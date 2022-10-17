Alvvays Singer Molly Rankin Talks ‘Blue Rev’ and the Group’s Passionate Fans: ‘I Didn’t Know We Were Such a Treasured Nugget’

Read full article on original website
xpn.org
Alvvays’ ‘Blue Rev’ is the kind of masterpiece you can’t ignore
On their third album, the Canadian indie rock group channels — and meets the standard of — a half-century’s worth of musical innovation. One of the most important drum fills in the history of modern music is also one of the simplest. Four martial thwacks on a snare, and the listener is plunged into a roiling vortex of noise unlike anything that’s been heard before or since. The song is “Only Shallow,” which kicks off My Bloody Valentine’s genre-defining opus Loveless. 30 years and some change later, it takes Alvvays only a few extra seconds to tear an MBV-sized hole in their music, when lead single and opening track “Pharmacist” explodes into fireworks of tremolo bar strums and distortion. From that broken dam pours the torrential deluge of experimentation and meticulous songwriting that is Blue Rev, the band’s third — and best — album.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
Shania Twain’s First Experience Playing an Instrument Was a Sign That Music Was Her ‘True Passion’
Shania Twain is a country music superstar today. As a child, her love for music was apparent. In kindergarten, she got to pick up an instrument for the first time, and her passion for music was obvious even back then.
Robert Gordon, singer who brought rockabilly revival to influential New York City punk clubs in the 1970s, is dead at 75
Robert Gordon, the rockabilly revivalist who introduced his brand of classic rock and roll to young punk music fans in the 1970s, has died at age 75. Gordon died on Tuesday, his record label Cleopatra Records revealed in a statement posted to Facebook later in the day. The musician and...
SFGate
George Floyd’s Family Potentially Seeking $250 Million in Damages Against Kanye West
Kanye West is facing a potential $250 million dollar lawsuit ordered by Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s underage daughter and the sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate, in response to the rapper-mogul’s comments about Floyd’s murder on a recent episode of Revolt.TV’s “Drink Champs.”
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce San Francisco show
The co-headlining show is one of three in Northern California.
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Gary Moore: leaving Thin Lizzy, the story of G-Force, and the terror of success
In June 1979, Gary Moore sensationally quit Thin Lizzy mid-tour. In this exclusive extract from his official biography, we look back at his post-Lizzy period and the formation of G-Force
SFGate
Piers Morgan Praises Kanye West’s Apology for Antisemitic Remarks Moments After Rapper Said He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Sorry
Piers Morgan went from condemning to fawning over Kanye West in a new interview that will air on Wednesday on his Piers Uncensored show, praising the rapper even after West said he was “absolutely not” sorry for his antisemitic remarks. In a preview clip released before the show...
Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”
Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
Jack Black Personally Serenades Young Fan With ‘School of Rock’ Classic
Jack Black showed his heartwarming kindness when the comedic actor and Tenacious D singer personally belted a classic School of Rock song for a young fan in palliative care at TrinityKids Care in Los Angeles. The streetside serenade happened Oct. 8 at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids...
NME
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share footloose single and video ‘Hate Dancin”
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared ‘Hate Dancin”, the lead single from their 23rd studio album (and third this month) ‘Changes’. The song follows on from the release of their album ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava’ on October 7, and its follow-up ‘Laminated Denim’ just five days later on October 12.
Larry June brings signature street hits, catchphrases and lifestyle tips for the ACL masses
Larry June turned the Honda stage into a spaceship on a blade, with the San Francisco rapper bringing his undeniable West Coast aura and signature street hits to the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Despite the relatively light Honda stage crowd, the San Francisco rapper had energy fit for thousands,...
Guitar World Magazine
Wilco’s John Stirratt: “With the bass, you can change the tone of different parts... I try to find a really good rhythm track that aids the melody”
John Stirratt is one of the best bass players you’ve never heard of. He has served as the steadfast foundation of Wilco, a band that has shaped our definition of rock, alt-country, and indie music for nearly three decades. Standing alongside Jeff Tweedy since Wilco’s inception in 1994, he...
SFGate
N.O.R.E. Apologizes for Airing Kanye West’s ‘Hurtful’ Antisemitic and George Floyd Comments on ‘Drink Champs’
N.O.R.E. (real name: Victor Santiago), who challenged West only occasionally during the interview, was on the receiving end of many angry social media posts for his tacit acceptance of many of the comments. More from Variety. Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Condemned by Anti-Defamation League: 'It's Dangerous'. “I made a mistake...
SFGate
‘Terrifier 2’ Is Making Moviegoers Vomit and Pass Out, but Its Director Says: ‘I Don’t Want People Getting Hurt. It‘s Surreal’
“Terrifier 2” has become an unexpected box office hit this Halloween movie season. Writer-director Damien Leone’s gory sequel to his 2016 killer clown cult hit shocked the industry over the weekend when it grossed just over $1 million at the domestic box office, up 28% from its $805,000 debut the weekend before. While these grosses may seem low, don’t forget that “Terrifier 2” is a micro-budget indie with a $250,000 price tag and next to zero mainstream marketing.
SFGate
‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ is The New Cozy Fall Game We’re all Obsessed With
When Animal Crossing: New Horizons had its debut on Nintendo Switch back in 2020, players around the world were obsessed with this cozy, island-living paradise that added a sense of calm to many during uncertain times. Now, new installments have joined the cozy game roster, including the latest addition, Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Guitar World Magazine
Alan Gorrie: “There was no big time about Jimi Hendrix or Keith Moon – we hung out with those guys every night”
The AWB bassist looks back on life in London in the ‘70s and getting their first break as the Average White Band. Formed in 1971 by Alan Gorrie and tenor saxophonist Malcolm Duncan, with Onnie McIntyre, Hamish Stuart, Robbie McIntosh and Roger Ball all joining later, the Average White Band gained legions of fans with their popular mix of 60s funk, soul and R&B. The group’s infectious, hook-laden grooves were outlined perfectly in their timeless instrumental hit, ‘Pick Up The Pieces’, which topped the US singles charts in 1975 and preceded several gold-selling albums.
Naama Guggenheim Discusses New Song and Music Video, Upbringing, and Much More
Spreading soft confidence, Naama Guggenheim is an intriguing musical artist on the rise. The Tel Avivian singer-songwriter and producer was born in Bern, raised in both Cleveland and the suburbs of Tel Aviv. Aspiring to grow into the modern sounds, Naama Guggenheim immersed herself in the sounds of Soul, R&B, and many more, and developed her writing style through the guitar. You can feel the feminist persona in her artistry, be it as a singer, guitar player, writer, or producer. With a unique view on the world, she has an inspiring combination of a soulful voice, catchy melodies and profound lyrics followed by an electronic beat. Her live performance is an emotional and moving show, both for the body and the mind.
