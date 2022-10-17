Read full article on original website
Related
Ask Bob: How Do I Find a Company that Issues Fixed Index Annuities?
Have you any recommendations/suggestions for a bank or insurance company that issues fixed index annuities?. I really don’t recommend specific companies, says Tom Hegna, CLU, ChFC, CASL, but I would recommend dealing with an independent advisor who has access to literally thousands of annuities. Says Hegna, “I do think advisors today should use software (like Annuities Genius or CANNEX). These programs will sort through those thousands of annuities and will narrow them down based on age, sex, income vs growth, fee vs no fee, company rating, etc.“
8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make
Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...
Motley Fool
Should You Be Using This Little-Known Auto Insurance?
It can help safe drivers save big right out of the gate. Usage-based car insurance sets car insurance premiums by monitoring a driver's behavior, including when and how they drive. These programs can help safe drivers score sizable discounts on their premiums. But they're optional, so drivers don't have to...
Motley Fool
3 Little-Known Perks of Usage-Based Car Insurance
This could be the ticket to massive savings for safe drivers. Usage-based car insurance bases car insurance rates on a specific driver's habits. Many top auto insurers offer this, but it's optional. Safe drivers who enroll in usage-based car insurance can score significant discounts. Usage-based car insurance isn't new, but...
Benzinga
Insurance Costs Are Rising, But Real Estate Investors Could Lose More By Not Being Honest About Their Property
New and burgeoning real estate investors are generally fixated on property values, loan rates and, in the case of rental properties, potential monthly revenue. But many are finding that having the wrong insurance, especially for rental property, could result in losing almost every cent invested. Rental property insurance is more...
seniorresource.com
Top 5 Reasons to Buy an Annuity for Retirement
An annuity is basically a contract that you make with a financial institution. You pay either a lump sum or monthly premiums to an insurance company, and, in turn, they promise to provide you with a future stream of income (usually, for life). Types of Annuities. Fixed Annuities. Fixed annuities...
J.D. Power studies: Customer satisfaction drops after life, annuity purchases
Customer satisfaction with individual life and annuity products starts declining relatively soon after purchase, resulting in low likelihood of the purchasing other insurance and financial services products, according to two recent studies from J.D. Power. The surveys also found a general lack of understanding of the products the customers already...
Health in Retirement: 3 Ways To Prepare for a Major Expense
There's a common misconception that you don't have to worry about healthcare costs when you retire because Medicare has you covered. Medicare certainly helps, but if you're not budgeting for medical...
Erie Insurance Edges Out Allstate Despite Costing 10 Times More
Since USAA is only available to past and present military members and their families, and. are only available in select markets, those considering rideshare insurance should look into the other insurers who made the top 10 list. The company name is followed by Clearsurance.com's customer rating out of a maximum...
Investors use a simple strategy called dollar-cost averaging to make smart decisions. Here’s how you can, too
Investing will always involve some level of risk—it’s up to you to determine how you want to manage it. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. Tying up your money in the market can feel like a risky game. That’s why many financial experts recommend implementing investment strategies, such as dollar-cost-averaging, to minimize risk while keeping the potential for gains.
Motley Fool
My Expensive New Car Added Almost Nothing to My Auto Insurance Bill. Here's Why
Choosing the right vehicle could mean more affordable insurance. I bought a costly new vehicle recently, so I expected my car insurance rates to go up. They didn't increase at all because I did my research carefully when I shopped for the car. I also got insurance quotes ahead of...
ceoworld.biz
Get In On the Real Estate Market Now
If you are a high net worth individual or are a high-income earner, you should consider real estate for these four reasons: tax benefits, passive income, long term asset appreciation, and leverage. Real estate is currently on the forefront of everybody’s radar since the last the crash in 2008-2010. But has anyone ever explained why it is such a wealth building and income protecting investment vehicle?
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Freddie Mac To Include Cash-Flow Data In Underwriting
Says industry-first capability will help lenders qualify more first-time and underserved borrowers. Innovation will be available beginning Nov. 6. The intent of identifying a history of positive monthly cash-flow activity as part of its technology’s loan purchase eligibility assessments is to increase homeownership opportunities. Freddie Mac said Monday it...
Auto Insurance Terms: What Does Comprehensive Coverage Mean?
Dealing with insurance problems can be a real pain, especially when you’re having terms thrown at you that you may not be familiar with. The first thing you must know is what type of insurance you have and what it covers. One common type of coverage is comprehensive insurance. However, what does comprehensive coverage really mean, and why would you want it?
Comments / 0