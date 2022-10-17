Getaway car wanted after crime spree in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Sheridan Boulevard is closed in Wheat Ridge after a man in a stolen truck threw the owner off the hood of the vehicle and ran over a woman.

Police are calling the incident “a dynamic and chaotic string of crimes.”

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, Sheridan Boulevard from 35th to 38th Avenue is closed Monday morning.

WRPD said a man stole a truck pulling a large trailer. The owner of the truck attempted to prevent the theft by jumping on the hood.

The owner was thrown from the truck but was miraculously not seriously injured, according to WRPD. The suspect then took off in the stolen truck.

Police said the man then caused multiple collisions down Sheridan. The suspect struck a landscaping business’ vehicle and a white SUV. When the driver of the SUV exited her car, the suspect ran her over.

WRPD released video of the incident. The footage captures the beginning of the crime spree with the theft of the truck and trailer, a white Escalade is seen following the truck. Police are looking for that Escalade after it became the getaway car.

Again, police said it is a miracle that the female victim escaped without serious injuries.

Police said a short distance after the collisions, the suspect abandoned the truck and jumped into the passenger seat of a white Escalade. WRPD said there was someone in the driver’s seat of the Escalade. The driver and suspect then ran off.

Police and additional surrounding agencies are on alert looking for the getaway vehicle.

FOX31 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.