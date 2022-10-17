ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Comments / 0

Related
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested for Assaulting a Child Two Years After the Alleged Incident

A Storm Lake man has been charged with assaulting a child two years ago. Back on September 19th, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School on a report of suspected physical abuse of a child that occurred at a local residence. After an investigation was launched, police alleged that in the summer of 2020, a man identified as 24-year-old Eh Lwe choked and hit the child with a tablet on the head while he was caring for her at a Storm Lake residence. The child endured minor injuries from the incident.
STORM LAKE, IA
1380kcim.com

Sac City Woman Charged With Forgery After Allegedly Passing Fake $100 Bill

A Sac City woman faces felony charges for allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a Storm Lake business. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 44-year-old Mary Evelyn Francis was taken into custody on a Buena Vista County arrest warrant on Friday, Oct. 14. Authorities say Francis used the counterfeit money on Oct. 7 while purchasing items from a thrift store in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Avenue. She was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on the class D felony charge and released after posting a $5,000 bond. The Sac City Police Department and Iowa Department of Corrections assisted the Storm Lake Police Department in the investigation.
SAC CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for marijuana again

SHELDON—A 27-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Wesley Alexander Daniel stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee for traveling without...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon driver arrested for second OWI

SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Seth Willis Woelber stemmed from the stop of a 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis for an equipment violation on Sixth Avenue near the Highway 18 intersection, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers

SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for hitting woman

SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Former Lake City police officer pleads guilty to tampering with records

LAKE CITY, Iowa — A former Lake City police officer charged with felonious misconduct in office has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Aaron Alspach pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with records. Another former police officer, Anthony Snyder, and Lake City city administrator Eric Wood were also...
LAKE CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Man Faces Felony Drug Charge

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon man faces a felony drug charge after an arrest this past week. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court by the Sheldon Police Department, 20-year-old Kyran Schuknecht faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a class D felony.
SHELDON, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll

Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
CARROLL, IA
kiwaradio.com

Cigarette Gets Blame For Wednesday Field Fire Near Primghar

Primghar, Iowa– A cigarette gets the blame for a Primghar Fire Department fire call on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, near Primghar. According to Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink, at about 1:40 p.m., the Primghar Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire about a half mile south of 430th Street and Silver Avenue, four miles south of Primghar on Highway 59.
PRIMGHAR, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Lola Pauline Gordon, age 104, of Storm Lake

Lola Pauline Gordon, age 104, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on October 18, 2022, at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery.
STORM LAKE, IA
1380kcim.com

Driver Airlifted After Friday Crash In Ida Grove

One driver was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Ida County on Friday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred on Highway 59 in Ida Grove at approximately 12:07 p.m. Authorities say a 2021 Kia Seltos, driven by 35-year-old Alan Jonathan Kennedy of Ida Grove, was traveling southbound on the highway and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 1999 Ford F350, operated by 71-year-old Kenneth Ray Hurley of Odebolt. The Kennedy Kia hit the driver’s side of the pickup truck before colliding with a livestock trailer pulled by the Hurley vehicle. Kennedy was airlifted by MercyOne Air Med to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Ida County Sheriff’s Office and Ida County Emergency Medical Services assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
IDA GROVE, IA
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County votes down stop sign plan

PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Board of Supervisors halted a move Tuesday, Oct. 11, to install a fourth stop sign at an intersection on the southern end of Sanborn’s city limits. County engineer Scott Rinehart presented a resolution to the board to place the eight-sided traffic device on the...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt

IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
IDA GROVE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone

SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake

Cathy A. Swanson, age 74, of Storm Lake, Iowa died October 13, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery.
STORM LAKE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy