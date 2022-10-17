Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Cottage Health names Kristin Tufvesson senior VP, CFO
Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health named Kristin Tufvesson its new senior vice president and CFO. Ms. Tufvesson has served as the health system's interim CFO since early 2022, according to an Oct. 18 news release shared with Becker's. Before assuming the interim post, she held several leadership positions in her...
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'
A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
beckershospitalreview.com
Charles Drew University to offer medical degree program
Los Angeles-based Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science will launch an independent four-year medical degree program after receiving notice of preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education. The new program will be the first and only such program offered through a historically Black institution in the western...
beckershospitalreview.com
Icahn School of Medicine receives $55.5M grant
The National Institutes of Health National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences awarded $55.5 million to the New York-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The funds will be distributed over five years and will accelerate the development of new treatments for cardiorespiratory and psychiatric disorders, diabetes, malignancies, and infectious diseases, according to an Oct. 17 news release.
Tennessee Tribune
HCA Healthcare Announces $1.5 Million Donation to Fisk University
Today, HCA Healthcare announced that it will give $1.5 million to Fisk University to support scholarships for students pursuing a degree in nursing. This gift is part of the organization’s larger commitment to give $10 million over three years to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs). HCA Healthcare has now announced approximately $6.75 million to multiple colleges and universities towards that commitment.
beckershospitalreview.com
Moffitt Cancer Center names new CIO
Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center has hired Joyce Oh as vice president and CIO. She will oversee health IT and help with digital transformation efforts. "We are thrilled to have Joyce join our team," Moffitt chief digital officer Edmondo Robinson, MD, said in an Oct. 4 news release. "Her years of experience in technology will play a critical role as we continue to enhance our digital infrastructure, aligning with Moffitt's strategic plan."
wiareport.com
The Huge Gender Gap in Academic Entomology
A new study by Karen Walker, a former scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, finds that women pursuing careers in entomology face persistent challenges in obtaining jobs compared to men. Entomology is the study of insects. Dr. Walker found that among entomologists...
getnews.info
Porter Ranch Dental Studio Hands Over the Baton of Leadership to A Duo of Dynamic and Dedicated Dentists
The reins are being handed over to a new administration after months of planning and collaboration amongst the past and present owners of the dental studio. Porter Ranch Dental Studio is pleased to announce a change in its ownership as Dr. Alex Dolgov and Dr. Thu Hoang have become the new owners of the dental studio based in California. This handover was confirmed by the former owner, Dr. Bang Phan, who gracefully bowed out after faithfully serving the Porter Ranch Dental Studio. Dr. Phan’s model of selfless leadership and an incredible work ethic has left an indelible mark on Porter Ranch.
beckershospitalreview.com
12 oncologists on the move
Here are four systems welcoming oncologists to their respective staffs:. Gynecologic oncologist Jeannine Villella, DO, has been appointed director of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute Cancer Institute at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Dr. Naoto Ueno, PhD, has been appointed director of the Honolulu-based University of Hawai'i Cancer...
BET
A Different Path To Excellence: Unique HBCU Programs For Ambitious Students
HBCUs have been labeled as party schools lacking competitive academic programs compared to others, but this is a common misconception. These institutions offer a wide range of degree programs to appeal to growing career fields with the intent to increase Black representation. According to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, HBCUs...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 11:. 1. Chase Christianson was named CEO of Panama City, Fla.-based HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital. 2. Howard Chrisman, MD, was named president and CEO of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. 3. Allyssa Tobitt was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
The processes 5 healthcare CEOs are taking and leaving as the year ends
The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant effects on hospital and health system operations, finances and staffing. As organizations continue to grapple with these effects, CEOs must rethink existing processes while looking toward the future. This means potentially starting something new to improve and innovate medical care, as well as stopping, halting or quitting approaches that may no longer work best amid today's challenges.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lifepoint Health rebrands
Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health has launched a new heart-shaped logo and renamed its behavioral health and rehabilitation sectors to Lifepoint Rehabilitation and Lifepoint Behavioral Health. The health system is also going with a lowercase "p" in Lifepoint. The dots within Lifepoint's new heart-shaped logo represent Lifepoint's 50,000 employees, the health...
Imani Maatuka on Bridging the Gap Scholarship For Budding Law Students
One of the popular fields to study is the law. Every person should have the same opportunity when entering this field, however, most people know that Big Law is a boys club. What’s Big Law? It’s basically a group of large, high-revenue law firms located in cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The firms normally have multiple branches, sometimes in smaller cities, as well as an international presence. With their size also comes a certain level of prestige.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA donates $15M to American Heart Association for stroke initiative
HCA Healthcare and HCA Healthcare Foundation donated $15 million to the American Heart Association as part of its partnership for a national stroke initiative, an HCA spokesperson told Becker's. "Getting to the Heart of Stroke" aims to educate healthcare professionals, empower consumers to better manage their stroke risk through education...
beckershospitalreview.com
64% of disabled physicians report mistreatment from patients, co-workers
Physicians with a disability are significantly more likely to report mistreatment from patients and co-workers, according to a study published in the October edition of Health Affairs. Researchers affiliated with the Association of American Medical Colleges, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and the University of Texas in Austin...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where health systems are spending their AI dollars
Hospitals and health systems are largely using artificial intelligence for purposes like patient scheduling and disease prediction, several digital and data executives told Becker's. That lines up with findings of an Oct. 18 Deloitte report on the state of AI, which found the top healthcare applications include customer service operations...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic to launch digital health journal
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will launch a new Mayo Clinic Proceedings expansion journal focused on digital transformation that is reshaping healthcare. The first issue of the journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, is set to be published in 2023, according to an Oct. 17 press release shared with Becker's. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida hospital names former UnitedHealthcare CEO to board
Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital recently named two new members to its board of directors, and one of them is Kenneth Burdick, former CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Mr. Burdick has more than 40 years of healthcare experience, according to an Oct. 18 news release from the hospital. In addition to serving as UnitedHealthcare's chief executive, he served as CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota in 2021 and spent six years as CEO of WellCare health plans. He currently serves as CEO of LifeStance Health, a behavioral healthcare company, according to his LinkedIn profile.
beckershospitalreview.com
How health system CIOs monitor health tech trends
As the healthcare landscape continues to shift with a focus on digital and strategic transformation, health system CIOs and tech leaders need to stay ahead of the curve for various upcoming IT innovations to see how digital transformation can enhance business operations. Becker's asked nine healthcare tech leaders: How do...
