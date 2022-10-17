ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Katie Maloney, 35, is dating a 25-year-old after Tom Schwartz divorce

Katie Maloney is moving on. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, revealed she is dating a 25-year-old after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz. “There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun,” she told Page Six exclusively at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday.
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
TENNESSEE STATE
Page Six

James Kennedy: There are no ‘pretty girls’ on ‘Southern Charm’

Maybe he could use some “Southern Charm.” A Page Six spy overheard “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy dissing the women of “Southern Charm” after BravoCon on Friday. The reality TV star, 30, was with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and some friends at the luxe, newly renovated Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel in New York City when they began discussing the cast of the fellow Bravo show, the spy told us. According to the spy, Kennedy told those around him, “I never even thought a pretty girl was on ‘Southern Charm.'” Additionally, he commented that he “didn’t get” why “everyone thinks Shep [Rose] is cute.” When one of his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravotv.com

Dolores & Frank Catania Are Joined by Their Significant Others for Frankie’s Birthday Dinner

Frankie Catania’s 24th birthday celebration included an over-the-top steak dinner with his parents and their new partners. Dolores Catania and Frank Catania always go all out to honor their kids’ special life moments, and that continued to be true as they recently celebrated the 24th birthday of their son, Frankie Catania, with an incredibly lavish dinner.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Us Weekly

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s Relationship Timeline: From Prenups to Cheating Allegations to Divorce

It’s safe to say Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s relationship made waves on Bravo since the debut of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The Maryland-based franchise premiered in 2016, less than two years into Ashley’s marriage to Michael. Her costars were quick to question their union as Ashley is 29 years younger than her spouse. On season 2 of the series, the couple struggled to navigate opening their restaurant Oz.
