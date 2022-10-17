The reins are being handed over to a new administration after months of planning and collaboration amongst the past and present owners of the dental studio. Porter Ranch Dental Studio is pleased to announce a change in its ownership as Dr. Alex Dolgov and Dr. Thu Hoang have become the new owners of the dental studio based in California. This handover was confirmed by the former owner, Dr. Bang Phan, who gracefully bowed out after faithfully serving the Porter Ranch Dental Studio. Dr. Phan’s model of selfless leadership and an incredible work ethic has left an indelible mark on Porter Ranch.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO