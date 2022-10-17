Read full article on original website
Consumer Reports.org
How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You
Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
WFAE.org
What to know now that hearing aids are available over the counter
Starting Monday, hearing aids will be available to buy over the counter across the U.S. The major shift in hearing health care is due to a recent rule change by the Food and Drug Administration, which in August cleared the way for the devices to be sold in retail stores without the need for buyers to see a doctor first.
New York Post
Walmart is now offering affordable OTC hearing aids
Did you know that an estimated 30 million Americans suffer from some form of hearing loss? Walmart does. The odds are that you, or someone you know, are affected by hearing difficulties. As of today, an affordable solution is available from an unexpected source. Walmart now offers over-the-counter (OTC) hearing...
CNET
New Bose, Lexie Hearing Aid to Enter the Over-the-Counter Market
We'll be entering another world of hearing aids after a new rule from the US Food and Drug Administration goes into effect on Oct. 17, which will allow many hearing aids to be sold over the counter and without a prescription. To get a leg up in the new market,...
Wbaltv.com
Hearing aids now accessible over the counter. See how to purchase them
Close to 30 million adults in the United States could benefit from using a hearing aid. Many don't because it involves time consuming doctor's appointments, and the devices themselves can cost thousands. The process is changing beginning Monday. Back in August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a ruling...
Hearing aids no longer need a prescription, available over-the-counter next week, UW says
Hearing aids will be available over-the-counter for the first time in the United States starting next week, according to a University of Washington Medicine Oct. 12 press release. Hearing aids will no longer require a prescription, after The Food and Drug Administration issued a ruling to allow hearing aids to...
Opinion: FDA's new hearing aid rules help some but leave others behind
Sara Novic writes that the FDA's rule change creating a class of over-the-counter hearing aids is being hailed as progress, but for those like her, "who have experience with hearing aids, this shift is more complicated.
Some hearing aids now sold over the counter without prescription
Millions of Americans with hearing loss are celebrating a new move by the Food and Drug Administration that will allow some hearing aids to be sold over the counter and without a prescription.
Healthline
Hearing Aids Now Available OTC: Everything You Need to Know
The FDA now allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter. This can make hearing aids more accessible and affordable for many people. These OTC hearing aids are for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. For the first time hearing aids are now available over the counter (OTC) at many...
Ear's a Great Deal, You Can Now Shop Bose and HearX Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids at Walmart!
If you’ve wanted to get a hearing aid for yourself or a loved one but have been unable to afford the high cost, we have good news—there is now a range of FDA-approved hearing aids available at a much lower price than you would have paid for these devices in the past, and you may be able to find them at your local Walmart.
insideedition.com
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Will Likely Save Americans $3,000 Per Pair
For the first time, hearing aids are available over the counter in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ruled adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy these medical devices online or in stores without a prescription from their doctor. Hearing loss is so prevalent, it’s believed 30 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids. The FDA estimates over the-counter hearing devices could help tens of millions of Americans save around $3,000 per pair.
Getting hearing aids just got easier, faster and cheaper
Hearing aids can now be sold over the counter in the U.S., a major change that stands to improve access and innovation — though isn't without some risk. Why it matters: Historically, getting hearing aids can be a time-intensive and sometimes costly process, involving trips to the doctor's office that aren't always covered by insurance. (Medicare, for instance, doesn't cover hearing aids or fitting exams.)
Hearing aids more accessible but concerns remain
Over-the-counter hearing aids are hitting store shelves this week, and while the FDA change is aiming to increase accessibility and affordability, some hearing experts are expressing concerns. “The most important thing is getting your hearing tested and getting those recommendations,” said Pamela Nelson, owner of Quality Hearing and Audiology. “If...
Hearing Aid Prices Set To Plummet After FDA Allows Over-the-Counter Sales
The FDA estimates consumers could save $3,000 per pair.
WLFI.com
A 'game-changer' for millions of Americans: You can now buy hearing aids over the counter
Pete Couste said it was his wife who first noticed that he was turning up the TV louder than she liked. "I couldn't hear the words in movies as much anymore," admitted Couste, who lives just outside Washington, DC. Watching TV isn't Couste's only problem. In his church choir, he...
ConsumerAffairs
Over-the-counter hearing aids are coming and promise lower-cost options. But they have loud questions attached
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is publishing a new rule that lets companies sell non-prescription, over-the-counter hearing aids. These devices, which can be marketed to any American with a little bit of hearing loss, will slowly become a fact of life moving forward. The new rule took effect on...
