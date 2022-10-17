Castle tied to the ‘Curse of the Bambino’ sells for $10.4m

Former Red Sox owner Harry Frazee, the man behind the infamous Ruth trade, owned the Conn. mansion.

One of America’s spectacular castle homes was once owned by the infamous Harry H. Frazee — the Boston Red Sox owner who traded “Babe” Ruth to the New York Yankees– has sold for $10.4 million.

Before the January 1920 trade, the Red Sox held more World Series titles than any other team. With the Yankees, Ruth became the most dominant baseball player of the 20th century, while the Red Sox did not win another World Series title until the “Curse of the Bambino” was broken in 2004. According to legend, Frazee sold the Babe in order to finance a Broadway musical he was producing. Other said he owed the previous Sox owner cash.

“With this money the Boston club can now go into the market and buy other players and have a stronger and better team in all respects than we would have if Ruth had remained with us,” Frazee announced after the trade. “What the Boston fans want, I take it, and what I want because they want it, is a winning team, rather than a one-man team which finishes in sixth place.”

The Babe didn’t want to go. He sent his business manager a telegram saying “Will not play anywhere but Boston.”

Located between these storied rivals is Frazee’s former home. Prominent architect James C. Green built the spectacular “Hemlock Castle” in 1913. Sitting on more than 4 acres of landscaped grounds, the estate includes a 13,500-square-foot main residence with eight bedrooms, a carriage house with four bedrooms, staff quarters, a five-car garage, and tennis courts. The castle sits atop a hill, overlooking the gorgeous park-like landscaping, which includes a formal English garden, a reflecting pool, and rare Chinese maples. The castle leans into the English aesthetic with striking Tudor-style architecture, including a gabled roof and stone exterior walls.

Extensively remodeled in the 1990s, the home retains its historical details while offering a bright-and-airy contemporary interior aesthetic. Soaring ceilings and large windows fill the home with natural light, while intricate detailing and exquisite craftsmanship provide timeless grandeur. The gorgeous glass-and-wrought iron entryway leads from the circular cobblestone courtyard to the exquisite marble foyer with ionic columns.

The residence’s eight fireplaces include the breathtaking floor-to-ceiling limestone piece that anchors the living room. The light-filled living room opens directly onto a veranda with carved-stone archways and a state-of-the-art barbecue grill.

The kitchen features granite countertops, an island, and a breakfast nook. An elegant study boasts handsome oak paneling and a built-in wet bar.

The primary suite is on the third floor with multiple walk-in closets, two bathrooms bathrooms, a jetted tub, a dressing room, and a sitting room with a fireplace.

The suite features sweeping views of the gardens, while another bedroom looks out on Long Island Sound. Other amenities include a cavernous 10,000-bottle wine cave and tasting room, and a sophisticated screening room with theater seats.

Glenn Close, Mel Gibson, andBijou Phillips are a few of the celebrities who have called Greenwich home.

