THREE DEAD AFTER SHOOTING ON MURPHY AVENUE IN BILLINGS
Breaking from the Billings Police Department, officers responded to report of gunshots at the 4600 Block of Murphy Ave. 3 subjects were located deceased upon arrival. Billings PD Detectives are. on scene, and the investigation is ongoing. According to Billings PD, there is no threat to the public. This article...
Police investigating shooting as murder/suicide on Murphy Ave. in Billings
The following is a press release from the Billings Police Department:. "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-74125, a homicide/suicided investigation from October 19, 2022 in the 4600 block of Murphy Avenue. On October 19th, at 8:35 PM, Billings Police Department patrol Officers responded to the 4600 block of...
Man allegedly stabs another man on Miles Avenue
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man allegedly stabbed another man in the 2000 block of Miles Avenue in Billings around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the victim was transported to the hospital--his injuries are non-life threatening. The suspect was located and arrested on an assault with...
Suspect allegedly flees scene after shooting on Broadwater in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police said a suspect pulled a gun and fired one round during a physical altercation with the victim in the 1500 block of Broadwater in Billings late Monday night. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled the scene, but no one was injured. The...
Man arrested in alleged armed carjacking
Billings police served warrants and arrested a man for an alleged armed carjacking September 30th in Billings. 26-year-old Santana Ledeau has been arrested and charged with two counts of robbery for the reported crimes. He was arrested October 17 near Great Falls for armed carjacking that happened in Billings September...
New Information for officer involved shooting in ER Department of Billings Clinic
BILLINGS, Mont. -- New information after an armed suspect was shot by Billings police inside Billings Clinic. According to Lt. Matt Lennick calls were made to Billings Police Dispatch about an armed person inside the Billings Clinic ER. The suspect was identified as a woman who brought a loaded handgun...
Update: Victim, now suspect, charged in false report of shooting in Billings
----------------------------------------------------- Billings Police Department responded to a male reporting he had been shot by an unknown suspect. On arrival, Billings Police found the male victim to have a single gunshot wound to their leg. The victim has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect has...
Suspect arrested after carjacking, multi-county high-speed chase that started in Great Falls
UPDATE: OCT. 18 AT 4:00 P.M. Court documents detail yesterday's multi-county carjacking and high speed chase that lead to the arrest of 26-year-old Santana Ledeau. Court documents say it all started in Great Falls when the police department responded to an incident involving a fire arm. Later in the day...
Shooting at Billings Clinic ER
BILLINGS CLINIC SHOOTING SUSPECT ATTEMPTED TO SHOOT INSIDE ER:. According to Lt. Matt Lennick, the Billings Police Department Officers responded to a weapons complaint Sunday around 5pm at Billings Clinic Hospital. The complaint stated there was an individual in the emergency department with a “loaded gun” threatening to shoot herself and officers responded quickly.
Man to be sent to West Virginia for cold case murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Montana was indicted for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago. Huntington Police say that 59-year-old Ricky Woody, of Billings, Montana, was indicted on Sept. 26, 2022, and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, for the 1993 death of Melissa Martinez. HPD says that police responded to the 1400 block […]
Distracted driving a frequent factor in crashes according to Billings Police
BILLINGS, Mont. - Distracted driving, or careless driving, is a frequent factor in crashes, according to the Billings Police. "Careless driving is something we see very frequently when we are dealing with crashes," Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department said. "A large majority of the crashes that we...
Billings meth trafficker sentenced to prison
In court documents, federal prosecutors alleged that in January 2021 an investigation into methamphetamine distribution led to Johnson as a source of supply.
Montana VA Offers National Drug Takeback Locations
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day. Montana VA is offering two single-day, drop off locations for Veterans and non-Veterans to drop off unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
Pack the Mall in Pink returns to Rimrock Mall
Billings, MT- The annual fundraiser, Pack the Mall in Pink, returns to the Rimrock Mall, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Pack the Mall in Pink is a fundraiser where proceeds go to Pack the Place in Pink. Which is a statewide nonprofit that hopes to promote breast cancer awareness and support patients across Montana.
Law enforcement needs help identifying vehicle and driver
Area law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led the Musselshell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the BPD on high-speed chases Monday night. After video was taken of the vehicle by the Musselshell County Sherriff’s Office the Billings PD had a similar encounter with the same vehicle and driver at about 9:35 Monday night driving dangerously and erratically. You can see the video on Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.
Two College Students Mauled by Grizzly Bear in Wyoming Attack
Two students at Northwest College suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a grizzly bear during a shed hunt in Wyoming. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 15. While both young men survived, they currently are receiving medical care in a Billings hospital. Sophomores and wrestlers Kendell Cummings, of Evanston,...
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
Yellowstone County workers protesting for fair wages
BILLINGS, MT- Yellowstone County employees were downtown Wednesday protesting what they say are unfair hiring practices by the Yellowstone County Commissioners. "I think it's a shame because you lose valuable people. They are people who've been here for years, and who want to do this," said Ellen Kuntz, a Justice Support Clerk at Yellowstone County Justice Court.
A look at the Limber Pine Campground flood recovery efforts
RED LODGE, Mont. - We visited the area around the Limber Pine Campground just outside of Red Lodge to see the damage from this summer's historic flooding. The first thing you'll notice, beyond the closed road sign, is the bridge washout over Rock Creek. This bridge allows visitors to access the Glacier Lake Trail and Glacier Lake Road.
Billings’ Chance to try Chick-fil-A for FREE Before They Open
Many Montanans seem oddly enthralled by fast-food restaurant chains we don't have in Big Sky Country. In-n-Out Burger is frequently mentioned, while others say they wish we had a Tim Horton's or a Dunkin' or a Whataburger. Perhaps this is a classic example of "FOMO" or the Fear of Missing Out. I mean, fast food is still simply fast food... right?
