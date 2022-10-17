Read full article on original website
Related
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on the...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Offers Personal Update Amidst Divorce From Sasha Farber
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 began a little awkward for pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. The two are in the process pf getting divorced after nearly four years of marriage. In an update on the situation, Slater said she surrounded herself with friends who support her. "I...
Vanderpump Rules’ Peter Madrigal Confirms Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Hooked Up After His Own Date With Her
Avoiding the drama. Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal confirmed that his costars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss hooked up during Scheana Shay's wedding trip — but he wasn't around to watch it all go down. "I don't know [who instigated it] because I went to bed," the bartender, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, […]
Katie Maloney, 35, is dating a 25-year-old after Tom Schwartz divorce
Katie Maloney is moving on. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, revealed she is dating a 25-year-old after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz. “There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun,” she told Page Six exclusively at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday.
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll Reveals Whether He’d Date Taylor Ann Green After Shep Split, Gives Olivia Romance Update
New couple alert? Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll got real about whether he and Taylor Ann Green would date following their respective splits earlier this year. “If we're being honest that really does cross a lot of lines,” the 35-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter […]
James Kennedy: There are no ‘pretty girls’ on ‘Southern Charm’
Maybe he could use some “Southern Charm.” A Page Six spy overheard “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy dissing the women of “Southern Charm” after BravoCon on Friday. The reality TV star, 30, was with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and some friends at the luxe, newly renovated Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel in New York City when they began discussing the cast of the fellow Bravo show, the spy told us. According to the spy, Kennedy told those around him, “I never even thought a pretty girl was on ‘Southern Charm.'” Additionally, he commented that he “didn’t get” why “everyone thinks Shep [Rose] is cute.” When one of his...
Monique Samuels Shares An Update On Her Marriage Amid Divorce Rumors
Monique Samuels wants fans to know she’s the only reliable source out there when it comes to news about her marriage. The Love & Marriage: DC star, who shares three young children with her husband Chris Samuels, took to Instagram on Oct. 17 to address rumors that the couple is divorcing.
Brock Davies Says He And Scheana Shay Sided With Tom Schwartz Amid His Divorce From Katie Maloney
When Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent dumped fiancé Randall Emmett, she made it clear that her co-stars needed to choose a side. Lala dropped Tom Schwartz like a hot potato when he sided with Randall. Katie Maloney announced that she and her husband Schwartz were ending their marriage in...
bravotv.com
Dolores & Frank Catania Are Joined by Their Significant Others for Frankie’s Birthday Dinner
Frankie Catania’s 24th birthday celebration included an over-the-top steak dinner with his parents and their new partners. Dolores Catania and Frank Catania always go all out to honor their kids’ special life moments, and that continued to be true as they recently celebrated the 24th birthday of their son, Frankie Catania, with an incredibly lavish dinner.
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s Relationship Timeline: From Prenups to Cheating Allegations to Divorce
It’s safe to say Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s relationship made waves on Bravo since the debut of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The Maryland-based franchise premiered in 2016, less than two years into Ashley’s marriage to Michael. Her costars were quick to question their union as Ashley is 29 years younger than her spouse. On season 2 of the series, the couple struggled to navigate opening their restaurant Oz.
David and Lesley Beador’s Messy Divorce Filings and Dismissals: Everything to Know
After two years of marriage, David Beador and Lesley Beador (née Cook) have called it quits. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that David — who was previously married to Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador — had filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split.
TODAY.com
‘Real Housewives’ alum Cynthia Bailey announces divorce after 2 years of marriage
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey and her husband Mike Hill have announced they are divorcing after two years of marriage. The former couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post uploaded on Oct. 12. Next to a photo of the two holding hands and smiling together,...
Tom Schwartz admits he was ‘a sad sack of s–t’ amid Katie Maloney divorce
Tom Schwartz says he was “a sad sack of s–t” for the first few months following his divorce from Katie Maloney. “I’m guilty of indulging in those feelings a little over it. I got addicted to the sadness, I think,” the reality star admitted during the “Vanderpump Rules” panel at BravoCon on Saturday.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Treats Her to a Homemade Meal Amid Vegas Residency
In between concerts for the country singer's Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin made them a homemade meal.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0