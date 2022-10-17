Pop’s Midtown says this year’s jack-o-lantern could cost a little more

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) —Haunted houses, ghosts, and monsters are not the only scary things you’ll see this Halloween season. The price of your average pumpkin may also be a little frightening for your wallet.

Pop’s Midtown is a local, year-round Mardi Gras supply store that gets festive during the holidays. Around Halloween, Pop’s Midtown also hosts a pumpkin patch that begins at the end of September, all the way to Oct. 31.

Mandi Cameron is one of the owners of Pop’s Midtown in Mobile. Cameron says she and her husband opened Pop’s Midtown amid COVID-19 and says pumpkins are more expensive than they have ever been.

It’s an issue Americans have been dealing with for much of the year: inflation. Inflation is causing many items to skyrocket in price, including this popular Halloween favorite.

“Some of them doubled in price,” said Cameron. “We buy pumpkins by the bin. Some of the bins were $100 more per bin than they were last year, which is a lot.”

Inflation is not the only issue this small business ran into as they stocked up for Halloween.

“I feel like pumpkins were a little more scarce this year,” said Cameron. “We had to explore other options and we went to different places across the country this year to get pumpkins. When you have to travel further you’re going to have to pay a little more.”

Cameron says inflation and supply shortages are taking more money out of their pockets this year, so prices won’t be overwhelming for their customers.

“That’s just the way it goes,” says Cameron. “You never know how it’s going to go year to year and this year in particular cost for everything has gone up.”

Cameron says although inflation and supply issues have been an issue, business has been good and they appreciate all of their customers for their continued support.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.