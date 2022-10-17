ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS to enlist in South Korean military to fulfill service requirement

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

The members of BTS will soon be marching to a different beat.

The seven artists in the fan-favorite Korean-pop group will enlist in the country’s military to fulfill their service requirement, the Big Hit music label announced Monday.

“Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October,” the company said.

“He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

South Korea requires most men to do an 18-month stint with its armed forces by 28 years old, but allows entertainers to push back their enlistment to age 30.

Jin, who is the eldest member of BTS, turns 30 in December.

“We support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home,” Big Hit said.

The announcement comes four months after the entertainment company HYBE said BTS would go on a break as its members embarked on solo ventures.

On Monday, Big Hit said the artists “are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

Known for catchy songs such as “Dynamite” and “Butter,” the globally successful BTS has six No. 1 hits on the U.S. singles chart and four others that cracked the top 10.

BTS performed over the weekend in Busan, South Korea, at an event put on by the city in hopes of being selected to host the World Expo in 2030.

