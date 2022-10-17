ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Consumer Reports.org

How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You

Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
WFAE.org

What to know now that hearing aids are available over the counter

Starting Monday, hearing aids will be available to buy over the counter across the U.S. The major shift in hearing health care is due to a recent rule change by the Food and Drug Administration, which in August cleared the way for the devices to be sold in retail stores without the need for buyers to see a doctor first.
New York Post

Walmart is now offering affordable OTC hearing aids

Did you know that an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss? Walmart does. The odds are that you, or someone you know, are affected by hearing difficulties. As of today, an affordable solution is available from an unexpected source. Walmart now offers over-the-counter (OTC) hearing...
CNET

New Bose, Lexie Hearing Aid to Enter the Over-the-Counter Market

We'll be entering another world of hearing aids after a new rule from the US Food and Drug Administration goes into effect on Oct. 17, which will allow many hearing aids to be sold over the counter and without a prescription. To get a leg up in the new market,...
Wbaltv.com

Hearing aids now accessible over the counter. See how to purchase them

Close to 30 million adults in the United States could benefit from using a hearing aid. Many don't because it involves time consuming doctor's appointments, and the devices themselves can cost thousands. The process is changing beginning Monday. Back in August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a ruling...
Healthline

Hearing Aids Now Available OTC: Everything You Need to Know

The FDA now allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter. This can make hearing aids more accessible and affordable for many people. These OTC hearing aids are for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. For the first time hearing aids are now available over the counter (OTC) at many...
insideedition.com

Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Will Likely Save Americans $3,000 Per Pair

For the first time, hearing aids are available over the counter in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ruled adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy these medical devices online or in stores without a prescription from their doctor. Hearing loss is so prevalent, it’s believed 30 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids. The FDA estimates over the-counter hearing devices could help tens of millions of Americans save around $3,000 per pair.
Axios

Getting hearing aids just got easier, faster and cheaper

Hearing aids can now be sold over the counter in the U.S., a major change that stands to improve access and innovation — though isn't without some risk. Why it matters: Historically, getting hearing aids can be a time-intensive and sometimes costly process, involving trips to the doctor's office that aren't always covered by insurance. (Medicare, for instance, doesn't cover hearing aids or fitting exams.)
St. Joseph News-Press

Hearing aids more accessible but concerns remain

Over-the-counter hearing aids are hitting store shelves this week, and while the FDA change is aiming to increase accessibility and affordability, some hearing experts are expressing concerns. “The most important thing is getting your hearing tested and getting those recommendations,” said Pamela Nelson, owner of Quality Hearing and Audiology. “If...
Axios

Preterm birth drug saga reflects concerns with FDA's fast-track process

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel's recommendation to pull an early birth drug from the market is only the latest controversy surrounding a popular program aimed at getting promising new treatments to patients faster. Why it matters: Critics — including the FDA itself — say the program lacks the...
Axios

FDA panel votes to remove early pregnancy drug from market

Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended that a treatment to prevent women from having preterm births be removed from the market. Why it matters: Covis' Makena drug is the only one of its kind in the U.S. and has received support from the leading OB-GYN group in the country.
Axios

First look: Biden backs federal fund for abortion support

President Biden would support a federal fund for people who need to take time off work and pay for childcare to obtain an abortion, he said in an interview series with NowThis News that will air Sunday on social media. Why it matters: It's one of his strongest public comments...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy