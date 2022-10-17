Read full article on original website
West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store
Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
18 Allegany County officials in line for pay raise
Read the proposed salaries for the top jobs in Allegany County government. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Allegany County Board of Legislators in the County Legislative Chambers, Room 221, County Office Building, 7 Court Street, Belmont, New York 14813, on October 26, 2022, commencing at 2:00 p.m. in connection with a proposed local law, entitled “A Local Law to Provide Increases in the Compensation of Certain County Officers,” the text of which is as follows:
Weekly poll results: Should Allegany County purchase Medical Transport Service?
Our first attempt at polling readers about the pressing question of the week was a success. 44.1% voted, “Yes, EMS services are vital,” 32.6% voted, “No, EMS services are not the role of county gov’t,” and 23.4% voted, “I’m not sure, will need more information.”
Where to Eat & Drink Near the Hamburg Fairgrounds
Headed to the Hamburg Fairgrounds? With the Erie county Fair in August and the Festival of Lights in December, and all the other fun events throughout the year, there’s so much to do and see here. If you find yourself looking for a place to eat and drink around the area, we know just the places to go. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite, or something more upscale, there’s something for just about every appetite within minutes of the Fairgrounds.
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
Multiple fire departments responding to fire at Hyland Landfill in Angelica
An “outside fire” is burning at the Hyland Landfill on 6653 Herdman Road in Angelica. Angelica and several departments around the area have been called to the scene, including interior firefighters. The company is listed as Hyland Facility Associates and Cassella, and headquartered in Vermont.
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
Freeze Warning issued for Chautauqua County for early hours of Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Freeze Warning Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold and wet night for the Southern Tier. A Freeze Warning begins at Midnight and goes until 9 a.m. Thursday for Chautauqua County. The combination of wet conditions and temperatures at or below freezing could lead to a flash freeze overnight. Best to cover or take inside plants that are sensitive to the bitter cold as well as protect any exposed, outdoor plumbing.
Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open
Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
Cheektowaga plow trucks to use green lights for safety
Due to new New York State legislation, expect to see more green lights on municipal snowplows around Erie County
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
Bath NY Police warn dangerous predator is on the loose, released on October 14
Please call the Bath PD if you see Kroeger, who kidnapped a 14 year old earlier this month. Statement from the Bath Village Police Department: Update!! The Washington, DC Department of Corrections (without calling us) released Mr. Kroeger on October 14th. We were waiting to hear if he waived extradition and got the ok to transport him back to NY to face prosecution. We believe he will come back to 3 E. William St to retrieve his belongings. Please call us if seen (607-776-2175).
Buck Gets Tangled in Backyard of Lancaster, New York Home
The Lancaster Police came to save the day! A deer was tangled in what looked like a kid's toy or decoration in someone's backyard in Lancaster over the weekend. You can take a look at some of the pictures below. The deer (and everyone else) left the scene with no injuries. The Lancaster Police described the photo as the deer getting trapped in some 'netting', but if you take a good look, you might think that it is either some type of decoration or kid toy with long straps dangling.
Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
Police Identify Man Found Deceased In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have identified the man found deceased in Downtown Jamestown this week. Partially decomposed human remains were found by a passerby around noon Monday next to Faust Electric on First Street. Following an autopsy, officers identified the man as 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr....
Barn Destroyed in Fire
A barn on South Kendall Avenue was destroyed in a fire Sunday. Companies from Derrick City, Rew, and Otto were called out shortly after 4 PM Sunday to a location near the intersection with Looker Mountain Trail and Garlock Hollow. Tankers were also requested from Lewis Run, Eldred, Limestone, and...
Squirrel Statue’s Fate in Question
The fate of the “Nutty Ol’ St. Nick” Squirrel statue in Olean is in question. The Santa Claus-themed squirrel, who stood in front of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce offices at North Union and Sullivan Streets, was damaged when a vehicle collided with it on Friday. The statue is currently inside the office.
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Little Valley
Winning tickets can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
