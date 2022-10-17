Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘It’s a completely different experience:’ West side of Atlanta BeltLine officially opens
ATLANTA — The west side of the Atlanta BeltLine officially opened on Tuesday. Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke to community leaders who say segment three of the trail was a long time coming. The 1.2-mile stretch of the west side Atlanta BeltLine officially opened and Alvin Owusu and...
thechampionnewspaper.com
MARTA proposes new transit option for Candler Road, schedules meetings
MARTA officials will host public meetings on Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 about bringing a new type of transit service to Candler Road. The Oct. 25 meeting will be held in-person at Saint Phillip AME Church, 1601 Richard Allen Drive, Decatur, and the Oct. 27 meeting will be conducted via Zoom.
saportareport.com
MARTA Awards Developer Joint Venture for Mixed-Income Housing Transit-Oriented Development at Bankhead Station
The MARTA Board of Directors approved a resolution authorizing MARTA to enter into negotiations with a development joint venture for the transit-oriented development (TOD) of the Bankhead rail station, the western terminus of the Green Line. The joint venture is led by the Peebles Corporation, one of the largest minority-owned real estate development firms in the country, with a deep track record of public private partnerships, and includes co-developer Exact Capital out of New York and local firms Third & Urban and Bolster Real Estate Partners.
Sandy Springs Mayor Paul offers high praise for Atlanta Mayor Dickens as sales tax negotiations stall
Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul expressed his appreciation for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during his State of the City presentation before the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 18. “I just want to go on the record. I think the world of the new mayor of Atlanta. He’s doing a phenomenal job,” Paul […] The post Sandy Springs Mayor Paul offers high praise for Atlanta Mayor Dickens as sales tax negotiations stall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
saportareport.com
New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Dekalb development authority approves tax incentives for massive mixed-use project
The board of directors of Dekalb County’s development authority, Decide DeKalb, approved a $15 million property-tax incentive for Related Development LLC’s $160 million Brookhaven mixed-use development, Manor Druid Hills. The project, located at 2601 Briarcliff Road and near the future site of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s new facility,...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
RE/MAX Around Atlanta acquires RE/MAX Unlimited in Kennesaw
RE/MAX Around Atlanta acquired RE/MAX Unlimited in Kennesaw, bringing 40 agents to its existing roster of 110. Located in West Cobb County, RE/MAX Unlimited serves Atlanta’s northwest market. The brokerage was founded in 1996 by owners Pam and Gerry Rogers. Effective immediately, the office will operate as RE/MAX Around...
FCP Acquires 304-Unit Park 35 Apartments
FCP has invested in 33 properties since its entry into the Atlanta market
Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
One Atlanta developer plans to bring a “northside quality development” south of I-20.
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Atlanta hotel opens ‘career closet’ to help its employees dress for success
ATLANTA — In a hallway ‘behind the scenes’ at the Omni Atlanta hotel in downtown Atlanta, Deja Cherry is doing a little browsing. “Oh my gosh! I can’t believe that people are willing to give these things for other people to be able to say, ‘hey — I have something to wear,’” Cherry said.
DeKalb CEO proposes retention bonuses, more vaccination incentives for employees
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Employees in several DeKalb County government departments could soon receive bonuses. Back in May, the county awarded its public safety workers, including officers and firefighters, a $3,000 retention bonus. On Wednesday, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond proposed another bonus this time for frontline employees who aren’t sworn in.
fox5atlanta.com
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
fox5atlanta.com
Having a 'blast' at Atlanta’s colorful new immersive experience
ATLANTA, Ga. - Well, they told us we’d have a blast at the new immersive attraction Beat The Bomb. We just didn’t know that blast would be so literal!. This morning, the Good Day feature team suited up and stressed ourselves out inside Beat The Bomb, which opened this month in Atlanta’s Upper Westside. The team at Beat The Bomb (should we call them the Bomb Squad?) call the experience "immersive group entertainment," but we’ll describe it like this: part-video game arcade, part-escape room, and part-messy paintball experience!
Atlanta mayor cracking down on street racing and its ‘grave consequences’
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s mayor and interim Chief of Police say a crackdown on street racing, reckless driving and intersection takeovers is working. Their efforts led to a dozen arrests over the weekend and the city impounding 10 cars believed to be involved. They were caught on camera in Buckhead and shutting down the downtown connector at 17th Street in midtown Atlanta.
thecitymenus.com
Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton
If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta City Council makes former inmates a protected class
Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Monday voted in favor of adopting a measure to establish formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The bill was propagated by Barred Business, an advocate for ex-prisoners. “With this vote, the City of Atlanta is taking the first step in recognizing that we all are human beings,” said Bridgette Simpson, the group’s executive director, adding that people who are out of prison “have the right to move on from the sentences we served.”
Hartsfield-Jackson to relocate cellphone lot
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will relocate its cellphone lot.
2 dead, 2 still missing after massive house fire in South Fulton
Two bodies were found in the ruins of a South Fulton home that burned Wednesday morning and two more residents remain un...
fox5atlanta.com
Housing industry headed for a tough 2023
ATLANTA - If you have owned a home in metro Atlanta over the past 24 months, it's likely that the value of that home has jumped around 30%. As amazing as that sounds, home prices continue to exceed inflation, but things are likely to change as we get ready to march into the new year.
Comments / 0