affordable, by the end of the decade. The South Bay city got a final green light from the state for its so-called housing element, or blueprint on how it will meet its required housing quota, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported.
TORRANCE, CA
therealdeal.com

Lincoln Property quits San Bernardino mall redevelopment

A Texas developer that struck a deal this summer to redevelop the long-shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino has bagged out of the project for “economic” reasons. Lincoln Property, based in Dallas, has withdrawn its bid to be the sole developer of the indoor mall at 295 Carousel Mall, the San Bernardino Sun reported.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
therealdeal.com

Onni Group to build Art Deco-style tower in Mid-Wilshire

Onni Group is going large in Mid-Wilshire with an Art Deco-inspired apartment tower. The Vancouver-based firm has unveiled plans for a 45-story, mixed-use housing tower at 5350-5376 Wilshire Boulevard in the Miracle Mile, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The project will preserve century-old Art Deco storefronts. The company paid $30 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Home price discounts grow sixfold in LA County

The Los Angeles housing market continues to cool, with the number of discounted listings hovering just below its peak since the start of the pandemic. In September, the number of listings with price reductions in Los Angeles County was 4,020, down from a pandemic-era high of 4,244 last July, according to Realtor.com data. The metric shows an erratic swing over the past year. In January, the number of discounted listings was at 676, the lowest since at least 2016. This means that listings with price reductions have grown nearly sixfold in less than a year.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

State quickly closes ‘builder’s remedy’ loophole with OK of Santa Monica’s housing plan

Just like that, a golden loophole for developers in Santa Monica has closed. On Friday — days after City Council members had revealed that the city’s earlier failure to come up with an approved housing plan had led to a brief development bonanza — the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) did in fact certify the city’s updated housing strategy, thereby closing an opening for developers that had occurred when the same agency refused to certify an earlier version of Santa Monica’s framework.
SANTA MONICA, CA
therealdeal.com

$14.6M ask on ‘Gatsby-esque’ manse in University Park

A historic Dallas estate has just hit the market for $14.6 million. The home, located at 7037 Turtle Creek Boulevard in University Park, was first built in 1939. In 2016, the English Eclectic style home was renovated and expanded by Dallas architects Wilson Fuqua and Wilson McClure. Now, Briggs Freeman...
DALLAS, TX

