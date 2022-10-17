Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone warning as Apple admits bug is freezing certain models – full list of affected devices
APPLE has warned iPhone 14 users of a bug that can freeze their devices. The tech giant revealed that there is a bug on some iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. This flaw forces a pop-up message that says, "SIM Not...
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
One disappointing way the iPad 2022 will be just like the original iPad
The next iPad is rumored to launch at an event in October, and we’ve been hoping for a major redesign. One of the key changes was the expected removal of the home button, bringing the base model iPad in line with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and just about every fancy iPhone Apple sells besides the bargain-basement iPhone SE.
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
When will Apple release iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura?
Last month, Apple released iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 to all users. With iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura postponed to the near future, we are almost there to see iPad and Mac’s latest software updates available to customers. Here’s when to expect both operating systems.
Apple Unveils Completely Redesigned iPad in Four Vibrant Colors
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Apple® today introduced the new iPad® with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina® display. The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life. 1 Updated cameras include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings...
New iPads and Macs tipped for fall launch — here’s the 6 new Apple products
We should still see some October product launches from Apple featuring new MacBook Pros, a Mac mini, and iPad and iPad Pro models.
notebookcheck.net
Analyst suggests Apple could release its first foldable in iPad form by 2024
Apple Foldable iPad iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet. While foldable phones have been a thing for at least 3 years now, Apple still thinks the technology is not mature enough for its devices. Previous rumors were suggesting that foldable iPhones could launch by 2025, but, according to a recent report coming from a reputable CCS Insight analyst featured on CNBC, Apple may first launch a foldable iPad in 2024.
Apple will give iPad the foldable phone treatment, says analyst
You won't see a foldable iPhone anytime soon – but you may well see a foldable iPad
9to5Mac
The problem with Apple Watch faces
There are three categories of Apple Watch face requests:. Apple has added around 50 new watch faces since watchOS 1.0 in 2015, and most watch faces have added or updated customization options over the years. Apple has never allowed custom watch faces in any capacity to run on the watch.
Top Apple Deals for October 2022: $89 AirPods and $269 iPads Still Available at Amazon
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost here. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Apple Store down ahead of rumored iPad Pro launch
Apple will likely unveil new iPad Pro models this morning. While the company could make available other products as well, the Apple Online Store is currently down. When this happens, Apple usually updates its store with new products. The Apple Store went down a few seconds after the company’s CEO...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro users complain of imperfect fit with Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger
When Apple launched iPhone 13 Pro last year, some users noticed that the device didn’t fit well with Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger when the phone is in a case because of the larger camera module. With iPhone 14 Pro, the rear camera is even bigger, and this has become an even more noticeable issue for those who have a MagSafe Duo charger.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Soon, New Macs Coming Later This Year: Report
With the M2 chip, the new iPad will be 20% faster than the M1. The new entry-level iPad will be powered by the A14 chip, the same as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. Apple Inc AAPL will soon launch the all-new M2 iPad Pro with 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Codenamed J617 and J620, it will have the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air,
AOL Corp
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
TechRadar
New iPad Pros launching 'any day' – and there's a tablet twist in store
Apple is running out of months to get its 2022 iPad Pros launched actually in 2022, but they're said to be arriving "in a matter of days" – and Apple is also said to be working on a new role for all of its iPad tablets. This comes from...
Apple just killed the Apple TV HD
The arrival of new Apple TV 4K 2022 models means the Apple TV HD is no more. But that's not necessarily a bad thing if you want a less expensive Apple TV.
Apple announces release of new iPads and TV
Apple announced a slate of new product offerings on Tuesday, including new iPads and its most powerful new TV.
Comments / 0