‘It’s a very challenging situation’: Couple living with disabilities shares struggles of needing at-home aides
GREENFIELD, Wis. — For decades, Mark Lang and Luanne McGregor have needed home health care aides. It’s not always easy for them, but it’s a reality they’re sharing with others, hoping to shed light on the need for consistent care. On an average weekday afternoon, you...
Woman losing movement in hands makes popular Waukesha Strong design
A Waukesha woman is losing the ability of her hands, but she still came up with a way to show her Waukesha Strong spirit during the Darrell Brooks trial.
Road test waiver program called into question as reckless driving increases in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Defensive driving is often the first thing teenagers learn in drivers ed, but with the number of reckless driving cases increasing throughout Milwaukee, one pandemic change for road test requirements is being called into question. "I'm going to take drivers education, I'm going to do my...
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?
Racine students crafting prosthetic foot for special needs puppy
Students at a Racine high school have a special new assignment this semester, potentially changing the life of a special needs dog.
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
Family opens up about son's recovery after bonfire explosion
As four of the Pulaski bonfire explosion victims continue to get care in Milwaukee, one of the families opened up about their son's experience.
A giant Pumpkin is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state’s biggest gourd
WAUPUN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A giant gourd weighing in at 2,046 lbs. is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state’s biggest pumpkin. Tom Montsma, grower of the pumpkin said his creation is rooted in a promise he made to his later mother. Montsma, an avid gardener,...
Find a Wisconsin winter coat drive near you
WISCONSIN — As temperatures continue to drop around the state many Wisconsinites are grabbing their winter gear out of their closets. But not everyone has a coat to grab. There are organizations around the state organizing coat drives for those in need. Here’s how to donate and where to get warm clothing if you need it.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Wisconsin
If you love a good juicy chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.
Surprise Party in Support Of Their Community
Amish Craftsmen Guild developed the Surprise Collection featuring pieces in bright jewel colors. Now they have created the same concept using the Surprise in natural colors. "The Surprise Sofa for Charity" in natural colors was the creative genius idea from their premier seamstress, Teri. She proposed combining her available fabric, and materials for cushions, pillows and labor, with their available sustainable crafted sofa frames, to help those most impacted by the pandemic.
Here's why your next drive over Hoan Bridge may look and smell different
The exhaust at Jones Island will disappear temporarily as workers repair cracks in massive ducts that feed treated exhaust from Milorganite dryers up a smokestack, MMSD announced Monday.
Welcome to Walmart: Store holds ribbon cutting for newly remodeled Supercenter in West Bend
WEST BEND — Walmart in West Bend held a ribbon-cutting for their newly remodeled Supercenter, the third in Wisconsin, on Saturday — the exact date that the store first opened 24 years ago. During the event, there were games to play, food trucks brought in and plenty of...
Cat Hoarding Case in Brookfield
At the Elmbrook Humane Society, there is over 200 volunteers, the shelter cares for approximately 2,000 animals annually and is able to offer valuable educational programs onsite to the community. On Wednesday, August 31st, Elmbrook Humane Society staff responded to a request from the Brookfield Police Department to remove cats...
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
Select restaurants are providing $10 instant discounts for Taste of the Gateway
Taste of the Gateway Discount Dining days' goal is to rally community support for 10 Airport Gateway area restaurants.
Man left with smashed windows for days during freezing weather
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man's windows have been boarded up after sitting broken and exposed to the elements for two days. Frankie Hoffman contacted WISN 12 News after he said his apartment building neglected to board up or fix his windows. Hoffman said another tenant, who was suffering a mental health crisis, smashed multiple windows in the single-level apartment building, including Hoffman's.
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
I-43 will be closed for two nights between Milwaukee and Mequon
Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday between Mequon and Milwaukee. Work is being done on the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment. I-43 northbound, between Good Hope Road and Mequon Road (WIS 167), is scheduled to close to traffic, nightly, between 10 p.m....
